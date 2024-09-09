phuket-police-now-exploring-if-the-russian-man-ilia-orlov-found-dead-last-tuesday-committed-suicide

Phuket police now suspect suicide in the death of Russian tourist Ilia Orlov, initially treated as murder. New evidence reveals his psychotic behaviour, raising questions about self-inflicted wounds. Full press conference to be given pending further investigation.

Just days after indicating the suspicious death of a young Russian man on Karon Beach last Tuesday looked like a brutal murder, police on the island are presently examining the possibility that it was a suicide. The badly injured body of Ilia Orlov was discovered in a canal near Karon Beach last Tuesday at 1 pm. Previously, police had been treating the case as an investigation involving aggravated murder. Police Major General Sinlert Sukhum has promised a full press conference after further evidence is collected.

Police in Phuket are now contemplating the possibility that the Russian tourist found on Karon Beach last week may have committed suicide. Previously, police were reported to be pursuing a murder inquiry into the death. Certainly, the circumstances were acutely suspicious.

On Thursday, Police Major General Sinlert Sukhum revealed that new evidence had been obtained by detectives. In short, he said it pointed to the possibility of suicide.

New evidence emerges indicating potential suicide after body of Russan man Ilia Orlov was found on Karon Beach

Ilia Orlov’s body was found at approximately 11 pm last Tuesday. It was lodged in a ravine near a canal adjacent to the Naga statue, situated on Karon Beach.

A local pointed it out to a massage shop owner, who called the police. Mr. Orlov died from what is thought to be ruptured arteries. He suffered bruising all over his body, particularly in the throat and head. Additionally, he had deep wounds or incisions on his arms and legs. Notably, these cuts had reached the bone.

On this basis, officers began investigating a death caused by torture or aggravated murder. In short, a crime warranting the death penalty.

Nonetheless, on Thursday, General Sinlert said that after speaking with the dead man’s Russian wife, an altogether different picture emerged. She spoke of a man high and addicted to marijuana who had begun experiencing psychotic behaviour.

Police consider psychotic behaviour and self-inflicted wounds in Russian tourist’s death on Phuket Beach

Indeed, the 27-year-old man is reported to have suffered severe hallucinations, which were violent. At this time, police surmise that the deceased Russian may have inflicted multiple wounds on himself.

However, last week, police sources pointed to the fact that Mr. Orlov had suffered wounds on both sides of his body. In brief, they indicated that it suggested murder or foul play.

At the time the body was found, it was estimated that death had occurred no more than eight hours previously. At length, that would indicate around 4-5 am.

Investigation focuses on suicide theory as new details emerge in the case of a Russian tourist in Phuket

However, if the cause of death was suicide, it would indicate that no one had dumped the body. Before the new theory arose, police were reported to be studying CCTV footage of the route to and from the location, essentially to identify the vehicle bringing the body to the scene or signs of suspicious activity.

For instance, was Mr. Orlov sighted himself near the location where his body was found? On Tuesday last, police found an expensive Apple MacBook laptop with the body. In addition, they retrieved the Russian man’s passport and that of his wife.

Initially, officers confirmed that he had been bludgeoned by a heavy object as well as cut with a knife.

His Russian wife, whose passport was also found at the scene, spoke at length with investigators. She arrived with her husband and young child in Thailand on January 24. Significantly, she told them he had attempted to commit suicide a number of times.

Police Major General Sinlert promised that a full press conference on the case would be held soon.

