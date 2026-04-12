‘Mastermind’ of plot to kill Prachachart MP Kamolsak Leewama is the key to case say investigating police

Police close in on ‘mastermind’ after MP ambush as military-linked suspects, including a naval officer and ex-ranger, are sought. ISOC vehicle link deepens probe while PM orders urgent action and arrests edge closer, including that of the plot mastermind.

On Saturday, Prachachart Party leader and former Justice Minister Thawee Sodsong was in southern Narathiwat pressing senior police on the attempted assassination of one of the party’s MPs on March 20. Kamolsak Leewamae was injured in the early morning attack as he returned home, while two aides were seriously wounded. Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has ordered the case prioritised. Police say they are close to arresting the ‘mastermind’. Those arrested have links to the military, and the vehicle used was registered to the Internal Security Operations Command (ISOC).

On Saturday, Thawee Sodsong met senior police in Narathiwat to press for progress in a high-profile shooting case. The meeting focused on identifying the mastermind behind the March 20 assassination attempt on a Prachachart Party MP.

At the same time, investigators confirmed stronger evidence linking the attack team to security personnel. Earlier arrests included a former marine and a petty officer. Meanwhile, two additional suspects remain at large, including a naval lieutenant and a former elite ranger. Consequently, the manhunt has intensified across the region.

The attack targeted Kamolsak Leewamae, a Prachachart Party MP representing Narathiwat Constituency 5. The shooting occurred outside his residence in Bacho District in the early hours of March 20. Gunmen used an M16 rifle and opened fire on his vehicle. As a result, two individuals were seriously injured, including his driver, Uchalam Kohloh and Police Sergeant Harirak Heemmina.

Arrests deepen as police trace attack vehicle to suspects linked with military and security units

Both were part of his security detail. Following the attack, authorities moved quickly to identify suspects. Subsequently, three individuals were arrested and interrogated. These included Aliji Abu, aged 24, who allegedly drove the vehicle used in the attack. In addition, Petty Officer 1st Class Somporn Limla, aged 57, a former Navy officer, was detained. Furthermore, Sunthorn, aged 62, who owns a garage linked to dismantling vehicles, was also arrested.

Critically, investigators traced the attack vehicle to a government security unit. The white four-door pickup truck was dismantled after the incident. This was done in an apparent attempt to destroy evidence.

However, police recovered key identifying details. For example, the engine number matched official records. As a result, the vehicle was linked to Internal Security Operations Command Region 4. This unit operates in southern Thailand under national authority.

Moreover, investigators confirmed the vehicle had been borrowed before the attack. The request was reportedly made by Captain Viroj Ketumanee, one of the suspects who has yet to be arrested by police. The vehicle was taken for what was described as business use. Meanwhile, the officer who authorised the loan, identified as Captain Montri, has not been charged. However, an inquiry has been launched into whether proper procedures were followed.

Probe widens as authorities launch inquiry into vehicle use and tighten oversight of state resources

At the provincial level, oversight measures were activated immediately. Consequently, a fact-finding committee was established to examine the use of the government vehicle. The committee is chaired by Deputy Governor Wichan Chaiyasetthasampan. It includes senior ISOC officials and provincial administrators.

The findings are to be submitted to the 4th Army Region command. In parallel, Boonchuey Homyamyen, Governor of Narathiwat, confirmed strict controls already govern the use of state resources. Moreover, even minor misuse of official vehicles is considered an offence. Therefore, the current case is under intense scrutiny. Provincial authorities have reinforced compliance orders across all departments.

At the same time, the criminal investigation has advanced significantly. Police report new evidence linking the gunmen to individuals who hired them. Consequently, investigators are expanding their questioning. More individuals are being examined for possible involvement.

The focus has shifted toward uncovering the chain of command behind the attack. On April 11, Thawee Sodsong travelled to Narathiwat and stayed overnight to monitor developments.

Police close in on mastermind as new evidence links gunmen to those who hired and directed the attack

His visit drew strong attention from both officials and the public. Meanwhile, Prayong Kotrasakha, Commander of the Narathiwat Provincial Police, led further questioning of witnesses and the victim. He directed investigators to consolidate all available evidence. According to police, recent findings mark a turning point in the case. Evidence is now described as increasingly clear.

During the visit, Kamolsak met with investigators to review developments and assess new findings. He also attended discussions summarising recent statements made in Parliament.

The Prime Minister has indicated that the case is now a priority. Kamolsak acknowledged the attention given to the case. However, he stressed the need for evidence-based conclusions. He stated that investigators should continue their work without interference.

At the same time, he confirmed that arrest efforts are ongoing. Authorities are seeking to detain the two remaining gunmen. These include the naval lieutenant and the former ranger. Furthermore, Kamolsak noted concerns raised by local residents. Villagers have expressed unease about the situation and fear the consequences if those responsible are not identified.

Public concern grows as residents warn MP to limit movements amid fears over safety and justice

As a result, public anxiety has increased in the area. Residents have advised Kamolsak to limit his movements. He has declined invitations to attend Islamic religious events for safety reasons. Meanwhile, the investigation continues to attract national attention.

Public focus remains on identifying the mastermind behind the attack. Authorities have indicated that this objective is now within reach. In addition, police are examining possible motives behind the attack. Multiple lines of inquiry remain open, including financial links and communications between suspects. However, no official motive has been confirmed. Therefore, investigators continue to pursue several avenues simultaneously.

At the same time, the role of Internal Security Operations Command Region 4 remains under scrutiny. The organisation operates as a central security body in the south. It reports directly to national leadership in Bangkok. Over recent decades, it has been linked to sensitive operations.

Nevertheless, it remains a key component of Thailand’s security framework. Successive governments have retained its structure. In this case, its connection arises through the use of the vehicle in the attack. Consequently, this link has intensified public and institutional focus.

National agencies monitor probe as police pursue mastermind and expand investigation into wider network

Oversight bodies are now closely monitoring developments. Furthermore, national agencies such as the National Anti-Corruption Commission and the State Audit Office are involved in ensuring compliance with regulations.

Police have reiterated their commitment to the investigation. They are pursuing all available leads. The objective remains to identify the mastermind and complete all arrests. At the same time, investigators are working to establish the full network behind the attack.

This includes those who planned, financed, and executed the operation. Consequently, the case continues to develop rapidly. New information is emerging through ongoing interrogations and evidence gathering. Each development is being closely followed at both local and national levels.

For now, authorities maintain that progress is significant. However, key suspects remain at large. In particular, the outcome of the investigation hangs on the identification and arrest of an individual police described as the ‘mastermind’ of the plot. This is reportedly imminent.

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