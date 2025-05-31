Man murders three elderly relatives in a Suphan buri village on Friday. Horror shooting shocked police

Triple murder shocks Suphan Buri as 32-year-old Paiboon “Bas” Jaiboon guns down three elderly relatives and wounds a fourth. He fled the scene armed, sparking a manhunt, but later surrendered. Police say the killings were cold, calculated and premeditated.

A murderous 32-year-old man gunned down three elderly relatives in Suphan Buri on Friday morning. Another victim, shot in the leg, managed to crawl to safety and raise the alarm. The mass shooting occurred in U Thong District, in the central province northwest of Bangkok. The shooter later contacted the village headman. In a bid to save his life, he negotiated his surrender to a police operation preparing to arrest him. Afterwards, police investigators described the murders as cold and calculated. The violence has left a close-knit community in shock and despair.

A 32-year-old man who gunned down three of his relatives and injured a fourth has finally surrendered. The rampage unfolded in U Thong District, Suphan Buri Province, on the morning of May 30. The victims, all related to the shooter, were found shot dead inside a home in Ban Don Subdistrict.

The suspect, identified as Mr Paiboon “Bas” Jaiboon, sparked panic in the community after fleeing the scene armed and dangerous. Police described the killing as cold-blooded and methodical. More than 100 officers were deployed to track him down.

The dead were named as Ms Chatarat, 51; Ms Rampuey, 70; and Mr Somphas, 67. All were either uncles or aunts of the shooter. A fourth relative, whose name has not been released, suffered gunshot injuries and remains in hospital.

Police hunt began after dawn as the triple murder suspect fled on foot and took refuge at a friend’s house nearby

The incident began just after dawn. Neighbours reported hearing multiple gunshots coming from the property. Several ran for cover. When the gunfire stopped, the gunman fled on foot, still armed.

Police rushed to the scene. Officers from Saraya Som Police Station, the Suphan Buri Provincial Police Investigation Division, and Region 7 joined forces. They began an urgent manhunt as news of the triple killing spread.

Meanwhile, investigators pieced together the suspect’s escape route. It was later confirmed he had taken shelter at the home of a friend, Mr Yothin, in Village 3 of Ban Don. The house, a raised wooden structure, became the final stop in a frenzied search.

At around 6:00 PM, police located Bas hiding beneath the house. As officers approached, he scrambled upstairs, but it was too late. Police stormed the building and took him into custody without further incident.

According to officers at the scene, Bas appeared pale, exhausted, and deeply stressed. He did not resist arrest. In fact, he later asked to be taken directly to Saraya Som Police Station.

Police recovered the gun used in the triple murder and confirmed it was discarded earlier near the roadside

There, investigators confirmed he had discarded the murder weapon earlier in the day. The handgun, used in all three killings, was later found abandoned by the side of a road near the village.

Soon after the arrest, Bas was handed over to Pol Col Phira Atsawapibunphon, Superintendent of the Suphan Buri Provincial Police Investigation Division. He led the interrogation, alongside officers from the Suppression Division and Region 7.

Also present was Pol Maj Gen Watcharin Prasopdee, the Suphan Buri Provincial Police Commander. He personally questioned the suspect, who remained silent throughout. Although his face was calm, his expression showed signs of distress and emotional strain.

Bas had surrendered only hours earlier. His handover was arranged through Mr Prawing Jaiboon, the village headman of Ban Don. Police confirmed that the suspect contacted local officials after hiding most of the day.

Shortly after his surrender, the court issued a warrant for his arrest. He faces multiple charges, including premeditated murder, attempted murder, illegal firearm possession, and discharging a weapon in a public area without cause.

Charges include carrying a gun in the village and suspected use of explosives in a close-knit residential area

The warrant also covers carrying a gun in a village without permission and using explosives in a residential community. These charges reflect the severity and recklessness of the act, police said.

As the investigation unfolds, authorities are under pressure to explain how the suspect obtained the firearm. Early reports suggest it was unregistered. Investigators are now tracing its origin and ownership.

The killings shocked the local community. Residents described the family as quiet and close-knit. Several expressed disbelief that Bas—who had lived there for years—could commit such a heinous crime.

However, police sources said Bas had a history of violent behaviour and suspected mental health problems. He had reportedly argued with family members in the past, though nothing suggested he might turn lethal.

Still, the sheer brutality of the killings stunned even seasoned officers. Police said all three victims were shot at close range. Two were found dead in the living room. One was killed near the kitchen. All died before emergency services arrived.

Surviving victim crawled to safety and police later brought suspect back to the house for evidence

The surviving relative, shot in the leg, managed to crawl to a neighbour’s house for help. He is now recovering in hospital under police protection.

After the arrest, police took Bas back to the village to retrace his movements. Officers recovered additional evidence, including bullet casings and personal items left at the scene.

Meanwhile, forensic teams are examining the murder weapon. Ballistics tests will determine how many rounds were fired and whether other firearms were used. So far, only one gun has been recovered.

Authorities say Bas remains in custody at Saraya Som Police Station. He is still refusing to speak. Although police have not ruled out mental illness, they are treating the case as intentional homicide.

Prosecutors preparing charges while shaken locals urge a crackdown on illegal firearms and better policing

According to a senior officer, the case will be forwarded to prosecutors within days. “We have strong evidence. We have witnesses. And now, we have the suspect,” said Pol Col Phira.

Local officials have visited the victims’ families to offer condolences. Village leaders also pledged to support the relatives of the deceased and help cover funeral expenses.

Suphan Buri’s governor has ordered a review of community policing policies. He wants more patrols and earlier interventions in domestic disputes. The goal is to prevent future violence before it erupts.

Residents, still shaken, are calling for better control over illegal firearms. “People are afraid,” said one neighbour. “This happened in broad daylight. Anyone could have been killed.”

In the meantime, police continue to gather testimony from neighbours and relatives. Officers want to build a full timeline of events leading up to the murders. They believe the killings were not spontaneous.

Police now investigating suspect’s phone records and believe the triple murder was likely premeditated

Rather, the shooting may have been planned. Police are now analysing the suspect’s phone records and movements before the attack.

This tragedy has rocked the quiet farming district of U Thong. Still, authorities insist the situation is under control. With the suspect now in custody, they promise justice will be swift and thorough.

As of May 31, Mr Paiboon “Bas” Jaiboon remains in custody under tight surveillance. Formal charges are expected soon. Funeral rites for the victims are underway at a local temple. Their families, meanwhile, are demanding answers.

