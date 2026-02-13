Hat Yai school gunman, 18, blindfolded and strapped to a stretcher as armed police transferred him to a psychiatric hospital after a local school principal was shot dead and students injured. Mad man seized a Sig Sauer MPX submachine gun from an officer before the siege. National police chief orders probe.

Police have confirmed that the man who attacked a school in Hat Yai on Wednesday has been placed in a psychiatric asylum for assessment. They also confirmed that the deranged 18-year-old seized a Sig Sauer 9mm MPX submachine gun from police before launching the school rampage. He resisted arrest with a knife and is understood to have taken the weapon from the police as he resisted arrest with a knife. On Thursday, the National Police Commissioner and the Songkhla Provincial Police ordered a full report into the incident.

An 18-year-old man accused of a deadly school shooting was transferred under heavy guard on February 12, 2026. At about 1:00 p.m., Hat Yai police moved Mr. Khemanan from Hat Yai Hospital to Songkhla Rajanagarindra Psychiatric Hospital in Songkhla City.

Earlier, he had been held under medical supervision following his arrest. However, authorities ordered the transfer due to his psychiatric condition.

During the removal from Hat Yai Hospital, security was tight. Specifically, officers blindfolded him to block his view of surrounding activity. In addition, they restrained him to a stretcher to prevent resistance.

Suspect blindfolded and restrained as police transferred him under armed escort to psychiatric facility

Moreover, his hands were secured with handcuffs. One police officer from Hat Yai Police Station rode inside the ambulance. Meanwhile, another police vehicle from the same station led the convoy. Throughout the journey, the suspect remained motionless.

The transfer followed a violent incident one day earlier. On February 11, 2026, the suspect stormed Patong Prathankiriwat School. The school is located on Thetsaban 31 Road in Patong Subdistrict, Hat Yai District, Songkhla Province.

According to police, he opened fire inside the school grounds. He then took teachers and students hostage. As a result, the school principal was shot and killed. Additionally, two students were injured, including a female student.

Immediately afterwards, police surrounded the campus. Subsequently, officers implemented a tactical plan to contain the threat. They coordinated with multiple units before entering the premises. Meanwhile, officers secured the perimeter to prevent further casualties. Eventually, the suspect was apprehended inside the school area. No additional deaths were reported during the arrest.

Police outline mental illness history and charges after deadly school siege in Hat Yai

Pol. Maj. Gen. Teerasak Chaiyotha, Commander of the Songkhla Provincial Police, visited the scene and briefed reporters. He confirmed that the motive remains under investigation. Furthermore, he stated that the suspect has a documented history of mental illness.

The suspect had received treatment at a psychiatric hospital in Songkhla Province in December 2025. However, police found no prior criminal record linked to him. Therefore, investigators consider this his first recorded offence.

On Wednesday, sources, however, suggested that the attacker had a problem with drugs.

Investigators have filed three charges. These include intentional homicide and attempted murder. In addition, he faces charges under the Firearms Act. Meanwhile, authorities clarified how the suspect obtained the weapon used in the attack. Reporters had asked about claims that he seized a police firearm before entering the school. According to Pol. Maj. Gen. Teerasak, the suspect, first attacked a police officer with a knife. As a result, a struggle broke out between them. During that confrontation, he wrestled with the officer for control of the weapon.

Gun seized from police before school attack identified as Sig Sauer 9mm MPX submachine gun

Subsequently, he gained possession of the firearm. Police confirmed it was a government-issued 9mm pistol. News reports identified the weapon as a Sig Sauer 9mm MPX. Furthermore, the firearm was reported stolen from Thung Lung Police Station officers during the arrest incident. The weapon is a highly dangerous and ultra-compact submachine gun.

After seizing the weapon, the suspect fled toward the school. Officers immediately pursued him. At the same time, they alerted other units and coordinated entry plans.

Soon after, he entered Patong Prathankiriwat School and opened fire. He then held teachers and students hostage inside the premises. As the situation escalated, police tightened the perimeter and prepared tactical teams for entry.

Eventually, officers moved in under a controlled plan and detained him. Following the arrest, authorities transported him to Hat Yai Hospital for initial treatment and evaluation. However, on February 12, officials transferred him to Songkhla Rajanagarindra Psychiatric Hospital. Throughout the extraction and transport process, he remained still and did not resist.

National police chief orders review as investigation continues into Hat Yai school attack

Meanwhile, investigators continue examining evidence from the scene. They are reviewing details surrounding the seizure of the firearm. In addition, they are assessing procedures linked to the reported theft from Thung Lung Police Station.

Pol. Maj. Gen. Teerasak reiterated that the motive has not yet been determined. Nevertheless, formal charges have been filed and the investigation remains active.

On Thursday, a senior officer in Songkhla confirmed that an investigation into the circumstances surrounding Wednesday’s attacks is underway. The Bangkok National Police Commissioner has partially ordered a review of how the force handled the dangerous rampage incident.

Significantly, police moved decisively on Wednesday to end the standoff. During the operation, it was reported that the attacker was shot in the ear.

