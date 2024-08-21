Washington is stunned as Ukrainian forces advance deep into Russia using US-made equipment. Despite adhering to US guidelines, the Biden administration was caught off guard by the incursion, leaving security officials surprised by Russia’s lack of response.

United States officials are monitoring the surprising advances being made by Ukrainian forces in Russia. According to security sources, the US administration was not advised of the surprise invasion of Russian territory, which continues to see Ukrainian forces advance deeper into Russia. Furthermore, the Ukrainian forces have specifically used Western or American-made equipment and weaponry for the incursion, which began two weeks ago. US officials have confirmed that Ukraine is using the equipment supplied within the terms laid down by Washington but admit this was not what they had in mind. Certainly, it is reported that America’s security officials are surprised so far by the lack of a Russian response.

The United States is closely monitoring developments as Ukrainian forces have made significant advances into Russian territory, bolstered by US-provided arms and equipment. This military action has raised questions about whether Kyiv has adhered to the Biden administration’s restrictions on the use of American weaponry.

Ukrainian forces have utilised US-made weaponry and vehicles as part of their offensive into Russian territory, according to officials. Despite the Biden administration’s boundaries on the use of US arms in Russia, two US officials confirmed that Ukraine has not “technically” breached these limitations.

US Weapons in Ukrainian Offensive

The specifics of the restrictions remain undisclosed, but the operation’s adherence to the guidelines is under scrutiny.

US-made Humvees were spotted entering Russia’s Kursk oblast through the Ukraine-Russia border crossing near Sudzha, Russia, as seen in a Reuters photograph. Additionally, Ukraine has deployed HIMARS rocket launchers in the operation. However, US officials noted that the HIMARS vehicles have stayed within Ukrainian territory, relying on the range of the GMLRS missile to strike targets in Russia.

The Russian Ministry of Defense released drone footage on Thursday, showing a HIMARS rocket launcher firing missiles in a wooded area just under five miles from the Russia-Ukraine border. The US restrictions on the use of long-range ATACMS missiles remain unchanged, with Ukraine employing them to hit Russian air defense systems in Russian-occupied Crimea.

Russian Reactions and Accusations

On Friday, Russia’s foreign ministry accused Ukraine of using HIMARS to destroy a bridge over the Seym river in the Kursk region. The strike allegedly resulted in the deaths of volunteers evacuating civilians. Ukrainian servicemen were also observed riding armored personnel carriers near the Russian border in the Sumy region.

In the town of Sudzha, Ukrainian forces have reportedly captured the area as part of their broader offensive. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky acknowledged the advance but refrained from detailing the extent of US weapons’ involvement in the operation.

Pro-Russian Telegram channels have circulated images purportedly showing a destroyed Ukrainian convoy in Kursk oblast, including a US-made Cougar MRAP vehicle. CNN has not been able to verify the exact location of the photographs.

One US official noted that Ukraine’s military has utilized US-made Stryker combat vehicles, which are capable of moving infantry across battlefields. The Russian Ministry of Defense released video footage claiming to show a strike on a US-made Stryker vehicle in a wooded area, but CNN could not verify the authenticity of the footage.

Ukraine’s Strategic Advance

On Friday, Ukrainian army chief Oleksandr Syrskyi stated that Ukrainian forces have advanced some 35 kilometres into Russian territory and continue to make progress, with gains ranging from 1 to 3 kilometres in some areas. This operation has forced the Kremlin to redeploy troops from front-line positions in occupied Ukraine to counter the Ukrainian incursion.

“Overall, the situation is under control. All activities are being carried out according to plan,” Syrskyi said, emphasising the operation’s ongoing success.

The US had outlined a geographic “box” within northern Ukraine. This is where Russian forces were conducting attacks. In particular, it instructed Kyiv to limit the use of American weapons to that area. Two US officials confirmed that Ukraine’s incursion has remained within the boundaries of this box. Thereby, it was not violating US policy regarding the use of American arms on Russian soil.

Although Ukraine’s actions adhere to the “letter of the law,” this came as a shock. One US official acknowledged that this was “not what we had in mind” when setting the policy.

US Response and Ongoing Support

The Biden administration has not taken a definitive public stance on Ukraine’s maneuver. However, US officials have described it as having achieved a “surprising” degree of success. While Washington has not called on Kyiv to pull back its forces, it has also not fully endorsed the operation. Instead, the administration continues to emphasise its support for Ukraine’s right to defend itself.

“They’re going to continue to have American support for the defence of their territory and for defeating Russian aggression,” said John Kirby, the National Security Council’s strategic communications coordinator.

Despite Ukraine’s advances, officials have expressed surprise at the Kremlin’s slow response to the incursion. Russia appears to have diverted several thousand troops from occupied Ukrainian territories. Certainly, this is to address the loss of territory in the Kursk region. A US official suggested that Russia may need to deploy additional forces to strengthen its defenses. In the meantime, the US is monitoring how Moscow will respond.

Understanding Ukraine’s Objectives

US officials have been working to gain a clearer understanding of Kyiv’s objectives in conducting this cross-border offensive. Ukraine did not notify the US in advance, and Washington remains uncertain about the long-term goals of the operation.

An aide to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the incursion aims to create a “fair negotiation process.” Furthermore Ukraine seeks to inflict “significant tactical defeats” on Russia. The aide also noted that the operation could undermine the psychological state of the Russian population. Consequently, this potentially may pave the way for negotiations.

While Russia’s response may be delayed, US officials believe that a counteraction is inevitable. Ukraine claims to have seized approximately 400 square miles of Russian territory. In addition, it has forced Russian authorities to declare emergencies and conduct large-scale evacuations.

Future Developments

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke with his Ukrainian counterpart, Rustem Umerov, on Wednesday. This was reported as in an attempt to gain more insight into the objectives of the offensive. The surprise incursion began nearly two weeks ago. The Pentagon continues to engage with Ukrainian officials to better understand their goals.

When pressed on whether Austin expressed support for the operation, Pentagon deputy press secretary Sabrina Singh remained non-committal. “What I can tell you is where we are supportive, and that is Ukraine continuing to defend itself,” she said.

