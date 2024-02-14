Bangkok police launch a manhunt for two Scots suspected in the killing of a Burmese businessman. The victim, Kyaw Zeyar, was found brutally beaten. Authorities seek public assistance as their full scale investigation ramps up.

A Burmese businessman lost his life in the early hours of Wednesday morning after a fracas with two Scotsmen. The trio were involved in a business discussion when things turned violently nasty. Police at Lumpini Police Station are currently investigating the case as murder. Presently, they have sought arrest warrants and are appealing to the public for help. The two suspects are believed to have taken ฿5 million in cash from the scene. The full identities of the wanted Scotsmen are expected to be made public. At the same time, police have moved to block all exit channels from the country.

Bangkok police are on the hunt for two Scottish nationals. The manhunt follows the brutal killing of a 53-year-old Myanmar businessman in a luxury high-rise apartment in the Sukhumvit area.

The victim Kyaw Zeyar, was found with severe injuries to his face, ears, and head.

Authorities suspect a quarrel between the victim and his business partners, identified only as William and John, led to a violent altercation.

Police investigators believe the victim was murdered by blunt force trauma either inflicted by hands or a weapon that was removed by the culprits later

Investigators suspect the victim was either violently punched or hit by a blunt object. However, no murder weapon was found at the scene.

The incident occurred on the 23rd floor of a condominium building on Soi Sukhumvit 4.

It was reported to Lumpini police around 1:30 a.m. by the victim’s mother. She alleges she was also assaulted and knocked unconscious during the altercation.

She claimed the two suspects fled the scene with approximately ฿5 million belonging to her son. Significantly, while questioned by police, she told them that her son was in business with the two British nationals.

Burmese man operated a foreign currency exchange business and was an associate of the Scotsmen who are believed to be responsible for his violent death

According to the victim’s mother, her son operated a foreign currency exchange business with the two Scottish men. Previously, the trio had convened for a business meeting near Wat Phraya Krai. Afterwards, they returned to the apartment where the violence erupted.

Police impounded several items from the crime scene. At length, they include a travel bag, personal belongings, a large safe, and a mobile phone. These will be subject to further forensic examination.

Investigators are actively pursuing leads to apprehend the suspects and are preparing court arrest warrants.

The full identities of the wanted Scotsmen have not been released yet.

Lumpini Station police in Bangkok implore the public to come forward and provide any information at all relating to the brutal murder of the Burmese man

Authorities are urging the public to report any sightings or information regarding the whereabouts of the suspects.

The motive behind the deadly altercation is believed to involve a business deal related to a ‘black chemical’ substance.

However, further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact circumstances leading to the confrontation.

Police are also probing the nature of the business activities of the victim.

While the investigation is ongoing, police seized a mysterious suitcase found at the scene. At this time, they are reviewing CCTV footage to aid in tracking down the suspects.

Additionally, coordination with immigration authorities is underway to prevent the culprits from fleeing the country.

CCTV being scoured and immigration alerted

The investigation is being led by Metropolitan Police Bureau investigators at Lumpini Police Station in Bangkok.

The police are urging anyone with information related to the case to come forward and assist.

On Wednesday morning, specialist officers with the police forensics division and a forensic expert at Chulalongkorn University were called in.

They were joined by Ruamkatanyu Foundation volunteers who later removed the body of Mr Zeyar for an autopsy.

