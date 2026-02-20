Wild gunman ‘L’ left in tears on Thursday after being denied bail by Pathum Thani Court after rampage

Bangkok school panic suspect denied bail: Pathum Thani gunman held after up to 40 schools shut, seven guns seized and father-in-law abducted. Manhunt ended in dramatic surrender as police stay on edge after deadly Hat Yai school rampage.

Thirty-year-old Noparat “L” Jeento, the man who shut schools in Pathum Thani just outside Bangkok on Wednesday, was denied bail on Thursday. The gunman was reportedly in tears. He appeared visibly stressed earlier as he reenacted his crime spree for police. He blamed his actions on anger at his wife, whom he believed was having an affair. Police raised the alarm after finding at least seven firearms at his home and witnessing violence toward local officials. Officers remain on edge after last week’s deadly rampage in Hat Yai, where a respected school principal was gunned down. Tensions rose further after kratom leaves were found in the suspect’s pickup. He later surrendered following intervention by his mother and local Pathum Thani political figures.

The man who caused schools outside Bangkok to close on Wednesday has been denied bail. The Pathum Thani Provincial Court ordered him held in custody. Judges cited risks of reoffending and tampering with evidence.

Meanwhile, police remain on edge nationwide. That follows last week’s deadly rampage in Hat Yai. In that case, a mentally ill gunman used a stolen submachine gun. As a result, a well-loved school principal was killed. Although the cases are unrelated, security concerns have intensified.

In Pathum Thani, 30-year-old Noparat “L” Jeento remains behind bars. Earlier this week, his actions triggered panic across the Lat Lum Kaeo district. Consequently, schools were closed as a precaution. In some reports, 20 schools were shut.

School closures spread across Lat Lum Kaeo as panic grew after reports of an armed suspect

Those included 16 primary and four secondary institutions. However, other reports put the figure at 40. In addition, 17 schools were confirmed closed on February 18 alone. Security officers were deployed to campuses. As a result, parents and teachers were placed on alert.

A manhunt was launched after violence erupted in Chon Buri province. According to Pol Col Dusadee Hiranrat, the suspect assaulted his wife near Motorway 7. Earlier, rescue workers had asked him to move his truck when they noticed he was quarrelling with her. After observing the dispute, they left the scene. Moments later, he pursued their vehicle and fired gunshots at its tyres. Subsequently, he fled in his pickup truck, with his wife still inside.

Later, officers discovered sacks of kratom leaves in the vehicle. Meanwhile, his wife managed to escape and filed an assault complaint with Chon Buri police. Upon learning of the complaint, he escalated the situation. Investigators say he abducted his father-in-law at gunpoint and forced the older man into his pickup before driving away.

He allegedly called his wife to demand a meeting, angry that she had reported him. However, the father-in-law later escaped unharmed in the Bang Pa-in district of Ayutthaya and filed a complaint with Lat Lum Kaeo Police Station. Soon after, officers located the suspect’s pickup abandoned in the Lat Bua Luang district. Notably, one tyre was flat, and investigators confirmed it was the same vehicle used in the escape.

Seven guns found at suspect’s home as police expand search and order emergency school closures

As the search widened, officers raided his home in Lat Lum Kaeo. There, they found seven guns. Consequently, public concern deepened. During the manhunt, reports circulated that he threatened to shoot students. Therefore, education officials ordered emergency school closures. In addition, security forces were sent to guard campuses.

Earlier reports claimed he shot and killed rescue workers. However, other police accounts referred only to shots fired at tyres. Authorities initially did not reconcile the differing versions. Nevertheless, fear spread rapidly across the district.

Later, it appeared that no one had been shot. However, Mr Noparat is facing attempted murder charges for his actions.

For more than 48 hours, police searched north of Bangkok. Officers believed he was hiding in his home district. Meanwhile, communities remained tense. Finally, at 4 pm on February 18, he surrendered. He turned himself in at the Pathum Thani Provincial Police Office.

Fugitive surrenders after two-day manhunt amid mounting tension in Pathum Thani

Earlier, he contacted Pol Lt Gen Khamronwit Thoopkrajang. He also reached out to a local village headman. As a result, authorities coordinated a formal handover. During a press briefing, his mother, La-or, embraced him and said she was relieved he had surrendered. However, she claimed reports were exaggerated and feared he would be harmed during the pursuit.

At the same briefing, the suspect addressed the allegations directly. According to his statement, he surrendered after hearing about school closures and felt uncomfortable because he has children. He denied any plan to attack a school.

Furthermore, he said the firearm he carried was legally registered and purchased for self-defence. He claimed it had never been used in a crime. Additionally, he admitted smoking cannabis before quarrelling with his wife and said jealousy overwhelmed him.

On February 19, investigators moved swiftly. They filed a request, Form No. 51/2569, with the Pathum Thani Provincial Court. They sought a first remand. The court granted a 12-day detention. The order runs from February 19 to March 2.

Court grants remand and denies bail citing domestic violence and public safety risks

The allegations are severe and wide-ranging. Among them are possession of firearms and ammunition without a permit, as well as carrying a firearm in public without permission. Prosecutors have also listed coercion using a weapon, unlawful detention and depriving another person of liberty. In addition, nighttime trespass using force while armed is included.

While in remand, he applied for bail. However, the court rejected the request, with judges citing the widespread impact of his actions. They also referred to his history of domestic violence and to objections from the victim and investigators. Consequently, the court ruled that granting bail could lead to evidence interference or further danger.

Later that day, officers escorted him for a reenactment as part of his confession. To begin the process, they brought him from the detention room to a police vehicle. As he was led out, he said he felt unusually stressed and admitted to physically abusing his wife. He stated that he kicked and punched her daily after discovering an affair and claimed to have evidence. Nevertheless, he denied allegations that he urinated on her.

Suspect reenacts abduction and denies threatening father-in-law with a firearm

Officers then escorted him to his father-in-law’s house. At the property, relatives of his wife were waiting and were seen weeping. In front of them, he knelt and apologised, insisting he never intended to harm his father-in-law.

According to his account, he only wanted him to contact his wife in Chon Buri. When that effort failed, he asked him to come along and admitted to grabbing his arm. He further acknowledged forcing him into the pickup and said he drove around briefly. However, he denied brandishing a gun to threaten anyone, while acknowledging that his father-in-law knew he had a firearm.

Following the reenactment, officers returned him to the detention cell. When reporters questioned him about his wife, he replied that he had nothing to say. He added that no one in his position could accept the situation, stressing that she was the mother of his children and should not have treated him that way.

Cell disturbance erupts as the suspect breaks down, fearing bail denial and continued detention

At around 11 am, a disturbance erupted inside the cell. Officers intervened immediately to restore order. Meanwhile, his mother attempted to calm him as tensions rose. He explained that he was stressed about bail and feared he would not be released. During the exchange, he admitted he had contemplated suicide. However, he eventually settled down after learning he would be allowed to visit his mother.

At 11:30 am, investigators escorted him to sign charge acknowledgements. Pol Col Dusadee Hirunrat was present in the interrogation room. His mother and relatives also attended. Throughout the process, he appeared visibly strained. He cried intermittently while signing documents.

Investigations continue across Chon Buri, Pathum Thani, and Ayutthaya. Authorities are coordinating across jurisdictions. Meanwhile, the suspect remains in custody. The court order holds him until at least March 2. For now, bail is denied. Police are maintaining heightened vigilance following recent gun violence incidents, especially the tragic case in southern Thailand.

