Police end hostage terror at Hat Yai school after drug crazed man attacked and took Principal hostage

Axe-wielding druggie steals police gun and storms Hat Yai school, principal shot and students hurt in hostage siege; tactical units seal campus and arrest 19-year-old alive after hours-long standoff sparked by drug-fuelled rampage.

Police tactical units responded swiftly on Wednesday afternoon to an escalating crisis after a drug-crazed man resisted arrest, stole a police handgun and motorbike, and stormed a local school in the Patong subdistrict of Hat Yai, southern Songkhla province. At least four people were seriously injured when he opened fire on a teacher and students, while another student was hurt leaping from the second floor in panic. Police said the suspect, in a psychotic state induced by illicit drugs, held the school principal hostage before officers regained control and arrested him. Both the principal and a female student were shot and suffered serious injuries.

Police in Hat Yai ended a violent hostage crisis on Wednesday evening after a gunman stormed Patong Prathankiriwat School and injured several people. The suspect was arrested alive following a coordinated tactical operation. Earlier that afternoon, however, the violence had begun in a different location.

At approximately 4:30 PM on February 11, 2026, officers received reports of a drug-induced psychotic episode in the Ban Phru area. An individual was assaulting people, prompting an immediate police response.

When officers attempted to apprehend him, however, the suspect resisted arrest. He wielded an axe and attacked police at close range. As a result, officers were forced to evade the assault. During the confrontation, he smashed the windows of a police vehicle. He then seized a 9mm MPX handgun from the vehicle. Immediately afterwards, he fled the scene on a motorcycle.

Gunman storms school after axe attack on police and theft of handgun sparks panic in Hat Yai

Shortly thereafter, at around 4:45 PM, reports emerged of a gunman inside Patong Prathankiriwat School on Thetsaban 31 Road in Patong Subdistrict, Hat Yai District, Songkhla Province.

Consequently, panic spread through the school grounds. According to police, the suspect entered the compound armed with the stolen firearm. He forced teachers and students into a meeting room that also functions as a public relations office. He then held them hostage inside the building.

Meanwhile, emergency calls began reaching authorities. Injuries were reported almost immediately. Police later confirmed that one shot was fired during the standoff. At the same time, officers learned that the school principal was among those being held hostage. As the situation escalated, senior commanders moved to assert control.

Pol. Maj. Gen. Teeradet Thamsuthee, Deputy Commander of the Metropolitan Police and Deputy Spokesperson for the Royal Thai Police, outlined the official response.

According to his statement, Police General Kittirat Phanphet, Commissioner General of the Royal Thai Police, issued urgent directives. He ordered Pol. Lt. Gen. Piyawat Chalermsri, Commander of Provincial Police Region 9, to take command of the operation. Therefore, regional tactical units were mobilised without delay.

Subsequently, police surrounded the school and established a secure perimeter. Tactical teams were deployed to contain the suspect and protect the hostages. At the same time, the National Police Chief instructed that every step prioritise the safety of students, staff, and the public. Furthermore, authorities requested cooperation from the media.

Media blackout ordered as tactical units seal school and contain gunman holding hostages inside

They asked that no live broadcasts or images be disseminated during the operation. Officials warned that real-time coverage could compromise officer movements and endanger lives. In addition, the public was advised to avoid routes surrounding the school until the situation was resolved.

Inside the building, the suspect maintained control of the hostages for several hours. However, the number of shots fired remained limited to one, according to police. During the chaos, some students attempted to escape.

As a result, one female student fell from the second floor of the school building. She struck her face on the ground and sustained injuries. Officers on site moved quickly to assist her.

Initial reports indicated that four people were injured during the incident. These included three rescuers and one female student who was seriously hurt. However, subsequent medical briefings provided further detail and clarified the extent of injuries.

At 7:40 PM, the Ministry of Public Health released a summary of hospital admissions linked to the incident. At Hat Yai Hospital, one female patient was admitted with gunshot wounds to the chest and torso. She underwent emergency surgery and was transferred to the intensive care unit.

Principal shot and student injured in a fall as hospitals confirm surgeries and ICU treatment

Dr. Viroj Yommuang, Director of Hat Yai Hospital, later confirmed that the patient is the school director. He stated that she sustained injuries to the lung and abdomen. Moreover, she suffered significant blood loss and critically low blood pressure due to vital organ damage. Consequently, she remains under close monitoring in ICU.

Meanwhile, Songklanagarind Hospital at Prince of Songkla University received two additional patients. One was a 14-year-old female student who had been shot in the abdomen. She was undergoing surgery as of the evening update.

The second patient was a student who fell from a height and injured an ankle. That student was being examined and treated. Dr. Viroj confirmed that, as of his statement, no fatalities had been reported.

Earlier accounts also confirmed that three rescuers were injured during the operation to secure the school. However, detailed medical information about those injuries was not released. Nevertheless, authorities confirmed that all injured individuals were receiving appropriate care.

Suspect identified as 19-year-old Mr. Khemanan as police probe motive and drug link

Police sources described the suspect as being in a psychotic state. The earlier disturbance in Ban Phru was characterised as drug-induced.

After attacking officers with an axe, he escalated the situation by stealing the firearm. He then transitioned from the street confrontation to the school compound. Therefore, investigators are examining the full sequence of events from Ban Phru to Patong Subdistrict.

Authorities identified the suspect as Mr. Khemanan, aged 19, a resident of Patong Subdistrict in Hat Yai District. Some early reports listed him as 18 years old. However, police later confirmed his age as 19. Officials also disclosed an initial motive.

According to preliminary findings, the attack stemmed from anger toward a teacher who had punished the suspect’s sister. Police did not release further details regarding the disciplinary incident. They also did not confirm whether the sister attended the same school.

Tactical teams storm the building and arrest gunman alive as hostages freed. Police enquiry continues

As the standoff continued, tactical officers advanced methodically inside the building. Step by step, they tightened control over key areas. Eventually, they apprehended the suspect through coordinated tactical measures. Importantly, the operation concluded without the suspect being killed. All hostages were freed safely.

By late evening, authorities confirmed that the situation was fully under control. The suspect was in custody. Injured victims remained hospitalised and under medical supervision.

Meanwhile, the National Police Office stated that further updates would be provided as appropriate. The investigation remains ongoing as officials reconstruct the timeline from the initial Ban Phru disturbance to the hostage crisis inside Patong Prathankiriwat School.

