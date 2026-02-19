Man who closed schools in Pathum Thani after police found seven guns at home surrenders. Hug from Mom

Gunman who sparked panic and forced up to 40 schools to close in Pathum Thani surrenders after a two-day manhunt. Noparat Jeento, 30, accused of shooting at a rescue truck and abducting his father-in-law, denies threatening students after police seized seven guns from his home and raised the alarm.

A man who kidnapped his father-in-law and forced the closure of up to 20 schools in Pathum Thani on Thursday later surrendered to police after negotiations with the President of the Pathum Thani Provincial Administrative Organisation. At an emotional press conference, the mother of 30-year-old Noparat Jeento, Ms La-or, hugged her son and said much of what had been reported about him in the past 24 hours was exaggerated. Police in Pathum Thani raised the alarm after searching his home in the Lat Lum Kaeo area. They found seven guns. Earlier, he had kidnapped and threatened his father-in-law in Ayutthaya before the older man escaped.

A gunman who triggered widespread panic in Pathum Thani surrendered on Wednesday after more than two days on the run. Noparat Jeento, 30, turned himself in at 4 pm on Thursday, February 18, 2026.

He appeared at the Pathum Thani Provincial Police Office following direct contact with Pol Lt Gen Khamronwit Thoopkrajang, president of the Pathum Thani Provincial Administrative Organisation. Earlier, he had reached out to a local village headman to coordinate the handover. As a result, authorities arranged his formal surrender at provincial headquarters.

For more than 48 hours, police searched the Lat Lum Kaeo district north of Bangkok. Officers believed he was hiding in his home district. Meanwhile, fear spread across local communities.

School closures ordered across Lat Lum Kaeo as police hunt an armed suspect feared locally

Consequently, education officials ordered precautionary school closures. During the manhunt, 20 schools in Lat Lum Kaeo were shut, including 16 primary and four secondary institutions. However, another report stated that 40 schools were ordered closed. In addition, security personnel were deployed to campuses to protect students, teachers and staff.

The violence began on Sunday in Chon Buri province. According to Pol Col Dusadee Hiranrat, chief of the local police station, the suspect first assaulted his wife. He then fired gunshots at a motorway rescue vehicle on Motorway 7.

Earlier, rescue workers had found his truck parked unsafely and advised him to move it. However, they noticed he was quarrelling with his wife and left the scene. Moments later, he drove after the rescue truck and fired at its tyres. He then fled in his pickup with his wife still inside.

At the motorway scene, police found sacks of kratom leaves in his truck. Subsequently, his wife escaped and filed an assault complaint with Chon Buri police. After learning of the complaint, the suspect escalated the situation.

Gunman abducts father in law at gunpoint as manhunt spreads to Ayutthaya province

Pol Col Dusadee said he abducted his wife’s father at gunpoint and forced him into his pickup. He then called his wife to arrange a meeting, as he was angry she had gone to police. However, the father-in-law later escaped unharmed in Bang Pa-in district of Ayutthaya.

Soon after, officers found the suspect’s pickup abandoned in Lat Bua Luang district, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya province. Upon inspection, they confirmed it was the same vehicle used in the escape. Notably, one tyre was flat.

The father-in-law filed a complaint with Lat Lum Kaeo police. Meanwhile, investigators widened their search in Pathum Thani. When officers searched the suspect’s house in Lat Lum Kaeo, they found seven guns. As a result, concern intensified over the weapons in his possession.

Earlier reports stated that he shot and killed rescue workers on Motorway 7. However, other police accounts referred only to gunshots fired at the rescue vehicle’s tyres. Authorities have not publicly reconciled the differing accounts. During the manhunt, reports also circulated that he threatened to shoot school students. Consequently, school administrators moved swiftly to close campuses.

Suspect denies school threat as mother defends and hugs her son at emotional press briefing with police

At a press briefing after his surrender, Mr Noparat addressed the allegations. He said he decided to turn himself in after learning about the school closures. “I felt uncomfortable and wanted to end the situation because I also have children,” he said. He denied any intention to storm or open fire at a school. Instead, he said he fled out of fear and distress.

Furthermore, he said the firearm he carried on Wednesday was legally registered and purchased for self-defence. He added it had never previously been used in a crime. He also admitted smoking cannabis before the quarrel with his wife. At the time, he said, he was overcome by jealousy.

Shortly after the surrender, his mother, La-or, spoke to reporters. She said she was extremely relieved her son had turned himself in. Previously, she said, she had feared he might be harmed while being pursued.

Mother rejects reports as exaggerated and calls for justice after son surrenders following a violent outburst

She stated that he personally contacted Pol Lt Gen Khamronwit to demonstrate his innocence. Moreover, she described reports that he threatened students as exaggerated and insisted he did not commit the violent acts as alleged.

She said she had just seen her son and hugged him. He told her he loved her, she said. She stated she had forgiven him. Additionally, she said she had always loved and supported her daughter-in-law. However, she described the incident as a marital dispute involving financial problems and an affair.

Police confirmed that investigations are continuing across multiple jurisdictions, including Chon Buri, Pathum Thani and Ayutthaya. For now, the suspect remains in custody. Authorities are proceeding with charges related to assault, firearms offences and complaints already filed.

Further reading:

Deranged School principal killer lodged in psychiatric institution for assessment by Songkhla police on Thursday

Family of murdered school boss speak of her sense of duty and responsibility. Sacrificed her own life

Police end hostage terror at Hat Yai school after drug crazed man attacked and took Principal hostage

Drug crazed man goes on rampage at Ayutthaya dorm killing two elderly people and wounding brother

Man murders three elderly relatives in a Suphan Buri village on Friday. Horror shooting shocked police

Mother of 27-year-old drug addict and husband arrested for his premeditated murder last Monday

UK girl’s dream holiday in Thailand turns into life in a Georgian prison. Courtesy of cannabis smuggling

British cannabis Kingpin arrested at a luxury pad in Bangkok as Ko Samui police smash easy money racket

Massive Pot smuggling racket. Foreign tourists paid and sent to Thailand on holidays. Security threat

Outbound cannabis smuggling smashed by Chiang Mai police this week. Europe and London now targeted

Buriram cannabis factory raided for illegal Vietnamese staff as drugs czar declares a new regime