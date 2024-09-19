Thailand launches a new tourist entry portal with ฿300 levy and automatic insurance planned. ETA system is coming soon to boost security and streamline the entry process for visitors, as the government still aims to recover from the post-pandemic tourism slump with revenue and numbers still below 2019 levels.

Thailand is testing a new entry portal into the kingdom. On Thursday, the permanent secretary at the Ministry of Tourism and Sports revealed that the online system will be used shortly to introduce an electronic travel authorisation (ETA) regime. This will be similar to other countries such as the United States, United Kingdom, and Canada, which are rolling out the system as a security protocol. At the same time, it also helps to differentiate between long-term residents of a country and visiting tourists.

The ministry has also decided to resurrect plans previously put forward to offer automatic insurance for all visitors, linked with the new entry process, which will also have payment facilities. The proposed entry fee to Thailand for tourists will be ฿300.

Just days into his new role, Minister of Tourism and Sports Surawong Thienthong has resurrected the government’s plans for a tourism tax. Furthermore, he is also bringing back the idea of automatic insurance linked with the entry of tourists into Thailand.

The Sa Kaeo Province MP is known as a Pheu Thai Party heavyweight.

Certainly, this is the good news. However, the announcement on Thursday includes news of a new tourism portal. Details were given by the permanent secretary at the ministry, Mr. Mongkon Wimonrat.

New tourism portal based on pandemic-era regime aims to manage entry and boost visitor confidence

Mr. Mongkon admitted that the new portal is based on a resurrected version of the online infrastructure used during the pandemic era. In short, part of a regime that essentially crippled Thailand’s foreign tourism industry from 2020–2022. Indeed, at the dawn of the pandemic, Thailand closed its airspace entirely to foreign tourism.

Afterwards, it slowly opened up access in a tightly controlled process overseen by former Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, which put public health at the forefront of its policy.

The kingdom is still recovering from the setback of the pandemic emergency, in contrast to other countries with large foreign tourism industries. Figures to September 15 show that this year, some 24.5 million visitors had arrived by that date.

Basically, that would put the kingdom on course for 35 million visitors in 2024. Certainly, at this time, the government is targeting a figure of 38 million. Nonetheless, there is scant hope that the country will reach the 39.8 million tourists seen in 2019. Nor is there any prospect of generating ฿2 trillion from the foreign tourism industry as it did that year.

Thailand sees lower tourist spending post-pandemic as government pushes automatic insurance for visitors

In short, Thailand’s market has changed to become Asia-dependent, with lower spending per tourist compared to 2019 figures.

Undoubtedly, the prospect of having automatic insurance on payment of the ฿300 entry fee may be a winner for the government. The ministry touts a now-expired scheme of ฿50 million. In short, this was an emergency budget or fund, which was quite difficult for tourists in trouble to access. Hence, the small drawdown on the facility of only ฿10 million.

Mr. Mongkon, however, has now expressed support for the automatic insurance concept. The senior civil servant says it will support the government’s “Ignite Thailand” plans to boost the sector, especially as it will help improve confidence in Thailand as a safe destination for tourists.

The absence of automatic insurance and the ability of tourists in distress to call on such a facility has blighted the country’s reputation in terms of international public relations. Certainly, it would be fair to say that it has done untold damage to Thailand in Western tourist markets.

Poor public relations and lack of tourist insurance hurting Thailand’s reputation in Western markets

The constant stream of online fundraisers for stricken tourists in Thailand have generated the worst sort of public relations for the country. Indeed, this will continue until a feasible automatic insurance solution is properly in place.

Nonetheless, the new portal also includes a facility for tourists to apply and pay for electronic travel authorisation (ETA) to fly to Thailand. This is how the new entry fee will be collected for all visitors.

Mr. Mongkon explained that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is inclined to make such authorisation mandatory shortly. It is not fully clear how this system will be used. Certainly, it looks like Thailand will impose a blanket requirement for all non-Thai visitors to the country.

For instance, in the United Kingdom, presently selected Middle Eastern countries are required to have ETA approval. Nonetheless, this is being extended in April 2025 to all European Union countries.

New ETA entry requirements could soon be mandatory for all non-Thai visitors to boost security screening

In short, this appears to be a new screening or security protocol. It certainly identifies tourists, and in particular visitors who may not be allowed to work in the country they are entering.

It is certainly a requirement in addition to normal visa protocols.

The Ministry of Tourism and Sports also highlighted that the portal will offer information and guidance to all tourists to Thailand. For instance, flight information, train, and transport schedules. Furthermore, it will highlight key attractions for visitors to the country.

Thailand traveller safety site launched on trial basis with plans for a future pandemic management role

Indeed, the site is already up and running on a trial basis. This is the Thailand Traveler Safety site.

On Thursday, Mr. Mongkon also noted that this web facility could be used in the event of another pandemic emergency to manage the situation if required.

He hoped the site would help Thailand rebound in the Travel & Tourism Development Index (TTDI) prepared by the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Switzerland.

The kingdom found itself downgraded in the latest report issued in May. In short, the country fell from 36th to 47th since the previous report in 2021.

The main reason for the fall was safety and Thailand’s quite notorious reputation for danger. Undoubtedly, a reputation that has been fanned by ongoing GoFundMe-type appeals to Western audiences, particularly in the United Kingdom.

