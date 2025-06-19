Thailand in chaos after leaked Paetongtarn audio praising Hun Sen sparks outrage. Bhumjaithai quits coalition, protests erupt, and pressure mounts on PM to resign. Allies waver, opposition demands an election. Government teeters on the edge of collapse.

Thailand has been thrust into political turmoil following the release of a sensational audio recording of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra. In the clip, dated June 15, she is heard speaking in appeasing terms to Cambodian strongman Hun Sen — a move that has triggered widespread outrage. The fallout was swift. On Wednesday evening, the Bhumjaithai Party formally resigned from the coalition government. Meanwhile, protests outside Government House are scheduled to begin Thursday, with security forces preparing for large gatherings. Smaller coalition parties are now believed to be considering similar moves. Even the country’s liberal opposition has sharply criticized the Prime Minister’s remarks and is demanding she dissolve parliament and call fresh elections. With tensions rising and political alliances shifting, further developments are expected on Thursday. The fallout from this political bombshell is only just beginning.

On Wednesday evening, June 18, Thailand’s political crisis deepened as the Bhumjaithai Party officially withdrew from the ruling coalition. The move followed a leaked audio clip involving Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and Cambodian leader Samdech Hun Sen.

This sudden departure shocked the political establishment. Bhumjaithai is the second-largest party in the coalition and holds several cabinet posts. In a sharply worded statement, the party accused Prime Minister Paetongtarn of causing “severe harm” to the nation’s dignity and sovereignty.

The executive committee of the Bhumjaithai Party held an urgent meeting earlier that evening. After deliberations, it unanimously agreed to withdraw from the government.

Bhumjaithai ministers resign after audio clip leak triggers sharp rebuke and call to protect sovereignty

According to the statement, all of its ministers submitted resignation letters to the Prime Minister, effective Thursday, June 19.

This decision came within hours of the release of the now-infamous audio recording. In the clip, Prime Minister Paetongtarn appears to flatter Hun Sen and solicit his silence. More importantly, she said she was acting against the 2nd Royal Thai Army. The army is primarily responsible for security along the Thai-Cambodian border. This was a concession previously made by Prime Minister Paetongtarn some weeks ago amid reported difficulties then between her government and the military.

This comment, many argue, suggests conflict between civilian leadership and military command. The Thai military has long played a key role in border security and national defence.

The Bhumjaithai Party strongly objected to these remarks. It said the conversation had “damaged the honour and dignity of the Thai state and its armed forces.” Furthermore, the party described the Prime Minister’s conduct as “irresponsible, inappropriate, and dangerous to national interest.”

The party also reaffirmed its full support for the Thai military. It pledged to stand with all state officials who protect Thailand’s borders and sovereignty. The fallout from the recording was immediate. Protesters began gathering near Government House within hours of the party’s announcement.

Police close roads around Government House ahead of expected protests sparked by leaked PM audio

As a precaution, police in Dusit district ordered road closures around Government House starting at 8:00 a.m. Thursday. Officials cited reports of a possible large gathering organized on social media platforms. The closures will affect access roads and nearby intersections.

Inside Government House, civil servants were informed overnight of the disruption. Staff were advised to avoid the area unless absolutely necessary.

Meanwhile, the political reverberations continued across other parties in the coalition. The Democrat Party announced late Wednesday it would hold an executive committee meeting at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday. The purpose is to discuss its stance on the growing crisis.

Although the Democrat Party has not yet declared its withdrawal, insiders say pressure is mounting from within.

At the same time, the United Thai Nation Party issued a brief statement. The statement referred to “sovereignty” and “national loyalty,” but stopped short of directly criticizing the Prime Minister.

Opposition and coalition allies intensify pressure while Democrat Party also debates potential withdrawal

Still, analysts see the message as a signal of dissatisfaction. Observers believe the party is waiting to see the public response before making a definitive move. The liberal opposition also reacted strongly. The People’s Party, a rising voice in progressive politics, expressed shock and disappointment over the recording.

Its leader, Nattapong Ruangpanyawut, called on Prime Minister Paetongtarn to “dissolve the sky and call an election.” The phrase, often used in Thai political rhetoric, suggests a complete government reset. According to Nattapong, the Prime Minister had “undermined trust in civilian rule” and “weakened democratic accountability.”

Adding to the pressure, a major voice from the military-aligned opposition joined the fray. General Prawit Wongsuwan, leader of the Palang Pracharat Party, issued a late-night statement.

Prawit, a former Deputy Prime Minister and national security chief, said the clip showed “a lack of knowledge, judgment, and maturity.”

He strongly criticized Paetongtarn for using personal relations with foreign leaders to manage sensitive border diplomacy.

General Prawit denounces PM for weak diplomacy and calls her unfit to lead amid security concerns

In his words, “security matters are not for amateurs. They require deep understanding, discretion, and national loyalty.”

General Prawit also accused her of insulting the military. He said the Prime Minister’s tone in the recording disrespected the armed forces who risk their lives defending Thailand.

Moreover, he said the country was being led into “a position of weakness and danger.”

Prawit concluded by demanding that the Prime Minister resign immediately. “This is no longer about politics,” he said. “It is about national survival.”

The growing chorus of opposition leaves the Prime Minister in a vulnerable position. If additional coalition partners withdraw, her government could collapse.

So far, the Prime Minister’s Office has not issued an official statement. Government spokespersons declined to comment when contacted by reporters. Behind closed doors, sources say discussions are ongoing. Some officials are urging the Prime Minister to issue a further apology or clarification.

However, that already happened on Wednesday and fell decidedly flat.

Hashtags trend as royalist groups and opposition demand resignation amid deepening legitimacy crisis

Others warn that even a strong rebuttal may not be enough. Public opinion is rapidly turning against her. On Thai-language social media platforms, criticism is widespread. Hashtags calling for Paetongtarn’s resignation are trending on X and Facebook.

At the same time, royalist groups have also begun mobilizing. Several have announced plans to join Thursday’s protests. One group issued a statement demanding that “civilian leaders not interfere with military command.” Another called the Prime Minister’s remarks “borderline treason.”

While Paetongtarn has not responded publicly, several members of her Pheu Thai Party are reportedly urging restraint.

Some party elders fear a full collapse could hand power back to conservative factions aligned with the military. Nevertheless, it remains unclear how the Prime Minister intends to manage the crisis.

Coalition risks collapse as Paetongtarn faces most serious challenge yet since taking office in August 2024

The stakes are high. With Bhumjaithai gone, the coalition no longer has a stable majority in the lower house. If the Democrat Party or United Thai Nation follow suit, new elections may become unavoidable. For now, the political situation remains tense and volatile.

Undeniably, the crisis is the most serious challenge faced by Paetongtarn Shinawatra since taking office. It also underscores how fragile civilian-military relations remain in Thailand.

While Thailand has held regular elections in recent years, power still rests partly with the military establishment.

The leaked audio has, in effect, reopened unresolved debates about the balance of power in Thai governance. As Thursday dawns, all eyes will be on Government House. Protesters will gather. Police will be present. Politicians will manoeuvre.

Whether Paetongtarn will stay or go is now the question dominating national discourse. Her next steps may determine not only her own future but also the direction of Thai democracy in the years ahead.

