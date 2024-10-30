Thailand approves plan to streamline citizenship for 483,000 long-term residents. Tax reporting requirement for expats starts in January 2025. Population crisis sparks new benefits, with ฿3,000 per child proposed to boost birth rates. Reforms aim to bolster the workforce and the kingdom’s struggling economy.

The Thai Cabinet on Tuesday approved, in principle, a plan to streamline and expedite the country’s naturalisation process for foreigners seeking citizenship. The proposal from the National Security Council was agreed upon by the government. The Ministry of the Interior was ordered to draft detailed regulations and processes. Later, a government spokesman explained that the new plan would specifically apply to foreigners who have lived long-term in Thailand since before 2011. One group identified includes residents from 1984 to 1999, while another covers residents from 2005 to 2011. Two other groups were also cited, including children of ethnic minorities and unregistered people born in Thailand. This initiative comes as Thailand moves to implement a new taxation system for foreign residents while also addressing a demographic crisis.

At this time, it is not clear what concessions will be made for long-term residents in Thailand. The proposal has been sent by the Cabinet to the Ministry of the Interior. Under Thailand’s 1979 Immigration Act, the Interior Ministry and its minister have the final say on such matters.

The proposal aims to make life in Thailand easier for eligible immigrants, particularly as it aligns with new tax requirements.

New tax requirements for long-term residents begin January 2025, with first filing deadline March 31

These tax requirements will take effect on January 1, 2025. All expats living in Thailand for more than six months in 2024 will be required to file an income tax return.

The filing deadline is March 31, 2025.

After the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, government spokesman Mr. Jirayu Huangsap provided additional information. He stated that the proposal came from the National Security Council (NSC), which requested that the Cabinet amend the criteria for foreign citizenship applications to simplify and expedite the process.

Mr. Jirayu specifically mentioned groups of long-term foreign residents in Thailand. These new requirements would apply to 120,000 people who have resided in Thailand since 1984-1999, 215,000 long-term immigrants who arrived between 2005 and 2011, 29,000 children of ethnic minorities born in Thailand, and 113,000 people born to parents without proper registration status in Thailand. These groups were identified through a Ministry survey.

Thai population decline prompts benefits for families, including monthly child payments for seven years

This initiative also comes as Thailand’s population begins to decline. Last week, the Minister of Labour, Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, proposed a plan to pay ฿3,000 per child per month for children born in Thailand for seven years, encouraging families to raise children in rural areas.

The plan aims to address Thailand’s shrinking workforce and population, which may impact future economic development. Additionally, Thailand faces a looming pension fund crisis.

The government has also proposed raising the retirement age to 65, a measure aimed at addressing Thailand’s demographic and population crisis.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Jirayu explained that it currently would take 44 years to process the existing citizenship application backlog. The citizenship process is complex and time-consuming, with a limited quota for applications each year.

The government spokesman stated that the new proposal would allow eligible applicants to stimulate the economy while making it easier to live and travel in Thailand.

Current residency reporting requirements discourage long-term foreign residents from staying in Thailand

Currently, residency reporting requirements under the Immigration Act discourage long-term foreign residents from both remaining in Thailand and traveling within. In short, an obvious economic own goal.

However, no concrete details have been published yet on the revised process and path to citizenship. It is anticipated that these will be announced within 30-60 days and finalised by the Ministry of the Interior.

Foreigners currently eligible for Thai citizenship must meet several criteria. Firstly, they must be over 20 years old, provide proof of life in Thailand, including an ID document, visa, or marital status details. Presently, citizenship is limited to foreign workers paying taxes. In addition, they must also submit a work permit and demonstrate tax payments over the last five years.

Citizenship applicants without a Thai spouse or child must show an income of ฿80,000 per month, while those with a Thai spouse or child must show ฿40,000 per month. Proof of residency and taxes paid for at least three years is also required for this cohort.

Thai citizenship requirements have become stricter than those set in the 1992 Act, particularly for income

It should be noted that these requirements are more stringent than those under the 1992 Act, which required only a ฿15,000 monthly income.

Additionally, applicants must have a clean criminal record in Thailand, their home country, and any other jurisdiction. In short, applicants must demonstrate good conduct.

A key requirement is basic proficiency in the Thai language. Alternatively, an applicant may provide a certificate from an institution approved by Thailand’s Minister of Education. This verifies that they have achieved the same educational level as a Thai primary school graduate.

The application process includes a Thai language oral examination. This is by a subcommittee appointed by the citizenship screening committee.

Once requirements are met, applicants must submit a completed application form along with a fee of ฿10,000 for adults and an additional ฿1,000 fee for the certificate of Thai naturalisation.

Citizenship path amendments began in 2021 but remained incomplete, further complicated by constitutional changes and politcal upheaval

In 2021, the Thai Cabinet moved to amend the citizenship path, though some details have not yet been finalised. Before that, the 2008 Nationality Act created challenges for foreign applicants.

The situation has been further complicated by changes to Thailand’s constitution due to the country’s history of coups. Acquiring Thai citizenship has historically been a complex process, requiring the cooperation of sympathetic officials.

A key question is whether naturalized citizens will have voting rights. Under the 2007 Constitution, naturalized citizens were restricted from voting if they had lived in Thailand for fewer than five years after naturalisation. Certainly, they were prohibited from standing for election or holding political office.

Further details from the Ministry of the Interior are awaited. However, given the tax changes, Thailand’s demographic crisis and its need to revive its economy, this may be a breakthrough for foreigners living in or considering moving to Thailand.

Another key consideration is whether foreigners will be required to renounce their existing citizenship.

Previously, applicants were required to sign a letter expressing their “intention” to renounce their original citizenship. Failure to follow through on this could be grounds for revoking citizenship.

A more practical and accessible path to naturalisation that allows for retaining existing citizenship would be highly attractive for long-term foreign residents in Thailand. It would undoubtedly provide an economic boost for the country.

