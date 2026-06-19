Neighbour haunted by mystery messages he blamed on a 65-year-old man climbed a fence and beat him to death inside his Ang Thong home. The victim’s wife witnessed the attack as police hunt the suspect and examine CCTV footage from the scene.

A neighbour haunted by mystery messages he blamed on a 65-year-old Ang Thong man climbed over a fence and beat him to death inside his home on Friday night, police said. The victim’s wife witnessed the attack as the suspect fled, triggering a murder hunt and a probe centred on CCTV footage and a three-year feud.

A neighbour climbed over a fence and beat a 65-year-old man to death inside his Ang Thong home on Friday night, police said. The victim’s wife watched the attack unfold and tried desperately to stop it. Instead, the suspect fled before officers arrived. Police have since identified the man and launched a manhunt.

At approximately 11pm on June 19, investigators from Saweangha Police Station received reports of a fatal assault at a house in Moo 5, Huai Phai Subdistrict, Saweangha District. Rescue workers from the Ruam Katanyu Foundation joined officers at the scene.

There, they discovered Mr Saiwai, 65, lying in a pool of blood inside his home. He had suffered devastating head injuries. Nearby, officers found a wooden stick measuring about one metre long. The object was seized as evidence.

Three-year feud over haunting messages and accusations drove neighbours towards deadly violence

Notably, police believe the deadly violence stemmed from a feud stretching back almost three years. According to Mrs Pranom, 59, the victim’s wife, the suspect lived next door. She told investigators the neighbour repeatedly accused her husband of sending disturbing messages and haunting images.

However, she said those accusations were false. She explained that both she and her husband repeatedly denied any involvement. Even so, the neighbour refused to believe them.

Over time, relations between the two households deteriorated badly. The neighbour regularly shouted abuse, Mrs Pranom said. Arguments became increasingly common. Eventually, both families erected a fence between their properties. The barrier was intended to prevent further confrontations. Yet the hostility continued despite the separation.

Before the attack, Mrs Pranom was taking a shower inside the house. Suddenly, she heard voices raised in anger outside. At first, it sounded like another dispute. Moments later, the confrontation turned deadly. She rushed from the bathroom and found the suspect attacking her husband with a wooden stick.

Wife rushed from bathroom after argument and found the neighbour beating her husband with a stick

According to her account, the neighbour had climbed over the fence before entering the property. He then confronted Mr Saiwai. Within moments, he began striking the 65-year-old repeatedly. The attack unfolded inside the victim’s own home. Mrs Pranom immediately tried to intervene. Despite her efforts, she could not stop the assault.

In response, she grabbed her mobile phone and attempted to call the police. Before she could complete the call, the suspect allegedly snatched the device. He then ran from the property. Meanwhile, Mr Saiwai lay gravely injured. The extent of his head wounds left little hope of survival.

By the time emergency personnel reached him, he was dead. Officers quickly secured the property and began gathering evidence. Investigators photographed the scene and examined bloodstained areas inside the house. The wooden stick was also collected for forensic examination.

Detectives gather evidence and reconstruct events after the victim dies from catastrophic injuries

Separately, detectives began interviewing witnesses. Officers sought to establish the precise sequence of events before the killing. They also examined the history of disputes between the two households. Investigators believe the long-running conflict may provide important context.

Importantly, the fatal attack was captured on CCTV. Police have secured footage from the property and surrounding area. Detectives are now reviewing the recordings in detail. The footage is expected to become a central piece of evidence.

As part of this, officers are comparing witness statements against the video evidence. They are also examining the suspect’s movements before and after the attack. Police have not released the suspect’s name publicly. Nevertheless, investigators confirmed the individual has been identified.

CCTV footage and witness testimony become key evidence as police hunt the identified suspect

In parallel, officers continue efforts to locate and arrest the suspect. Witnesses remain under questioning. Forensic examinations are ongoing. Detectives are also compiling evidence for future legal proceedings.

On another front, investigators are examining the allegations that fuelled the dispute. Mrs Pranom said the accusations persisted for years despite repeated explanations. According to her statement, the neighbour remained convinced her husband was responsible. The disagreement gradually poisoned relations between the two families.

That simmering hostility finally erupted on Friday night. A fence built to keep the neighbours apart ultimately failed to prevent violence. Instead, police say the suspect climbed over it before launching the fatal attack.

For now, officers remain focused on tracking down the suspect. The investigation continues as detectives analyse CCTV footage, examine forensic evidence and gather additional witness testimony surrounding the killing.

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