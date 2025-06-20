A 14-year-old boy has died of hunger in Nonthaburi after months without food. His parents, found barely alive, survived only on tap water. The tragedy has shocked the nation and raised urgent questions about poverty, isolation and lack of welfare support in Thailand.

A shocking story emerged on Wednesday from Nonthaburi, near Bangkok. A family living in the Pak Kret district was found starving, with the emergency call made only after the father realized his 14-year-old son had died. The teenager died of hunger.

In a devastating case of neglect and isolation, a 14-year-old boy has died after months of starvation. Indeed, the boy, Itthikorn, had reportedly consumed nothing but tap water before succumbing to hunger inside his family’s home.

The incident occurred in Pak Kret district, a quiet residential area northwest of Bangkok. Furthermore, the shocking discovery was made early in the morning on June 18. At 7:00 a.m., the Por Tek Tung Foundation received a distress call from Mr. Yongyosakorn Phonpibulsombhop, 44. He reported that his teenage son Itthikorn Phonpibulsombhop had died in their home. Accordingly, Mr. Yongyosakorn said his family had no money and had not eaten for months.

The Foundation coordinated immediately with Pak Kret Police Station and rushed to the scene. As a result, what they found stunned even experienced rescue workers.

The family lived in a two-story concrete house that had been built about 30 years ago. The structure sat on a 1-ngan plot of land. Inside the central hall, they found the lifeless body of Itthikorn lying on the floor. He was extremely thin, with his bones visibly protruding. No food, no clutter—just silence.

Notably, there were no signs of injury or struggle. Therefore, the boy appeared to have died from prolonged starvation.

Beside the body lay his mother, Ms. Ananya Phonpibulsombhop, 45. She was alive, but barely. She had no energy to sit up or speak. Her body was limp, and she could only lie on a thin pillow. Her condition was critical.

Mr. Yongyosakorn was found sitting on a wooden chair nearby. He looked pale and exhausted. Similarly, like his wife, he appeared weak and malnourished. His voice was faint, his posture slumped.

Rescue workers acted quickly. They rushed both surviving parents to the hospital for immediate medical care. Meanwhile, they contacted forensic doctors to examine the body of the deceased teenager.

Mr. Thotsaphon Phonpibulsombhop, 45, is the elder brother of Mr. Yongyosakorn. He shared more details about the family’s background. According to him, the couple had not worked in years.

“They stopped working after receiving inheritance money from selling family land,” Mr. Thotsaphon explained. “They lived off that money for years.”

For a while, it seemed the inheritance kept them afloat. However, over time, the funds ran out. Eventually, the family had nothing left.

“Recently, my brother called and asked for help paying an overdue electricity bill,” Mr. Thotsaphon said. “I transferred the money. I didn’t know it was this bad.”

Although the brothers had no quarrel, they rarely saw each other. “We live apart. We didn’t socialize much,” he added.

When Mr. Thotsaphon arrived at the house on June 18, he was horrified. His nephew’s body was skeletal. His brother and sister-in-law looked just as frail.

“I asked him when they last ate,” Mr. Thotsaphon recalled. “He told me they hadn’t eaten for nearly a month. Only tap water kept them alive.”

Rescue personnel confirmed this account. Before being taken to the hospital, Mr. Yongyosakorn admitted they had been fasting for months. Day after day, they drank only water from the tap. Consequently, the result was inevitable.

Each family member was physically and emotionally drained. In effect, their bodies were reduced to skin and bone. They had almost no energy left to move or speak.

Even experienced rescuers were shaken. “We’ve seen many cases,” one worker said. “But this level of starvation inside a concrete house is rare. It’s tragic.”

Neighbours had also noticed unusual behaviour. Mr. Yan, a resident living next door, spoke to the press. “They kept to themselves,” he said. “And they didn’t talk to anyone. They never went out.”

Previously, Mr. Yan would often see delivery riders bring food to the home. However, that changed about a month ago.

“For the past few weeks, no riders came. The house was silent,” he said. “Sometimes I saw the boy sitting in front alone. He looked thin but calm.”

He never imagined things were this serious. “If we had known, we would have helped,” Mr. Yan said. “But they never asked.”

The family’s reclusive lifestyle may have contributed to their suffering. Despite living in a populated neighbourhood, they stayed hidden behind closed doors.

Authorities now face tough questions. How did this family fall through every safety net? Why didn’t anyone intervene sooner?

Local police and welfare agencies are investigating. Forensic specialists from the Institute of Forensic Medicine will determine the official cause of death. Meanwhile, early signs point to severe malnutrition and dehydration.

Moreover, the community is reeling. Residents of the neighbourhood are demanding better welfare outreach and mental health services. Undeniably, many feel that the tragedy could have been prevented.

“This shouldn’t happen in our country,” said a local resident who declined to be named. “There must be systems in place for struggling families.”

Experts agree. Many point to the lack of accessible social services for families in economic or psychological distress. They say regular welfare checks by Human Resources could catch such cases before they turn fatal.

The death of young Itthikorn is now a symbol of unseen poverty and silent suffering. He died in his own home, surrounded by people who loved him but could not save him.

In the end, the family’s world shrank to four walls, empty stomachs, and a slow descent into helplessness. Their silence masked unbearable pain.

Now, authorities and aid organizations are calling for urgent changes. More proactive community engagement, better social monitoring, and mental health outreach are being discussed.

Thus, the hope is that this tragedy will not be repeated. Certainly, no child should die of hunger in a home just meters away from neighbours.

As of now, Ms. Ananya and Mr. Yongyosakorn remain hospitalized in critical but stable condition. They are being treated for severe malnutrition and dehydration.

A funeral for Itthikorn is being planned. His short life and tragic death have stirred national grief and reflection.

Though late, attention has finally come. The nation now watches. The story is a reflection of the struggle presently happening at Thailand’s grassroots level. In short, the reality of an economy and society where those without quietly starve to death.

