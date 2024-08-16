patricide-in-yala-as-a-former-boxing-champ-sees-red-with-his-father-suspect-then-fled-to-the-hills

Former boxing champ accused of killing his father in Yala. Villagers are shocked as police launch a manhunt, and the suspect flees to nearby hills. Family and locals describe him as quiet and respectful, leaving many puzzled by his sudden violent outburst.

A manhunt is underway in Yala for a 26-year-old boxer who is suspected of patricide. Villagers in Ban Talo Sali, a village near central Yala, woke on Thursday morning to discover a murder investigation was underway. The 83-year-old homeowner, Waenung Wanee, was brutally murdered by his son the night before. It is thought the 26-year-old suspect, a well-known boxing champion, fled to a nearby hill.

The Chief of Investigations in Yala Police, Colonel Santi Siriket, has brought in the Yala City Investigation team to track down a murder suspect. It follows the grim discovery of a murder in Tambon Bannang Saring on Thursday morning.

At 6:15 a.m. in Ban Talo Sali, a local was passing a home when he noticed something amiss, particularly a door ajar and something on the ground.

Upon closer inspection, it turned out to be the body of the 83-year-old homeowner. Mr. Waenung Wanee had suffered a massive laceration to his neck.

Nearby was a bloodied blade. In short order, the neighbour also noticed the 26-year-old son of the victim, Hasen Wani, sitting motionless near his father’s body.

Neighbour finds elderly man’s body while son sits nearby. Raises the alarm and a rapid police investigation

The villager quickly raised the alarm with the village headman, who called in the police. By the time they returned to the property, the young man had left.

It is thought he headed south of the village and up to Khao Bue Yo. This is a well-known hill in Yala province, rising to some 234 meters above sea level.

In the meantime, it has emerged that the suspect, in what is thought to be a patricide, was formerly a champion boxer. Hasen Wani is well-known in boxing circles in the province.

Fighting as “Sai Fon Rattanaphanu,” the young man was previously declared champion of Muay Poon Suea on Channel 7 TV.

Suspect, a former champion boxer, now wanted in connection with his father’s murder. Police are on his trail

However, something appears to have gone wrong with the young man. His older sister, Ms. Nuyah Wani, said he was a quiet, reserved person.

Certainly, he had never so much as argued with his father before. Ms. Nuyah explained that her brother had sold cows before setting off on his last trip to Bangkok.

Her testimony was backed by locals who said they had never seen the young man become irate. Certainly, he had never been disrespectful to his father. The incident appeared to be completely out of character.

Ms. Nuyah explained that her brother went into training for six months. The older sister said her brother, who lived in the centre of Yala, fought to have money to help his father.

Sister and locals stunned by the suspect’s behaviour. They describe him as always being quiet and respectful

He had returned from Bangkok after training empty-handed. Significantly, the young man was not even listed for a fight after all his hard work. It is understood that he had just returned and gone to see his father.

His sister told reporters that she feels sorry for her brother. However, she is more afraid that he might harm others. In short, she wants to see him surrender to the police.

At the same time, she finds it difficult to accept that he could be taking drugs. However, that appears to be the only plausible explanation for what happened on Wednesday night at her father’s home.

Meanwhile, Police Colonel Santi has ordered his investigation team to interview witnesses as well as scour CCTV outside the home in every direction. He said it was important to track down the young man and bring him to justice. Therefore, they must confirm his actual escape route from the village.

