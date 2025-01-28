Thailand mandates new online TM6 forms for all travellers starting May 1st to enhance security and streamline entry processes. This move delays the foreign tourism levy, addressing data issues and safety concerns following incidents like Chinese tourists being abducted.

The Ministry of Tourism and Sports this week announced that it is again postponing the long-awaited foreign tourism levy. Back in September, this was supposed to be introduced this year along with an Electronic Travel Authorization regime. However, presently, the ministry is prioritizing a new online TM6 form, which must be completed by all travellers to Thailand before they depart for the kingdom. The move comes in response to a lack of tracking information for foreign tourists, highlighted by the recent scandal of Chinese tourists being abducted into Myanmar.

A meeting of government agencies on Friday, January 31st in Bangkok is expected to finalize details for a new entry regime into the kingdom. The news comes as the Ministry of Tourism and Sports has postponed the country’s long-awaited foreign tourism levy. In short, in September 2024, the new Minister of Tourism and Sports, Surawong Thienthong, launched renewed plans for the measure. Indeed, it was to be included in a new Electronic Travel Authorization regime.

Despite a proposed ฿300 entry fee, the plans had been widely welcomed by the foreign tourism industry.

In the meantime, the country’s image continues to suffer from unfortunate incidents impacting foreigners holidaying in Thailand. This is because tourists often lack proper insurance coverage. The new tourist levy would systematically provide this.

Ministry prioritizes online TM6 form as tourist levy delays persist due to security and operational concerns

However, the current push by the Ministry appears to be in response to rising security concerns, particularly incidents involving Chinese tourists being abducted and taken into slavery in the Myanmar area.

Previously, last April, Thailand abolished a manual reporting system called the TM6 slip. Essentially, this was a ‘landing card’ handed out by airline staff before landing.

However, some years ago, a government task force recommended abolishing the TM6, finding that the information was simply stored and sent to storage warehouses, with no one studying the details.

Certainly, the person entering the kingdom carried a copy critical for later Immigration Bureau visa applications. However, it was only since last April 30 2024 that the TM6 was abandoned. Therefore, passengers arriving in Thailand simply walked in and visited Immigration after their passports and visa status were examined.

New online TM6 form set to replace outdated processes and improve Thailand’s tourist entry system

Subsequently, hotels and accommodation providers submitted a form TM30 for arrivals. However, if an arrival did not register at a hotel or accommodation provider, there was no record.

In recent days, Natthriya Thaweevong, the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, unveiled the new online TM6 form.

“This digital shift reflects our commitment to modernizing entry procedures,” she explained.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Permanent Secretary, Mr. Mongkon Wimonrat, explained that it would be a compulsory requirement for all foreigners entering Thailand, including all channels and crossing points.

Ahead of the expected May 1st launch, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), and Tourism Ministry are expected to meet with trade representatives from the tourism and travel industry next Friday.

Before this, it was reported that Ministry of Tourism and Sports officials had seen a demonstration of the new online application that must be used by all arriving tourists.

Certainly, this will be of concern to many travellers to Thailand, particularly because of past problems with technology screening applications in the Covid era.

Thailand’s new TM6 form to streamline tourist tracking, addressing data issues and security challenges

In addition, expats living in Thailand have previously reported problems with the Immigration Bureau’s mandatory 90-day reporting system.

Despite reports that the system has substantially improved, there are still ongoing issues with glitches and difficulties in matching TM30 data previously collected or other details already held in the country’s database systems.

Undoubtedly, it is welcome that this registration must take place before travellers leave for Thailand. Therefore, we can expect news of the system’s performance weeks before the May 1st deadline for its introduction.

This week, Deputy Permanent Secretary Mr. Mongkon appeared to be anticipating such hiccups.

For instance, he explained that this is why the tourist levy had been postponed. Similarly, the Electronic Travel Authorization regime, promoted last September, which was linked to a new help website for tourists that was already online.

“This free, user-friendly system is prioritized to avoid confusion before introducing other screening measures,” said Mr. Mongkon. “It could take months, even a year, to fine-tune the TM6 process.”

The top official who has overseen so many false starts on this issue was cautious. Nevertheless, he insisted that the new tourist levy and other entry requirements would be progressed later.

At this time, the government remains committed to the tourist levy plan and the Electronic Travel Authorization regime as formerly outlined.

Government delays ambitious plans for tourist levy, focusing on refining the TM6 registration process

Similar systems are already in use by developed countries across the world. They are primarily seen as additional security screenings for security agencies.

However, for now, given the need for TM6 data, the government is postponing the more ambitious project to avoid confusion.

Reporters were told that the Immigration Bureau had already demonstrated the new online TM6 reporting portal to officials. This was at an internal meeting at the Ministry of Tourism and Sports this week.

Permanent Secretary Natthriya Thaweevong clarified that this initiative relates to security. The kingdom needs to enhance the safety of foreign tourists to improve confidence among tourists.

The meeting with stakeholders on Friday is designed to address all concerns. After that, officials will finalise the new entry regime for May 1st. This comes just one year after the paper TM6 form was finally scrapped.

Further reading:

Tourism Levy will take at least six months to implement even after a cabinet decision to approve it

New Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) system coming soon with a ฿300 tourist levy and insurance

Thailand finds itself downgraded by the World Economic Forum’s Tourism index in its latest wide ranging report

Time for dithering on tourist insurance to stop as PM orders universal coverage for all visitors to Thailand

Irish man’s family turn to media when confronted with a ฿6.6 million medical bill to save tourist’s life

Tragic death of a Taiwanese tourist is another wake-up call for the government on insurance cover

Mass tourism to return again in 2021 with 10 million visitors targeted and full insurance cover with arrival levy