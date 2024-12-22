Austrian tourist, 25, arrested on Ko Phi Phi for reckless jet ski collision killing Russian man, 58. Police say he fled the scene after mowing down the victim near Karon Beach. Arrest follows a court warrant and CCTV evidence linking him to the fatal incident.

A 25-year-old Austrian tourist is facing a charge of ‘reckless action causing death’ after he was arrested on Thursday night on Ko Phi Phi. At a press briefing on Friday, police officers from Karon Police Station in Phuket explained how he mowed down a 58-year-old Russian man while jet skiing off Karon Beach on Tuesday, December 17.

A 25-year-old Austrian tourist was arrested on Ko Phi Phi on Thursday night, December 19. The arrest on the holiday island off Krabi province followed a warrant issued earlier by Phuket Provincial Court.

The tourist, identified as Mr. David Robert Herbst, is charged with recklessly causing the death of a Russian man on Karon Beach on Tuesday evening, December 17. According to reports, the Austrian collided with the Russian while operating a jet ski off the popular recreational area.

Austrian man arrested after fatal jet ski collision on Ko Phi Phi following Phuket court warrant

The arrest of the Austrian followed an intensive investigation by Karon Police Station in coordination with Immigration Bureau officers. Assistance from Ko Phi Phi Police Station was sought to take the Austrian man into custody.

He was confronted with the charge and an arrest warrant at his resort hotel room. After that, the Austrian denied responsibility for the Russian’s death. Nonetheless, he was taken into custody by officers from Ko Phi Phi, where he is being prosecuted.

“The charge of reckless action causing death,” explained Police Major General Song Proat after the Austrian’s arrest. He went on to brief reporters on the investigation. Police from Karon Police Station provided photographic evidence and detailed information outlining the sequence of events leading to the Russian man’s death on Tuesday.

Discovery of Russian man’s body and CCTV evidence led police to arrest an Austrian tourist for death

Previously, fishermen on Karon Beach had discovered the bloodied body of 58-year-old Russian national Kirill Golovachev.

He was found on rocks near the well-known beach. Before that, at 5:30 PM on Tuesday, December 17, the Russian man was reportedly seen walking along the beach road. He was later observed swimming off the beach before the jet ski collided with him.

CCTV footage reviewed by police showed the collision occurred at 6:17 PM. The person in control of the jet ski, according to police, was Mr. Herbst.

After the collision, the Austrian appears to have continued his jet ski riding session. He subsequently left the area without reporting the incident.

Further reading:

Russian whose body was found on Tuesday in Phuket was tortured and murdered. Police murder probe

Massive CIB-led Phuket crackdown sweeps away vast Russian business network with ฿1.5 billion seized