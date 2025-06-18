German cocaine dealing beer bar owner caught red handed by undercover Pattaya Police. Business over

German beer bar owner Maik caught red-handed selling cocaine in Pattaya undercover sting. Police seized drugs and an illegal gun at his home. Facing serious charges, his bar was a front for trafficking. Authorities intensify crackdown on drug rings in the tourist hotspot.

A German bar owner’s double life came crashing down on Monday after a dramatic undercover police sting in Pattaya. The 42-year-old suspect, known as Mr. Maik, was arrested after selling 2 grams of cocaine to undercover officers. He had allegedly been using his local beer bar as a front for a booming side hustle in drug dealing. Police say the suspect pulled up to the deal on a motorbike, unaware he was walking straight into a trap. Moments after handing over the drugs, officers moved in and slapped on the cuffs—bringing his so-called “business” to a swift end.

A 42-year-old German national was arrested in Central Pattaya on June 16, 2025, for drug trafficking and illegal firearm possession. Police allege the man, identified only as Maik, had been using his beer bar and sports club as a front for cocaine distribution. He had operated the businesses in Pattaya for more than four years.

The arrest followed weeks of surveillance by Pattaya Police and narcotics officers. According to officials, they launched an undercover operation to gather solid evidence. As part of the sting, officers arranged to purchase 2 grams of cocaine from Maik for ฿5,000, which is approximately $154.

The agreed meeting point was the parking lot of the Xcite shopping centre in Central Pattaya. Maik arrived at the location as scheduled.

German suspect met undercover agents at fast food outlet before dramatic escape attempt on motorbike

He entered a popular fried chicken restaurant, where he posed as a casual tourist. Inside, he met with undercover agents and completed the transaction.

Once the cocaine changed hands, police attempted to arrest him on the spot. However, Maik quickly fled the restaurant. He jumped onto a motorcycle and rode off toward Soi Buakhao, where his beer bar is located. Police officers pursued him without delay. He was caught shortly afterwards.

At the time of arrest, Maik was found carrying 2.61 grams of cocaine. Police also recovered part of the marked buy money used in the undercover operation. These items were seized as evidence and photographed at the scene.

Later that day, police executed a search warrant at Maik’s residence in Central Pattaya. During the search, officers discovered an additional 424 grams of cocaine. They also found a loaded .380 calibre pistol. The weapon was unregistered and accompanied by matching ammunition.

Police seized additional cocaine and a loaded firearm during the raid at the German’s Central Pattaya home

The combined value of the drugs and the firearm was nearly ฿500,000 or roughly $15,400. Police secured all items for forensic analysis and further case documentation.

During initial questioning, Maik stated that he sourced the cocaine from another German national. He claimed the price per gram ranged from ฿2,500 to ฿3,000. According to his testimony, cocaine was delivered in large quantities — up to one kilogram at a time. He admitted to reselling the drugs primarily to foreign nationals living in Pattaya. He also said the profits were split between him and the supplier.

Despite Maik’s cooperation, police are still verifying his statements. His testimony has been recorded but is not yet fully corroborated by other evidence. Authorities are now reviewing his financial records, communication devices, and business dealings to track down other individuals who may be involved.

As a result of the arrest, Maik now faces multiple serious charges. These include possession of a Category 2 narcotic (cocaine) with intent to distribute, and unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition. Under Thai law, each offence carries heavy penalties.

Cocaine trafficking can lead to long prison terms or even life imprisonment, depending on the amount involved. Possessing an unlicensed firearm further increases the severity of legal consequences.

Suspect faces drug trafficking and firearm charges with serious penalties under Thailand’s strict narcotics law

The arrest is part of an ongoing campaign by Pattaya authorities to crack down on illegal drugs in tourist-heavy areas. According to police, Central Pattaya and Soi Buakhao are considered high-risk zones for drug activity. Therefore, the police presence in these neighbourhoods has recently been increased.

Officials stressed that drug crimes involving foreign nationals are treated with the utmost seriousness. Pattaya Police have confirmed they will continue working with narcotics units to identify and arrest others linked to Maik’s activities. As part of this effort, they are also investigating the beer bar and sports club he operated.

At this time, police have not released the names of those businesses. They say doing so may interfere with the ongoing investigation. However, they have confirmed that both establishments are located in the Soi Buakhao area.

Police boost patrols in drug hotspots and investigate businesses allegedly tied to foreign drug operations

Meanwhile, Maik remains in police custody and is being held at a detention facility in Pattaya. He is awaiting a formal indictment in accordance with Thailand’s Criminal Procedure Code. Once charged, his case will be transferred to the provincial court system for trial.

Authorities have urged the public to remain alert and report suspicious behaviour. They noted that successful arrests often begin with tips from residents or local workers. Community cooperation, police say, plays a crucial role in combating organized drug activity.

This case highlights the continued efforts by Thai law enforcement to protect public safety in tourism centres. Pattaya Police say they are committed to rooting out all forms of narcotics trafficking, regardless of nationality or business front.

