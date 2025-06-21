A drunk Swedish tourist miraculously survived after a car ran over his head in a Pattaya nightclub parking lot. The shocking 3:50 a.m. incident was caught on CCTV. Despite serious injuries, he remained conscious and is recovering in hospital.

A 54-year-old Swedish tourist had a miraculous escape early Friday morning in Pattaya after a car ran over his head in a parking lot. The man, identified as Mr. Paul, was reportedly heavily intoxicated when he collapsed to the ground. Despite his girlfriend’s efforts to wake him, he remained unresponsive and lay motionless in the car park. Moments later, a ride-hailing vehicle entered the lot and accidentally drove over him. The car’s wheel struck his head and lower body. Emergency responders arrived quickly and provided first aid at the scene. Mr. Paul was then rushed to Bangkok Hospital in Pattaya. Doctors later confirmed that, remarkably, he had survived the incident. He was subsequently transferred to Pattaya Hospital for continued care and observation.

A 54-year-old Swedish tourist survived a shocking accident early Friday morning after being run over by a car while unconscious in a Pattaya nightclub parking lot. The incident occurred around 3:50 a.m. in the parking area of a nightlife venue along Pattaya Third Road. The area in the Nong Prue subdistrict of Bang Lamung district, Chonburi province, is well-known for its late-night entertainment and busy foot traffic.

According to authorities, the tourist, identified only as Mr. Paul, had been drinking heavily with his wife earlier that night. Witnesses reported that he appeared extremely intoxicated and collapsed near the entrance of the car park.

Intoxicated tourist collapses in car park while security guards and wife struggle to prevent further danger

His wife attempted to help him up. However, due to his condition, he stumbled and fell again. Then, he lay motionless on the ground. Importantly, security personnel at the venue were present and observing the situation. CCTV footage shows them standing nearby as the man lay unconscious in the driving lane.

Moments later, a white Mitsubishi Attrage sedan entered the parking area. The driver, 29-year-old Mr. Polwat (surname withheld), was operating as a ride-hailing driver. He had come to pick up a passenger.

As he slowly turned the corner, the vehicle struck Mr. Paul. Shockingly, the car rolled directly over the tourist’s head and upper torso. The entire incident was captured on CCTV, which clearly showed the moment of impact.

After the bump, the driver felt something unusual and stopped the vehicle. According to his statement, “I felt the car bounce. I thought I had hit something on the ground.”

Emergency responders rush to scene after driver found groaning injured man lying underneath his vehicle

When he stepped out to check, he was horrified. Lying on the ground was an injured foreigner groaning in pain. Security guards and bystanders immediately rushed in to help.

Emergency responders from the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Rescue Unit arrived within minutes. They provided first aid and transported the victim to Bangkok Hospital Pattaya.

Although the car had run over the man’s head, doctors later confirmed he miraculously avoided life-threatening injuries. He sustained serious facial injuries but remained conscious.

Fortunately, he was later transferred to Pattaya Hospital for continued care and monitoring. Medical staff say his condition is stable and improving.

Meanwhile, the driver remained at the scene, visibly shaken. He cooperated fully with police and tested negative for alcohol.

Police review CCTV footage to determine liability as driver insists he never saw the unconscious tourist

Police Lieutenant Colonel Wuthinan Kongdee, who is leading the investigation, confirmed that officers collected CCTV evidence and documented the scene thoroughly.

“CCTV clearly shows the man was lying in the road before the car arrived,” said Lt. Col. Wuthinan. “We are now reviewing whether negligence was involved.”

Although charges have not been filed, police said the driver has been invited for further questioning. The investigation remains open.

According to one witness, “The man was extremely drunk. He collapsed twice. His wife couldn’t lift him, and he lay there.”

The driver told police that he did not expect anyone to be lying on the ground in a car park. “I was just doing my job,” he said. “I came to pick up a passenger and I didn’t see anything unusual until the car hit something.”

Lighting conditions and indecision by nearby security may have contributed to near-fatal accident in car park

Notably, the location was dimly lit at the time. The low visibility may have contributed to the driver’s failure to notice the body.

Nonetheless, security footage shows the man had been on the ground for at least a minute before the accident. Guards and his wife appeared unsure whether to intervene.

After the accident, bystanders helped direct traffic while medics treated the victim. His groans and facial injuries indicated severe pain, but he remained alert.

Meanwhile, the white sedan was impounded for a mechanical inspection. So far, no defects have been reported.

Although the driver’s actions appear unintentional, authorities emphasized that all facts must be reviewed. According to Lt. Col. Wuthinan, “We want to ensure fairness for everyone involved. Evidence is still being examined.”

Case sparks wider discussion about nightlife safety, responsibility, and alcohol-related risk in Pattaya

Tourism officials have since reminded visitors to be cautious while drinking. They also urged venues to take responsibility for guest safety.

Importantly, this case has raised concerns about alcohol-related incidents in Pattaya’s nightlife zones. Some have questioned the role of security in preventing accidents like this.

On social media, opinions remain divided. Some users sympathized with the driver. Others criticized the bar staff, girlfriend and guards for failing to remove the man from harm’s way.

“This was a preventable accident,” one Facebook user commented. “Why was no one helping him sooner?”

Others pointed to a lack of clear safety procedures in nightlife parking areas. While investigations continue, the Swedish Embassy in Bangkok has been informed. Officials there confirmed that they are offering consular assistance to Mr. Paul and his family.

Victim’s survival seen as miraculous as police and medics warn against complacency in nightlife environments

Although the accident was harrowing, doctors say the victim was extremely lucky. A few inches in another direction could have meant instant death.

In summary, a mix of alcohol, poor judgment and unfortunate timing led to a serious but non-fatal incident. As police gather more evidence, they are urging both drivers and pedestrians to remain vigilant — especially in nightlife zones.

“Situational awareness saves lives,” Lt. Col. Wuthinan added. “Even in familiar places, unexpected dangers can arise.”

For now, Mr. Paul remains under observation in hospital, grateful to be alive.

