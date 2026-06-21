Thailand’s media firmament faces a slow collapse as international digital services eat up market share

Thailand’s broadcasting model is under siege as Netflix, YouTube and TikTok reshape viewing habits, drain advertising revenue and challenge regulation. With TV licences set to expire in 2029, the NBTC faces a battle over sovereignty, streaming and survival.

Thailand is heading towards a showdown over who controls the country’s media future as regulators, broadcasters and lawmakers confront the collapse of a decades-old broadcasting model overwhelmed by global streaming giants, shrinking TV audiences and technology outrunning the law. With digital TV licences expiring in 2029, broadcasters threatening legal action and the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission split over new regulations and a proposed national streaming platform, the battle now reaches beyond television into questions of regulatory power and media sovereignty as Netflix, YouTube and TikTok increasingly dominate how Thais consume news, entertainment and information.

Thailand’s NBTC, the country’s broadcast media regulator, is approaching a pivotal moment as the country’s broadcasting model comes under unprecedented pressure from digital technology.

For decades, the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC)’s authority rested on spectrum licences, terrestrial networks and domestic broadcasters. Today, that framework is being overtaken by internet-based services operating beyond traditional regulatory boundaries.

The challenge sits at the heart of the NBTC’s proposed Digital Television Terrestrial Broadcasting Master Plan for 2026-2030.

Broadcasters demand answers as NBTC delays roadmap while digital television licences near expiry

The document is intended to map the future of Thailand’s television industry before existing digital licences expire in 2029. However, the plan has remained under consideration for more than two years. Meanwhile, pressure from broadcasters is intensifying.

Industry operators say they cannot make long-term investment decisions without regulatory certainty. As a result, they are demanding a clear roadmap for the period beyond 2029. Earlier, the Digital Television Association warned that broadcasters could seek court intervention if the NBTC fails to reach conclusions by June 30.

The urgency reflects deeper changes sweeping through Thailand’s media sector. Traditional television audiences continue to decline. Advertising spending is also shifting steadily towards digital platforms.

At the same time, younger consumers increasingly favour streaming services and on-demand viewing. Consequently, broadcasters are facing shrinking revenues and growing commercial pressure.

Global streaming giants reshape Thai viewing habits while remaining outside broadcasting laws

The trend is hardly unique to Thailand. However, its impact is becoming increasingly pronounced because the country maintained a relatively controlled broadcasting environment for decades. That environment is now being dismantled by technology rather than policy.

At the centre of the disruption are global streaming platforms. Services such as Netflix, YouTube, TikTok and Viu have become major destinations for Thai viewers. Yet these operators fall largely outside Thailand’s broadcasting licensing framework.

Unlike television stations, they do not use the radio spectrum. Therefore, existing legislation does not require them to obtain NBTC broadcasting licences.

As a consequence, the regulator finds itself supervising a shrinking segment of the media market. Meanwhile, some of the industry’s most influential platforms operate outside its traditional jurisdiction. This imbalance has become a growing source of frustration for local broadcasters.

Local broadcasters face tighter rules as foreign platforms expand reach and advertising power

They argue that domestic operators remain subject to licensing fees, content obligations and regulatory oversight. In contrast, foreign streaming companies can distribute content directly into Thailand through internet networks. Furthermore, many of these services operate from overseas, making supervision considerably more difficult.

Notably, the migration of advertising expenditure towards digital platforms is accelerating the shift. Revenue that once supported domestic broadcasters is increasingly flowing to international technology companies. As audiences move online, the economic foundations of traditional television are weakening.

The NBTC acknowledges that the distinction between broadcasting and streaming is becoming increasingly blurred.

In response, the regulator is considering a new framework covering over-the-top, or OTT, services delivered through internet networks. The objective is to modernise oversight as media consumption habits evolve.

Courts and lawmakers may decide how far regulators can extend powers over streaming services

However, significant legal obstacles remain. Courts are currently examining whether OTT services should legally be classified as broadcasting services. At the same time, legal observers note that existing broadcasting laws were drafted for terrestrial, cable and satellite television. They were not designed for internet-based content distribution.

Accordingly, any substantial expansion of the regulator’s authority may require legislative change rather than administrative action. That reality complicates efforts to respond quickly to market developments.

Beyond economics, the debate is increasingly touching on questions of media sovereignty. Historically, governments exercised influence through licences, spectrum allocation and transmission infrastructure. However, those tools are becoming less effective as audiences migrate towards foreign-owned digital platforms.

Consequently, a growing share of information and entertainment now reaches Thai consumers through networks operating beyond national borders. This shift has intensified discussion about how much influence governments can realistically exert over digital content flows.

Satellite technology and new regulations force a rethink of Thailand’s broadcasting future

On another front, technological change continues to accelerate. Internet streaming has already transformed viewing habits.

Yet future developments may create even greater challenges. Satellite-based communications systems are expanding rapidly. Therefore, content distribution could become even less dependent on national infrastructure in the coming years.

Against this backdrop, the NBTC board has begun examining a series of policy proposals linked to the new master plan. These proposals will help shape Thailand’s broadcasting landscape after current licences expire. They also seek to define the relationship between traditional broadcasters and emerging digital platforms.

As part of this process, regulators are drafting rules covering television and audio streaming services delivered over internet networks. Separately, technical standards for connected television devices are being revised. The aim is to ensure continued access to terrestrial television services through digital platforms.

Proposal for national streaming platform divides NBTC board over sovereignty and competition

In parallel, studies have been commissioned examining how television content can be distributed across multiple channels more effectively. One proposal has emerged as particularly controversial.

According to an NBTC source, board members are deeply divided over whether Thailand should establish a dedicated national streaming platform.

The concept would create a central digital gateway for terrestrial broadcasters. Supporters argue such a platform could strengthen Thailand’s information and media sovereignty. They believe domestic distribution channels should remain under national control as audiences increasingly migrate towards foreign-owned services.

Supporters also contend that a national platform could provide broadcasters with a stronger competitive position. In their view, a unified system could help preserve the visibility of domestic content within a rapidly changing media environment.

Critics question costs and viability as broadcasters already operate their own digital services

However, opposition within the board remains strong. Critics question whether such an investment would be commercially justified. They note that many broadcasters already operate their own streaming platforms and mobile applications. Therefore, they ask whether a new state-backed system would duplicate existing services.

Questions have also emerged regarding governance and sustainability. Board members have reportedly discussed whether a dedicated company would be required to manage the platform. They have also examined whether continuing regulatory support would be necessary to keep the system viable.

Earlier, the NBTC Office presented three possible approaches for the post-2029 era. The first involves building an entirely new national platform.

This option would require a dedicated application, platform management systems, audience measurement infrastructure, content delivery networks and operational support personnel.

NBTC favours regulation and existing platforms while divisions over future strategy persist

The second approach would utilise existing streaming services already operated by public and private broadcasters. Rather than building new infrastructure, the strategy would strengthen systems currently operating in the marketplace.

The third option focuses on regulation. Under this model, streaming operators would be required to provide audience measurement data, viewing statistics and ratings information. In addition, regulators would seek fairer revenue-sharing arrangements. Streaming services would also be brought under a more unified regulatory framework.

Following its review, the NBTC Office recommended pursuing the second and third approaches simultaneously. Officials concluded that strengthening existing platforms while expanding regulatory oversight offered a more practical path forward than constructing a new national system from scratch.

Nevertheless, the debate remains unresolved. Supporters continue to emphasise media sovereignty and domestic control. Opponents remain focused on costs, market realities and commercial sustainability. Neither side appears willing to concede ground easily.

Thailand races to modernise media regulation as technology outpaces traditional oversight systems

Ultimately, the dispute highlights the scale of the challenge confronting the NBTC. The regulator was established to oversee frequencies, licences and terrestrial broadcasting infrastructure.

Yet the media market is increasingly shaped by borderless digital networks, global technology firms and streaming platforms operating beyond traditional regulatory structures.

With 2029 approaching, the pressure is growing. Broadcasters want certainty. Regulators want workable solutions.

Meanwhile, technology continues moving faster than policy. The decisions taken in the coming months may therefore determine not only the future of Thailand’s television industry but also the relevance of its broadcasting regulatory model in the digital era.

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