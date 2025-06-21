Senate petitions the Constitutional Court seeking the removal of Prime Minister Paetongtarn from office

Senate petitions Constitutional Court to remove PM Paetongtarn over leaked audio scandal. Political turmoil grows as the coalition crumbles, protests rise and even allies demand her resignation. Stability hangs by a thread in a political vortex threatening government collapse and the end of constitutional order.

Thirty-six members of Thailand’s Senate have filed a petition with the Constitutional Court seeking the removal of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra from office. This move comes amid escalating protests in Bangkok and a demand from the United Thai Nation (Ruam Thai Sang Chart) Party for her resignation. The party has threatened to withdraw from the government if their demand is not met. Despite these pressures, on Saturday, Minister of Tourism and Sports Surawong Thienthong insisted that the 38-year-old Prime Minister will remain in office and complete her term. However, given the turmoil unleashed by this week’s leaked audio recording, her staying power now seems doubtful. The revelations have triggered a wave of instability that threatens to topple another Shinawatra-led administration.

A political showdown is unfolding in Thailand. Thirty-six senators have petitioned the Constitutional Court to suspend Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra. On June 20, Senate President Mongkol Surasajja submitted the formal request. It argues that Paetongtarn violated constitutional provisions through her conduct in a leaked phone call.

The case revolves around a nine-minute audio recording. In it, Paetongtarn appears to speak with former Cambodian premier Hun Sen. She criticizes the Thai military and reportedly insults Lt. Gen. Boonsin Padklang, commander of the 2nd Army Region.

Her opponents claim this endangers national security and shows grave political misconduct.

Petition filed by 36 senators cites constitutional breaches and ethical violations to suspend PM Paetongtarn

The petition was initiated by General Sawat Tasana and supported by 35 other senators. It cites violations of Constitution Sections 160 and 170. These sections outline standards for ethical conduct and honesty required of cabinet members. The senators allege Paetongtarn has failed to meet those standards.

If the court accepts the case, it could suspend Paetongtarn from office within days. This would leave the Pheu Thai-led government leaderless and vulnerable. Coalition stability is already faltering. On June 19, the Bhumjaithai Party withdrew its support, citing the audio controversy.

This move cuts the ruling coalition from 323 to 255 seats in the 495-member House. A further defection of 18 MPs from the United Thai Nation (UTN) could collapse the majority. UTN leader Pirapan Salirathavibhaga reportedly demanded Paetongtarn resign immediately.

Pirapan accused her of jeopardizing Thailand’s sovereignty and security. He said her remarks were not private opinions but matters of state consequence. According to sources, he confronted her directly during a recent closed-door meeting.

Pheu Thai, however, stands behind its leader. On June 21, Tourism and Sports Minister Surawong Thienthong firmly denied any plans for Paetongtarn to step down. He also rejected talk of dissolving the House after the upcoming budget vote.

Despite defections and demands to resign, Pheu Thai insists Paetongtarn will not quit or dissolve parliament

“The Prime Minister will not resign or dissolve parliament,” Surawong said. “These are rumours spread by political opponents.”

But the stakes continue to rise. Without a designated successor, the party faces a power vacuum. Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai could step in temporarily. Yet he lacks Paetongtarn’s political clout.

Protests are brewing again. The People’s Democratic Reform Committee (PDRC) plans a mass rally on June 28. The group claims the leaked clip proves Paetongtarn is unfit to govern. Intelligence sources inside Pheu Thai say a figure known as “N” is funding the protest effort.

Former Pheu Thai spokesman Phromphong Noppharit directly accused “N” of organizing political unrest. He claimed the same networks toppled previous Shinawatra governments and are now regrouping.

“They’re reusing old methods. They want chaos to justify intervention,” he warned.

Security forces are on alert. Border tensions with Cambodia have also intensified. On June 20, Paetongtarn visited a military base in Ubon Ratchathani. She met Lt. Gen. Boonsin, the same officer mentioned in the audio.

Mounting tensions and protests coincide with strained military ties and rising border frictions with Cambodia

Military sources confirmed that the meeting was tense but civil. No public statement was made by Army Region 2. However, insiders admit relations between the army and the Prime Minister are strained.

Meanwhile, the Cambodian government remains silent. Hun Sen holds no formal office but retains significant influence. Thai foreign ministry officials say backchannel diplomacy is ongoing to ease tensions.

Internally, Pheu Thai is working to hold the coalition together. Party strategists are negotiating with mid-sized partners to prevent further defections. The goal is to survive the upcoming House session resuming on July 3.

“We’re walking a tightrope. A few more MP losses and it could all unravel,” said one party official.

Supporters of Paetongtarn argue that the audio was taken out of context. They claim it was a private conversation, never intended as official policy. But constitutional lawyers warn that intent may not matter.

Party strategists scramble to maintain coalition as legal risks and political fractures deepen for the government

Section 170 allows removal for behaviour deemed unethical or harmful to national interests. If the court agrees, Paetongtarn could be suspended or permanently removed. The ruling may come as early as July.

The Shinawatra name has faced similar crises before. Thaksin was ousted in 2006. Yingluck was removed by a court ruling in 2014. Paetongtarn now confronts the same political, judicial and street power threat.

If suspended, Pheu Thai loses its leader and figurehead. Rival parties will seize the moment. The opposition Move Forward Party is preparing for snap elections. Meanwhile, UTN may push for a parliamentary vote to select a new premier.

Pirapan is reportedly eyeing the top job. But internal rifts weaken his position. Former Labor Minister Suchart Chomklin and his faction are flirting with the new Klatham Party. If they break off, UTN’s power base could fracture.

An Election Commission official said a snap poll requires a House dissolution. This means a caretaker government operating under restrained authority. Still, they admitted the situation is rapidly evolving. “Everything is changing daily,” the official noted.

Judicial ruling could remove Paetongtarn and trigger political shakeup as opposition calls for elections

As the legal process unfolds, pressure mounts. Pheu Thai cannot count on the court’s leniency. Nor can it assume loyalty from coalition partners. The government’s majority is already falling away.

Diplomatic pressure is rising too. Foreign embassies are monitoring the situation closely. Several have issued internal advisories to staff. Investors are also watching. Market confidence dipped following Bhumjaithai’s exit.

Economic agencies warn that prolonged instability could harm investor sentiment. Thailand’s fragile recovery from the pandemic depends on political stability. The tourism sector is especially vulnerable to disruption.

Paetongtarn’s inner circle is tightening. For instance, trusted aides have taken over messaging. The PM herself appears to still be in denial about how the audio clip was leaked.

Significantly, the Technology Crime Suppression Division (TCSD) of the police is investigating if any laws were broken. All interviews and briefings are being filtered through the Prime Minister’s Office. Meanwhile, opposition voices grow louder.

In turn, a former senator is asking if the call was officially organised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Therefore, it should be documented and recorded. If not, the case against Prime Minister Paetongtarn could be even more serious. Basically, her call and its contents could be seen as unofficial, opening her up to possible criminal complaints.

People’s Party MP Rangsiman Rome has called for full transparency. He wants the complete audio clip released for public scrutiny. So far, only selected excerpts have surfaced.

Rising diplomatic concerns and economic risks as opposition demands full release of the disputed clip

Rangsiman also demanded that parliament reconvene urgently. “This crisis affects the entire country. We need full legislative debate,” he said. His party leader, Nattapong Ruangpanyawut, is warning that the only way out is to dissolve parliament and call an election. He argues that the present political dynamic is different from 2006 and 2014, when such moves further weakened governments that eventually fell beneath the wheels of tanks

Some within Pheu Thai presently admit mistakes were made, not least the conversation between Ms. Paetongtarn and Hun Sen. One insider said, “This should never have happened early. Now it’s spiralling uncontrollably.”

Efforts to spin the story are failing. Social media users have shared translated transcripts of the clip. Public reactions are mixed, but criticism is growing.

Still, Paetongtarn is holding her ground. Her team insists she will not resign under pressure. Nor will she accept a backroom deal to step aside.

“She believes this is a politically motivated attack,” said an aide. “And she’s ready to fight it.”

Even so, allies are nervous. Some MPs are reportedly exploring exit options. If momentum shifts further, Paetongtarn could be left isolated.

Paetongtarn refuses to resign amid growing criticism and political isolation as hunkers down within her party

The next flashpoint for now is the Constitutional Court’s initial reaction. If they accept the petition and suspend her, the crisis deepens. If they reject it, the government may stabilize—briefly.

Every political camp is gaming out scenarios. Some anticipate a military statement. Others think the palace may step in behind the scenes. Officially, neither institution has spoken.

What is undeniably clear is that the Prime Minister’s political survival is severely in doubt. Her government faces street rebellion, legal peril and diplomatic fallout—all at once.

In the meantime, the days ahead may determine whether she holds power or joins her family’s legacy of leading a government outsed by a coup d’état.

Until then, Thailand waits for Constitutional Court to speak.

Further reading:

PM Paetongtarn’s phone call to Hun Sen has plunged Thailand into a political quagmire that spells coup

Prime Minister Paetongtarn pulls her government back from the brink with emotional televised apology

People’s Party leader and opposition leader Teng calls for dissolution of parliament to prevent a coup

Government on brink of collapse as the Bhumjaithai withdraws from Paetongtarn’s cabinet over clip

PM Paetongtarn in an untenable situation as chorus of condemnation grows over leaked Hun Sen audio clip

Helicopter emergency landing as Cambodian border security is tightened near Poipet amid rising tensions

Hun Sen warns Jatuporn: ‘You know how capable I am’ in sinister message as formal relationship plummets

Cambodia a big loser following the border spat. Over 1 million Khmer workers in Thailand unlikely to return

Cambodia files complaint against Thailand with International Court of Justice (ICJ). What comes next?

Cambodia outflanks Thailand again even as talks took place in Phnom Penh. Insists on ICJ court ruling

Cambodian FM appeals to Thailand’s Foreign Minister to let the border dispute be decided in The Hague

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>