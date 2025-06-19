Prime Minister Paetongtarn pulls her government back from the brink with emotional televised apology

Tearful Paetongtarn clings to power after leaked Hun Sen audio sparks outrage. PM issues emotional apology, wins military backing and secures coalition support. Cabinet reshuffle expected within 48 hours as Thailand is still dealing with rising political tension.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on Thursday successfully preserved both her government and her position as Prime Minister—for now. She delivered an emotionally charged nationally televised press conference, flanked by senior ministers, government officials, and notably, the Chief of the Royal Thai Armed Forces. Following the address, sources confirmed that the remaining coalition parties would remain aligned with the government. This secures the Pheu Thai-led administration 261 seats in Parliament—still a workable majority. A cabinet reshuffle is now expected, with new ministerial appointments within the next 48 hours.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra apologized to the Thai people on Thursday during a tense press conference at Government House. The event took place at 12:15 p.m. after an emergency meeting with cabinet ministers and military commanders.

The apology followed the leak of a private audio conversation between the Prime Minister and former Cambodian leader Hun Sen. The contents sparked public outcry and raised fears of diplomatic fallout.

Flanked by Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, military leaders, and Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa, Paetongtarn tried to calm the growing storm. “First, I must apologize to all Thai people,” she said. “This should not have happened.”

Paetongtarn explained the context of the leaked clip and called for national unity in the face of rising tensions

She bowed deeply and raised her hands in a wai gesture, a traditional Thai symbol of respect and remorse. Her voice trembled as she addressed the leak and its consequences.

According to the Prime Minister, the audio clip contained negotiation tactics meant to prevent armed conflict. She stressed the remarks were taken out of context and were never meant for public release.

“I truly did not know there would be a recording,” she said. “I believed the conversation was confidential.”

Importantly, she explained that the intention behind the comments was to keep peace along the Thai-Cambodian border. “We must show understanding first,” she said. “That allows us to negotiate more effectively.”

She said she had already discussed the matter with the Second Army Region, which was referenced in the leaked recording. The military, she noted, understood her position.

“The army has listened and agreed,” she said. “Now, we must work together and protect national sovereignty.”

Indeed, Paetongtarn emphasized national unity throughout her address. “This is not a minor political spat,” she said. “This is a threat to national security.”

Foreign Ministry protests to Cambodia as government reviews protocol and demands official channels only

Therefore, she added, the government and the military must stop internal disputes and focus on external threats. “We don’t have time to fight each other,” she said. “All sectors must join forces.”

As a result of the leak, tensions have risen near the Thai-Cambodian border. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs quickly responded by summoning Cambodian Ambassador Hun Saroeun.

Hun Saroeun, who is Hun Sen’s nephew, was handed a formal protest letter. The document expressed “deep disappointment” and warned that diplomatic trust had been undermined.

Piyapak Sricharoen, Director-General of the Department of East Asian Affairs, delivered the protest. He later stated that the leaked clip represented a breach of diplomatic protocol.

“No country in the world does this,” the Prime Minister echoed. “Recording private conversations without notice is unacceptable.”

She pointed out that leaders should only be recorded through proper diplomatic channels. “Contact should go through foreign ministries,” she said. “It must follow official procedures.”

Because of this breach, the government is now reviewing its communication practices. The Prime Minister vowed to be more careful in the future. “I will take extra caution from now on,” she said.

Military closes ranks behind Prime Minister amid protests, as top generals defend her leadership choices

The press conference came amid protests outside Government House. Critics demanded accountability and accused the Prime Minister of undermining national interests.

Yet inside the press room, the government projected unity. Top military commanders stood shoulder-to-shoulder with civilian leaders.

General Songwit Noonpakdee, Supreme Commander of the Royal Thai Armed Forces, later gave a telephone interview to the press. He said the military supports the Prime Minister.

“The army will protect sovereignty and the people,” he said. “We are performing our duty under the constitution.”

Songwit emphasized that the leaked content had already been discussed internally. “The meeting went as the Prime Minister described,” he said. “There is no contradiction.”

Similarly, Army Commander General Pana Klaoplaodthuk reaffirmed the military’s commitment to stability. “The army stands ready,” he said. “We follow legal frameworks to defend the nation.”

Notably, he urged Thai citizens to stay calm and united. “People must stand together,” he said. “The Kingdom’s safety is our shared duty.”

Coalition parties reaffirm support after tension as cabinet reshuffle aims to restore fragile stability

Meanwhile, political uncertainty loomed in Parliament. For several hours, it was unclear if coalition parties would remain loyal.

However, by Thursday evening, several key parties expressed support for the Prime Minister. The Kala Tam Party and Chartthaipattana Party were the first to announce they would stay.

Soon after, sources close to the Prime Minister confirmed the rest of the coalition would hold. This included the Democrat Party and the United Thai Nation Party (Ruam Thai Sang Chart).

Currently, the government controls 261 seats in the House. That is enough to retain power, but the margin is fragile.

Consequently, a cabinet reshuffle was announced to shore up stability. New ministers will be named within 48 hours.

One major change involves the Ministry of the Interior. That post is expected to go to Deputy Prime Minister Prasert Chantararuangthong.

Prasert, a Pheu Thai veteran, currently serves as Digital Economy and Society Minister. His appointment signals a move to strengthen party control.

According to analysts, the reshuffle is both damage control and a strategic reset. “It’s an attempt to regain public trust,” said one senior government advisor.

While the government avoided collapse, Prime Minister Paetongtarn’s political space has clearly narrowed. “The mishap is not over,” said one analyst. “But she has won some time.”

Prime Minister to visit troops at the border as public pressure mounts and opposition urges fresh elections

To further demonstrate her leadership, the Prime Minister will visit troops near the border. On Friday, she is scheduled to fly to the 2nd Army base near Chong Bok.

The visit is meant to boost morale and showcase her support for the military. “We must protect our sovereignty together,” she said during the press conference.

She also reminded the public that thousands of Thai citizens live in Cambodia. “We must consider their safety,” she said. “Border residents deserve peace and confidence.”

Looking ahead, the Prime Minister urged the nation to focus on unity. “This is not just my fight,” she said. “It’s a fight for all Thai people.”

Despite growing challenges, she reaffirmed her government’s determination to defend national interests. “We will stand strong together,” she concluded.

As the press conference ended, no questions were taken. Instead, the Prime Minister left the stage, hands pressed together in a final wai. The message was clear: the crisis may not be over, but for now, the government stands united.

