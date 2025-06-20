PM Paetongtarn’s phone call to Hun Sen has plunged Thailand into a political quagmire that spells coup

A leaked call between PM Paetongtarn and Hun Sen has sparked fury, weakening her coalition and fuelling mass protests. With treason charges looming and the military watching, Thailand faces a political meltdown that could end in yet another coup.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s actions on Sunday, June 15th, have shaken the country’s political landscape. Despite efforts on Thursday to stabilize the Pheu Thai-led government, it has become clear that Thailand is once again trapped in a political quagmire with no easy escape except for a disastrous coup d’état. On Friday, protests continued to escalate, while the United Thai Nation (Ruam Thai Sang Chart) Party demanded the Prime Minister’s resignation as a condition for its ongoing support. More importantly, Senate President Mongkol Surasajja moved a petition to the Constitutional Court to remove Ms. Paetongtarn from office over the damaging leaked audio clip involving Cambodian strongman Hun Sen.

Thailand’s Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on Friday appeared mortally wounded in political terms. It is only a matter of time before she is removed, and the curtain falls on the Shinawatra era.

Indeed, it has all happened so quickly. In short, it began with a catastrophic blunder by the PM herself. Despite her government’s efforts on Friday to initiate a prosecution against Hun Sen over the leaked audio, the responsibility for the damage lies with Thailand’s second female Prime Minister.

Just one week ago, her position looked secure. Her ruling Pheu Thai party had tightened its grip on parliament. Meanwhile, the powerful and decisive 2nd Royal Thai Army had secured the tense Cambodian border. She had headed off and isolated her government’s initially flawed response to the crisis.

Paetongtarn’s secretive leadership style and media apathy contributed to the unfolding political catastrophe

That flawed approach, it must be said, is tied to the Prime Minister’s personal leadership style. Since August 2024, that style has raised eyebrows.

Firstly, there is a clear penchant for secretive dealings. Notably, this became apparent during Thailand’s confusing approach to U.S. trade negotiations. Moreover, there is visible apathy toward open management and transparency with the media.

However, before last Saturday’s phone call, she still appeared to be in a strong political position. For instance, the Election Commission was making swift, indeed stunning progress in its probe of the 2024 Senate election where corruption is strongly suspected.

Within days, the Bhumjaithai Party—Pheu Thai’s coalition partner and rival—was embroiled in the scandal. Ultimately, that investigation, if allowed to continue, could lead to Bhumjaithai’s being disbanded.

Nevertheless, everything changed almost overnight. A leaked nine-minute phone call between Paetongtarn and former Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen triggered national outrage.

The audio revealed shocking content. The PM referred to the 2nd Army as “poisonous.” She said they were trying to “look cool.”

Leaked phone call to Hun Sen sets off viral storm and backlash from once loyal political strongholds

More damagingly, she called Hun Sen “uncle” and asked what he needed. She promised she would “work on it.”

Soon, the leaked call went viral online. Social media exploded with furious posts. Major TV stations ran the clip on repeat.

Unsurprisingly, shock turned into fury. Many supporters even in Shiniwatra strongholds like Udon Thani expressed disappointment. In addition, longtime supporters questioned her loyalty.

Consequently, Paetongtarn apologized. She admitted to using “careless words” and pledged a cabinet reshuffle. She claimed her focus was national unity.

But the damage was done. Protests erupted in Bangkok on Thursday, June 19. Hundreds gathered at Government House. Many wore yellow shirts.

Some waved Thai flags. Others held signs saying “traitor” and “enemy of the state.” The anger was intense and immediate.

“She doesn’t have negotiation skills,” said Kanya Hanotee, a 68-year-old temple volunteer. “This country is not hers.”

Growing protests reflect decades-old rift between military loyalists and the Shinawatra political dynasty

As tensions mounted, riot police stood by. They were wary, but restrained. The crowd, mostly older and conservative, shouted chants.

Among them was Kaewta, a retired housewife. She had protested against Thaksin Shinawatra. “I hated Thaksin and his family,” she said. “They’ve done enough damage.”

Thailand’s politics remains split. On one side stands the conservative royalist elite. On the other is the Shinawatra populist dynasty.

For over two decades, the two forces have clashed. Coups in 2006 and 2014 removed her father and aunt from office.

Now, history seems to be repeating itself. Again, there is open talk of a coup. While no tanks have rolled yet, rumours swirl.

According to a June poll, 86% of respondents trust the military to manage the border. Only 31% back the government.

This gap in public trust emboldens the military. Although the generals remain silent, internal military discussions have reportedly intensified.

Coalition begins to crumble as partners withdraw and Senate President files petitions top court for her removal

Meanwhile, Paetongtarn’s coalition is fracturing. On Wednesday, the Bhumjaithai Party formally withdrew from government. They accused her of insulting the military.

The political math has turned fragile. On Thursday, the United Thai Nation Party demanded her resignation to stay in the coalition.

However, not all party members agree. Eighteen MPs distanced themselves from leader Pirapan Salirathavibhaga. They rejected his demand for resignation.

Even so, the government’s majority is razor-thin. Any misstep could bring collapse. Then came an even more devastating blow.

On Friday, June 20, Senate President Mongkol Surasajja submitted a formal petition. He accused Paetongtarn of treason and ethical breaches.

He filed complaints with both the Constitutional Court and the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC). The charges were specific and severe.

Constitutional charges and ethics violations could lead to dismissal and long-term political ban for the PM

According to the petition, Paetongtarn failed her constitutional duties. These include protecting sovereignty, public order and national interest.

The document further accused her of yielding to foreign power. Her military remarks were cited as damaging and unethical.

General Sawat Tasana supported the petition. His Senate Military Affairs Committee also previously called for her resignation.

Thailand’s 2017 Constitution sets high standards. Section 160 mandates ethical conduct. Section 170 permits dismissal for major violations.

Therefore, if the court accepts the case, she could be removed. The NACC probe may also lead to a five-year ban.

In response, Paetongtarn urged calm. She asked citizens not to believe fake news. She said her actions served national interests.

Nonetheless, street protests persist. More rallies are planned this weekend. Police are preparing additional crowd-control equipment.

Paetongtarn weighs resignation, parliament dissolution or clinging to power as options dwindle quickly

Now, Paetongtarn faces three bleak choices—resign, dissolve parliament or cling to power. Each option is fraught with risk.

First, she could resign. That may help her party regroup. Pheu Thai could nominate a successor to steady the government.

Here, the only Pheu Thai Party option, Chaikasem Nitisiri, the last nominee for PM in the 2023 General Election. However, he suffered a stroke recently and remains in recovery.

Another name is Anutin Charnvirakul. Yet his Bhumjaithai Party just left the coalition. Reconciliation would be difficult.

There’s also Pirapan Salirathavibhaga. He leads the United Thai Nation. Despite tensions, he remains technically eligible.

Even former PM General Prayut Chan-o-cha is mentioned. He was a nominee for the United Thai Nation (Ruam Thai Sang Chart) Party in 2023. Though retired, his name still carries political weight.

So is his former deputy, Prawit Wongsuwan, the Palang Pracharat Party leader. However, he now only commands 18 MPs and requires 25 to be nominated.

Dissolving parliament or waiting for a budget vote both carry high risk and may invite military intervention

Secondly, she could dissolve parliament. A snap election would follow in 45 to 60 days. Royal approval would be required. Still, the risks are huge. The political climate is deeply polarized. A new coalition could take months to form.

Meanwhile, she would lead a limited caretaker government. In 2006 and 2014, similar governments collapsed. They were restrained in their powers by the constitution. They lacked the executive and moral authority to impose order. Afterwards, the military stepped to do just that.

Lastly, she could try to endure the storm. Parliament reconvenes in July. Survival may allow passage of the annual budget. Notably, the budget includes a controversial casino bill. Business groups support it. Religious leaders and anti-corruption groups oppose it.

Even so, passing the budget could buy her time. Failure would almost certainly end her premiership.

Coup fears return as nation braces for military moves, court rulings and a dangerously fragile coalition

Despite these options, the threat of a military coup overshadows all. Protests and weak governments led to coups in 2006 and 2014.

Although the current army chief claims support for democracy, internal pressure is rising. Thailand again stands at a crossroads. One phone call has triggered a political earthquake. Protests, critical court proceedings and shifting alliances now dominate the national headlines.

The Prime Minister’s future hangs by a thread. So does the fate of Thailand’s fragile democratic order. For many, the crisis feels familiar. Once again, the country watches and waits.

Will the cycle repeat? Or can Thailand finally break free of its political past?

Only time—and perhaps the army—will tell.

However, if Ms. Paetongtarn can engineer a political way out for Thailand and avoid a coup, she may well render the country an invaluable service. At the same time, she would break a curse that has already seen two Shinawatra governments removed in that manner.

