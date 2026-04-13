Army probe intensifies after MP Kamolsak ambushed with an M16 in Narathiwat. ISOC vehicle link exposes military ties as suspects, including a ‘mastermind’, are hunted. Arrests loom while senior officers face scrutiny ahead of a key April 13 briefing.

A press conference by the Royal Thai Army Region 4 commander on Monday is expected to reveal more details on the use of an Internal Security Operations Command (ISOC) vehicle in the assassination attempt on a Prachachart Party MP. It is also expected to outline an internal inquiry into the officer who approved the vehicle’s use at the request of another officer, still at large and believed to be the ‘mastermind’ behind the plot.

The army commander in Thailand’s southern provinces is expected to clarify the involvement of senior officers in the March 20 shooting of Kamolsak Leewama. Meanwhile, scrutiny over military links to the attack continues to intensify.

On Saturday, police in Narathiwat briefed Mr Kamolsak and Thawee Sodsong on investigative progress. At the same time, the case has drawn sustained national attention. Notably, the briefing focused on evidence linking suspects to security personnel. In addition, investigators outlined efforts to identify those who planned and directed the operation.

Crucially, authorities confirmed that a vehicle from the Internal Security Operations Command Region 4 was used in the ambush. As a result, questions have arisen over the use of state resources. The attack occurred near Mr Kamolsak’s residence in the early hours of March 20. His entourage had just returned from electing Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul in Bangkok the day before.

Gunmen ambush MP in Narathiwat as probe intensifies into attack using M16 rifle and ISOC vehicle

Consequently, the case has been classified as high priority. Gunmen opened fire on his vehicle using an M16 rifle. As a result, Mr Kamolsak was injured, and two aides were seriously wounded. Importantly, both injured men were part of his official security detail. Therefore, the incident has raised concerns about planning and coordination.

Investigators moved quickly after the attack. Subsequently, three suspects were arrested and interrogated. Among them was Aliji Abu, aged 24, who allegedly drove the vehicle. In addition, Petty Officer First Class Somporn Limla, aged 57, a former Navy officer, was detained. Furthermore, Sunthorn, aged 62, was arrested due to links with a garage used to dismantle vehicles. Notably, the attack vehicle was taken apart after the incident.

This dismantling was seen as an attempt to destroy evidence. However, investigators recovered key identifying details. For example, the engine number matched official records. Consequently, the vehicle was traced to ISOC Region 4.

Moreover, investigators confirmed the vehicle had been borrowed before the attack. According to the findings, the request was made by Captain Viroj Ketumanee. At the same time, the loan was authorised by Captain Montri Toprasert.

Probe centres on ISOC vehicle loan as key suspect remains at large and disciplinary inquiry widens

Therefore, attention has shifted to internal procedures. Captain Viroj has been identified as the gunman. However, he has not been interviewed by police and is understood to be at large. Some reports suggest that police believe he is the ‘mastermind’ behind the plot. Meanwhile, Captain Montri has also not been charged. Nevertheless, a disciplinary inquiry has been launched into his actions.

ISOC Region 4 has established a committee to investigate the misuse of government property. In parallel, provincial authorities activated oversight mechanisms. Consequently, a fact-finding committee was formed.

This committee is chaired by Deputy Governor Wichan Chaiyasetthasampan. It includes senior ISOC officials and administrators. Its findings will be submitted to the 4th Army Region command. Meanwhile, scrutiny of state resource use has intensified. Narathiwat Governor Boonchuey Homyamyen confirmed strict controls over official vehicles. Moreover, he stated that even minor misuse constitutes an offence. Therefore, the current case is under intense review.

At the same time, the criminal investigation has advanced significantly. Police report stronger evidence linking suspects to security personnel. Earlier arrests included individuals with military backgrounds.

Manhunt expands as police pursue remaining suspects including a naval officer and former elite ranger

Consequently, the scope of the investigation has widened. In addition, two suspects remain at large. These include a naval lieutenant and a former elite ranger. As a result, a regional manhunt has intensified. Security forces are coordinating efforts to locate them.

Meanwhile, investigators are focusing on identifying the mastermind behind the attack. Police say this individual is central to the case. Notably, authorities believe they are close to making further arrests.

During the Saturday briefing, Mr Kamolsak met with investigators to review developments. He also assessed newly gathered evidence. Meanwhile, police expanded questioning of witnesses and suspects. As a result, the evidentiary picture is becoming clearer. According to investigators, recent findings mark a turning point.

Therefore, confidence in identifying those responsible has increased. The attack targeted Mr Kamolsak as he returned home. Consequently, it was carried out at a predictable moment. The ambush took place outside his residence in the Bacho district. Meanwhile, the timing suggests prior surveillance.

Public concern grows as MP limits movements while investigators examine motive and wider network links

Mr Kamolsak is known for his work as a human rights lawyer. In particular, he assists individuals in disputes with government authorities. However, no official motive has been confirmed. Therefore, multiple lines of inquiry remain open. Investigators are examining financial links and communications.

At the same time, they are mapping connections between suspects. Public concern has grown in the area. Consequently, residents have advised Mr Kamolsak to limit his movements. In response, he has declined certain public and religious events.

The case has attracted national attention. In addition, oversight bodies are monitoring developments closely. These include agencies responsible for regulatory compliance. Therefore, institutional scrutiny has increased.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has ordered a full investigation. He has directed authorities to leave no stone unturned. At the same time, he has been briefed on the latest developments. Notably, he also serves as head of the Internal Security Operations Command. Consequently, the case carries implications at the highest levels of government.

Attention now turns to a scheduled press conference on Monday, April 13. Lieutenant General Norathip Poynok will lead the briefing at Sirinthorn Camp in Pattani. Meanwhile, this will be the first military update since the attack. Senior officials are expected to attend. These include Police Lieutenant General Piyawat Chalermsri. In addition, Colonel Mana Prinyasiri will participate. Therefore, both military and police perspectives will be presented.

Military briefing expected to reveal probe progress and disciplinary findings in ISOC-linked attack case

The press conference is expected to detail investigative progress. Furthermore, the results of the disciplinary inquiry may be announced. In particular, the role of Captain Montri is under review. Consequently, accountability within ISOC remains a key issue. This will mark the first formal update from the 4th Army Region.

As a result, expectations for clarity are high. Meanwhile, police continue efforts to arrest the remaining suspects. At the same time, intelligence operations remain active.

Authorities are working to establish the full network behind the attack. This includes those who planned, financed, and executed the operation. Therefore, the investigation continues on multiple fronts. In addition, coordination between agencies remains ongoing. Police have reiterated their commitment to pursuing all leads.

Not only are further arrests expected, but a full understanding of who was behind this plot on the life of an elected representative while going about his duties.

Further reading:

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