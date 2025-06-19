13 Western online bond fraud salesmen appear in court after raid on palatial mansion in Samut Prakan

Thirteen Western suspects arrested in a raid on a lavish Samut Prakan mansion have appeared in court over an AU$80M bond scam targeting Australians. Thai police say the gang planned to swindle ฿1.7B by 2025 using fake investments and call centre tactics.

Thirteen foreign nationals arrested during a Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) raid on a palatial ฿70 million mansion in Samut Prakan on Tuesday were brought before the Criminal Court on Wednesday. Three were granted bail, while the remaining ten were remanded to Bangkok Remand Prison. Meanwhile, police investigating the case have revealed that the high-level fraud group planned to swindle no less than ฿1.7 billion by the end of 2025 through a sophisticated bond-selling scam targeting unsuspecting Australian investors.

Thai police have brought 13 foreign nationals to the Criminal Court following their arrest in a massive international fraud case. The suspects are accused of running a call centre operation that targeted Australians, aiming to steal over AU$80 million by year’s end.

The arrests were carried out on Tuesday, June 17, in a dramatic raid on a luxury home in Samut Prakan Province. Today, June 18, the suspects were escorted by Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) officers from the CIB’s complaint centre to the Criminal Court.

Although the group included citizens from Australia, the UK, Canada, and South Africa, only three were granted bail. The court denied release for ten others, citing flight risks and the seriousness of the charges.

Thai and Australian police coordinated for months to track suspects who fled Indonesia and regrouped

According to Pol. Col. Netiwit Thanasitnitikul, superintendent of CIB Sub-Division 2, the suspects were apprehended following a months-long investigation. Thai authorities worked closely with the Australian Federal Police (AFP) after receiving intelligence in May 2024.

The accused had previously operated in Indonesia. However, after a raid there, the ringleaders allegedly fled to Thailand. Surveillance later confirmed that they regrouped in Pattaya before relocating to a residential estate in Bang Phli Yai, Samut Prakan.

The suspects are:

Mark Dennis, 54 (Australian, identified as the ringleader)

Mark Andrew Howship, 56 (British)

Nicholas John Mason, 43 (Deputy leader)

Brett Peter Dawson, 51

Ellis Ian James, 59

Mark McKenzie, 61

Jeremy Fortuen, 44

Christopher Pepena, 48

Dean Crowley, 42

Lewis Samuel Gillespie, 30

Lewis Robbie, 40

Luke Cameron Campbell, 45

Szeto Kwak Ji, 58

Each faces multiple charges. These include: participating in a criminal network with concealed operations, working illegally in Thailand and violating visa terms.

Group ran operations from a heavily guarded mansion with 14,000 Australian targets listed for bond fraud

Notably, the gang operated from a rented mansion worth ฿70 million. The residence was guarded and draped in tarpaulins to block outside view. Police said the location was chosen specifically for its privacy.

Moreover, officers found call scripts, victim databases and financial documents. One list included 14,000 names — all Australians marked as potential targets. This evidence was described as “alarming” by investigators.

Although the operation had only begun, authorities confirmed that 14 victims had already been defrauded. Losses are estimated at AU$2 million, or roughly ฿40 million.

“Some suspects confessed during questioning,” said Pol. Col. Arun Wachirasrisukanya, deputy commander of the Natural Resources and Environmental Crime Division. “They admitted to planning large-scale fraud through bogus investment schemes.”

Importantly, documents revealed an ambitious plan. The ringleaders aimed to swindle AU$80 million (around USD $52 million) by December 2025.

After a court warrant was obtained, all suspects were arrested in raid and later taken to face formal charges

After obtaining a warrant from the Criminal Court, officers from CIB Sub-Division 2 executed the raid. The entire group was taken into custody without incident.

Then, on Wednesday morning, police transported the suspects to the Bangkok Criminal Court. All wore civilian clothing and masks. Officers led them in handcuffs under heavy security.

However, after court deliberation, three suspects were granted temporary bail. They are Mr. Lewis Samuel Gillespie (30), Mr. Szeto Kwak Ji (58), and Mr. Mark McKenzie (61). All three are British nationals reportedly residing long-term in Bangkok.

Nevertheless, the remaining ten were denied bail. According to court officials, the decision was based on their foreign status, the seriousness of the charges and the ongoing investigation.

In total, the group is charged with:

Operating a secret criminal society

Engaging in unauthorized employment

Residing under a temporary permit while illegally working

Participating in international fraud schemes

Furthermore, Thai authorities believe the network has operated for several years across multiple countries. The suspects allegedly used high-pressure tactics, posing as financial advisers to defraud victims.

Scam model replicated past operations and relied on aggressive tactics to lure Australians into fake bonds

The scam primarily targeted Australians. Victims were reportedly lured with promises of fast returns on non-existent investments.

Although the group was newly reassembled in Thailand, their method was not. According to Thai officials, the scam’s structure mirrored previous operations uncovered in Indonesia.

Following the arrests, both Thai and Australian police emphasized the importance of cross-border cooperation. Pol. Col. Netiwit praised the information sharing that made the arrests possible.

“The AFP provided key intelligence,” he said. “Without it, these criminals might have remained hidden.”

Meanwhile, Pol. Col. Arun stressed that the investigation remains active. “We are now examining digital evidence, financial trails and additional accomplices,” he added.

Authorities are also considering extradition for some suspects. Australian police have expressed interest in prosecuting several ringleaders under Australian law.

Authorities tighten property oversight and increase call centre surveillance as case highlights broader threat

Still, for now, the suspects remain under Thai jurisdiction. Further hearings are expected in the coming weeks, as prosecutors build a wider case.

In related developments, Thai police have increased surveillance on other foreign-operated call centres. Officials said today’s case was not isolated, and more raids could follow.

The luxury property where the arrests took place is also under review. Officials are investigating whether the landlord knowingly rented it to criminals.

As a result of this case, the CIB may recommend stricter controls on property rentals to foreign nationals. Investigators say the Samut Prakan mansion was leased under suspicious terms.

While three suspects walk free under bail conditions, they are barred from leaving Bangkok. Their travel documents remain with authorities, and they must report regularly.

Undoubtedly, today’s court proceedings mark a significant step in shutting down an international scam operation. Thai authorities, with Australian support, have dealt a serious blow to a network that had plans to exploit thousands.

“This case is a warning,” said Pol. Col. Netiwit. “Thailand will not be a safe haven for international criminals.”

