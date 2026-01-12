A 19-year-old man went on a knife rampage in an Ayutthaya dormitory, killing two elderly women and seriously injuring his brother. Police found blood-filled corridors, negotiated his surrender, and charged him with murder and attempted murder.

A multiple stabbing by a mentally ill 19-year-old on Saturday left two elderly people dead and a 20-year-old critically injured. The rampage began with a knife attack on his older brother, who suffered multiple stab wounds. The attacker then turned on others, triggering panic. Witnesses told police the suspect was severely disturbed. Officers negotiated his surrender as tensions escalated. Police believe his mental condition is linked to chronic marijuana and drug use. He was arrested at the scene and will face charges of murder and grievous bodily harm.

A violent knife attack inside a residential dormitory in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Province left two elderly women dead and a young man seriously injured. The incident occurred on the evening of Saturday, January 10, 2026. It unfolded rapidly inside and outside a small apartment room. As a result, police described the scene as chaotic and severe.

At about 6:00 p.m., Bang Pa-in Police Station received an emergency report. The caller reported a deranged man attacking relatives and neighbours with a knife. The location was a dormitory in Moo 17, Bang Krasan Subdistrict, Bang Pa-in District. Immediately, officers were dispatched.

Pol. Lt. Thitikon Julawanich, Deputy Investigator, led the response. He arrived with patrol officers and investigators. Meanwhile, rescue workers from the Phutthaisawan Foundation followed closely. Together, they secured the area.

Police find blood-filled corridors as suspect remains barricaded and multiple victims were located

Upon arrival, officers found blood spread across corridors and walls. Several residents were shouting or fleeing their rooms. At the same time, the suspect remained barricaded inside one room. Police assessed multiple victims at different locations.

First, emergency workers found two elderly women outside their rooms. Mrs. Phusdee, 72, was slumped against a wall near her doorway. She had stab wounds to her neck and body. Blood pooled beneath her.

Nearby, Ms. Renu, 66, lay unconscious in front of her room. She also suffered multiple stab wounds. Her condition was critical. Therefore, medics rushed both women to hospital.

Despite emergency treatment, both women later died. Doctors confirmed they succumbed to their injuries. Their wounds were described as severe and extensive. Consequently, the case escalated into a double homicide investigation.

Teen suspect surrenders after knife standoff as police seize weapon and record conflicting statements

Inside another room, police identified a third victim. Mr. Therdasak, 20, had been stabbed repeatedly. He was found seriously injured and unable to escape. However, officers could not immediately assist him.

The suspect was still inside the room with the victim. He was believed to be armed with a knife. As a result, police feared further violence. They sealed off the area and restricted access.

Then, officers began negotiations with the suspect. They spoke to him through the closed door. They urged him to surrender peacefully. After some time, he complied.

The suspect exited the room without further resistance. Police immediately restrained him. He was identified as Mr. Sirimongkol, 19, the younger brother of the injured man. Officers recovered a knife believed to be the weapon.

Subsequently, Mr. Sirimongkol was taken to Bang Pa-in Police Station. Investigators began questioning him that evening. However, his statements were inconsistent. He repeatedly contradicted himself.

Father tells police of frequent sibling disputes, drug use and long-standing mental instability

According to police, the suspect struggled to explain the sequence of events. His answers shifted during questioning. Officers noted erratic behavior. This raised concerns about his mental condition.

Meanwhile, Mr. Veera, 56, the father of both men, provided information to investigators. He stated that Mr. Sirimongkol is his youngest son. At the time, he was not present in the room.

According to the father, only the two brothers were together before the attack. He said his sons often argued. These disputes were frequent and sometimes intense. Therefore, conflict was not unusual.

Mr. Veera speculated that the argument involved cooking rice. He said such disagreements had occurred before. When he returned, the violence had already happened. He found neighbours injured and blood everywhere.

Furthermore, Mr. Veera told police his youngest son used marijuana and other drugs. He described ongoing mental health problems. According to him, the suspect often spoke incoherently. He frequently behaved unpredictably.

Neighbors recount screams, failed intervention and chaotic moments as suspect attacks residents

Meanwhile, neighbors described hearing shouting moments before the attack. Cries for help echoed through the building. Residents opened doors and looked into the corridor. Panic spread quickly.

Mr. Songkran, 56, a neighbour, witnessed part of the attack. He said he heard screams and ran outside. Immediately, he saw the suspect stabbing Ms. Renu. The attack was already underway.

At that point, Mr. Songkran attempted to intervene. He approached the suspect and shouted. As a result, the suspect stopped and ran back toward his room. The violence briefly paused.

Mr. Songkran followed him inside the building. There, he found the suspect’s father had arrived. The father was physically assaulting his son. The situation remained volatile.

Mr. Songkran attempted to stop the father. He feared the suspect’s unstable behaviour. He believed further violence could occur. Tensions remained high.

Witnesses describe rescue attempts, blood-soaked scene and frantic efforts to help stabbed victims

Afterwards, Mr. Songkran returned to assist Mrs. Phusdee. She was still slumped against the wall. Blood soaked her clothing and the floor. She was barely responsive.

Then, he sought help from authorities and rescue workers. Emergency personnel arrived moments later. They assessed both injured women. Both remained in critical condition.

Later, Mr. Songkran checked on Ms. Renu again. She remained unconscious. Her injuries appeared severe. Blood covered the corridor floor.

Another witness, Mr. In, 46, also gave a statement. He is the nephew of Mrs. Phusdee. At the time, he was inside the house. Villagers rushed to inform him of the stabbing. Immediately, he ran outside. He found his aunt covered in blood. The scene shocked him.

Without delay, Mr. In transported his aunt to hospital. Later, he learned additional details from witnesses. The sequence of events became clearer. The attack had unfolded in stages.

Sequence of attacks revealed as suspect stabs brother first, then elderly women before retreating

According to Mr. In, the suspect first stabbed his brother inside the room. The assault was sudden and violent. The older brother collapsed inside. Blood covered the interior. Then, the suspect ran out of the room. He encountered Mrs. Phusdee sweeping the street. She was in front of the dormitory. She attempted to intervene.

At that moment, the suspect stabbed her repeatedly. She collapsed near the wall. Afterwards, the suspect continued along the corridor. He then attacked Ms. Renu. Police confirmed the suspect did not flee. Instead, he returned to his room. He remained there until officers arrived. The knife stayed with him.

Pol. Col. Phiphop Naputra, Superintendent of Bang Pa-in Police Station, confirmed the arrest. He said officers found the suspect inside with the knife. The weapon was seized as evidence.

Police confirm arrest, unreliable statements and formal charges following deadly knife rampage

According to the superintendent, the suspect’s statements were unreliable. He contradicted himself repeatedly. His condition raised concerns during questioning. Nevertheless, police proceeded.

Police will charge Mr. Sirimongkol with intentional homicide and attempted murder. Investigators believe the violence began with a domestic dispute. The argument escalated rapidly. After injuring his brother, the suspect attacked neighbours. Two elderly women later died from their wounds. One male victim remains hospitalised. The investigation continues under Thai law.

The accused man will face charges of murder under Section 288 and causing grievous bodily harm under Section 297 of the Criminal Code.

