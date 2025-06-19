People's Party leader and opposition leader Teng calls for dissolution of parliament to prevent a coup

Opposition leader Nattapong Ruangpanyawut urges Prime Minister Paethongtarn Shinawatra to dissolve parliament amid a political crisis sparked by a leaked audio clip. He warns of a possible coup, condemns the government’s handling and calls for restoring public trust.

The leader of the opposition, Nattapong Ruangpanyawut, made a strong appeal on Wednesday to Prime Minister Paethongtarn Shinawatra. He urged her to act decisively and dissolve parliament in response to the political crisis triggered by a leaked audio clip. This crisis has brought her government to the brink of collapse. The People’s Party leader explicitly warned of the threat of a possible coup d’état amid the fragile national security situation the country faces. At the same time, he sharply criticized the Prime Minister and her government for their handling of the crisis, calling their response inadequate and damaging to public trust.

On June 18, 2025, Mr. Nattapong, leader of the Prachachon Party and opposition leader in the House, made a strong call for Prime Minister Paethongtarn Shinawatra to dissolve parliament. This call followed the release of a controversial audio clip. The clip featured a conversation between Prime Minister Paethongtarn and Samdech Hun Sen, President of the Senate of Cambodia. It raised serious concerns about Thailand’s political stability and diplomatic conduct.

Firstly, Mr. Ruangpanyawut agreed with the Prime Minister that the goal must be peace and normalcy on the Thai-Cambodian border. He emphasized that both countries should avoid actions that escalate conflict and harm their citizens.

Opposition leader urges Prime Minister to focus on peace and avoid escalating tensions on border with Cambodia

Moreover, he insisted that any negotiations should focus on benefiting the people, not expanding political tensions.

Secondly, he urged Prime Minister Paethongtarn to communicate with neighbouring leaders with maturity and dignity. In addition, he reminded her to act as the Prime Minister of Thailand. She must avoid appearing to solve personal or family political issues in diplomatic talks. Furthermore, he said such conduct is necessary to maintain Thailand’s international reputation.

Thirdly, Mr. Nattapong supported efforts to reduce border tensions and promote cooperation. However, he criticized the failure to convince Cambodia that taking disputes to the International Court of Justice might not be the best way. Instead, he suggested relying on existing bilateral mechanisms to ease tensions. By doing so, he said, both countries can avoid increasing hostility between their peoples.

Fourthly, he strongly objected to statements in the audio clip implying the Thai military opposes both governments. According to Mr. Ruangpanyawut, such remarks should never come from a Thai leader.

Opposition leader condemns claims that Thai military opposes government as damaging and irresponsible

Importantly, the Prime Minister has publicly stated the military follows government orders and that no rift exists. Therefore, suggesting otherwise damages trust in civilian control over the military.

Fifthly, he warned that some groups may exploit the border dispute for political gain. He highlighted the risks of empowering the military to influence or change the elected government through undemocratic means. Consequently, he urged the government to restrict the military’s role strictly to carrying out orders. This step is vital to preserving democracy.

Sixthly, Mr. Nattapong or ‘Teng’ emphasized the Prime Minister and government must lead efforts to resolve tensions effectively. However, the leaked audio clip has severely damaged public confidence and trust in the Prime Minister. Therefore, if she cannot restore trust quickly, she must take political responsibility.

Finally, he called on Prime Minister Paethongtarn to dissolve parliament and return power to the people. This action would prevent groups from exploiting the situation and escalating political instability. Furthermore, it would reinforce democratic principles by allowing the people to decide their future through fresh elections.

The audio clip’s release has shaken Thailand’s political environment deeply. It revealed critical issues about leadership, military relations and diplomatic conduct. In response, Mr. Nattapong expressed the opposition’s serious concerns about the government’s handling of these challenges.

Opposition warns that remarks risking military-political role could destabilize democracy in Thailand

He warned that words suggesting the military opposes the government risk granting it a political role. This situation could dangerously undermine democratic governance. Therefore, civilian control of the military must be preserved at all costs.

Moreover, he stressed that the Thai-Cambodian border dispute is a complex and sensitive matter. It requires careful management through diplomacy and cooperation. Thus, all parties must avoid using the dispute for personal or political gain.

Mr. Nattapong’s demand for parliamentary dissolution is a significant political statement. It calls for new elections to reaffirm the people’s mandate. Additionally, it seeks to restore public trust and prevent further political unrest.

His statements have sparked wide debate about Thailand’s democratic future. The tension between civilian authority and military influence remains a critical issue. Indeed, this crisis highlights how fragile democratic institutions can be under political and regional pressures.

Opposition leader stresses prime minister’s response critical to Thailand’s democratic future in a rising crisis

As this situation develops, Prime Minister Paethongtarn faces growing pressure to respond with transparency and effectiveness. How she manages this challenge may determine Thailand’s democratic direction. Undeniably, the country is now in a crisis.

Meanwhile, the nation watches closely. The opposition’s demands reflect a broader call for accountability and peace. Therefore, Thailand’s leader faces an unpalatable array of choices. The longer she takes to decide, the more the situation may be taken out of her hands. All depends on the strength of public protests over the coming days and whether her government in fact can survive. Indeed the die may already be cast.

Certainly, Mr. Nattapong’ s message combines urgent warnings and firm demands. He insists the Prime Minister act decisively to protect democracy and national unity. Without swift action, the risk of political instability and undemocratic interference grows. Hence, the call to dissolve parliament and return power to the people is less of a challenge and more a plea for responsible governance.

Further reading:

Government on brink of collapse as the Bhumjaithai withdraws from Paetongtarn’s cabinet over clip

PM Paetongtarn in an untenable situation as chorus of condemnation grows over leaked Hun Sen audio clip

Helicopter emergency landing as Cambodian border security is tightened near Poipet amid rising tensions

Hun Sen warns Jatuporn: ‘You know how capable I am’ in sinister message as formal relationship plummets

Cambodia a big loser following the border spat. Over 1 million Khmer workers in Thailand unlikely to return

Cambodia files complaint against Thailand with International Court of Justice (ICJ). What comes next?

Cambodia outflanks Thailand again even as talks took place in Phnom Penh. Insists on ICJ court ruling

Cambodian FM appeals to Thailand’s Foreign Minister to let the border dispute be decided in The Hague

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>