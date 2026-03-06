Jealous boyfriend murders woman and turns the gun on himself in Sisaket last Sunday over wedding plans

Jealous rage erupts in Sisaket as a 33-year-old man allegedly shoots his 28-year-old girlfriend dead at home before turning the gun on himself. Police found the couple in pools of blood, leaving their two-year-old son without his mother. Investigation ongoing.

Last Sunday, police in Thailand’s northeastern province of Sisaket opened an investigation into another murder-suicide case linked to a couple in a troubled relationship. A 28-year-old woman was murdered by her jealous 33-year-old boyfriend, who then turned the gun on himself. Police were called to the house and found the boyfriend barely breathing from a gunshot wound to the head. His young girlfriend lay dead beside him. Friends told police the couple were in conflict after the woman planned to attend a wedding alone.

Police in Sisaket province are investigating a fatal shooting that left a 28-year-old woman dead and her boyfriend critically injured. The incident occurred on 1 March 2026 in Phrai Bueng district, leaving their two-year-old son without his mother.

At about 20:00, police received a report of gunfire at a single-storey concrete house in Moo 5, Phrai Bueng subdistrict. Consequently, officers from Phrai Bueng Police Station and local rescue workers were dispatched to the address.

Pol. Lt. Col. Narong Piyaphan, deputy investigation chief at the station, coordinated the response. When officers arrived, they moved through the house and located the scene in a kitchen extension at the rear. There, investigators found two people lying on the floor in pools of blood.

Woman found dead and boyfriend critically injured after gunfire inside home in Phrai Bueng district

First, officers confirmed that a woman was dead at the scene. Nearby, they found a man still alive but severely injured. The man was identified as a 33-year-old dump truck owner from Khun Han district.

However, he had suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was barely breathing when discovered. Therefore, rescue workers rushed him from the house and transported him to hospital for emergency treatment.

Meanwhile, investigators began securing the kitchen extension where the shooting occurred. Next to the injured man, police recovered a modified blank gun. Officers also located a 9mm shell casing near the weapon. In addition, two more shell casings were found close to the woman’s body. Police photographed the scene and marked the evidence positions before collecting the casings.

The deceased woman was identified as Atcharanee Wannathong, aged 28. She was the girlfriend of the injured suspect. Forensic examination at the scene showed she had suffered two gunshot wounds. One bullet struck her right calf. Another bullet struck her head. Consequently, she died at the scene before rescue workers arrived.

Forensic teams secure shooting scene while relatives describe a troubled relationship and jealousy

After the discovery, officers sealed the property and began a forensic investigation. Investigators documented the layout of the kitchen extension and surrounding rooms. Meanwhile, specialists collected samples for gunshot residue testing.

They also gathered fingerprints from the firearm and nearby surfaces. In addition, forensic officers began examining the bullet trajectories to determine the positions of those involved.

As the investigation continued, relatives gathered outside the house. Among them was Suraphong Wannathong, the victim’s father. Speaking tearfully to reporters, he described a troubled relationship between the couple. According to Suraphong, the pair had been together for about three years. During that time, they had a two-year-old son.

However, he said the suspect had displayed a pattern of extreme jealousy. As a result, arguments between the couple were frequent. Many disputes, he said, involved his daughter’s social activities and friendships. Furthermore, Suraphong alleged the man had previously issued violent threats. Specifically, he claimed the boyfriend once threatened to kill the entire family if the couple separated.

Father alleges threats and intimidation as victim tried to distance herself from jealous boyfriend

In addition, Suraphong alleged the man had previously fired a gun outside the house. According to him, the gunfire was intended to intimidate family members during disputes. Over recent months, he said his daughter had attempted to distance herself from the man. However, tensions between them continued.

On the day of the incident, Atcharanee had planned to attend a close friend’s wedding. However, her boyfriend reportedly objected to her attending the event. According to her father, the disagreement triggered another argument between the couple shortly before the shooting.

Meanwhile, a close friend of the victim described events earlier that same day. She said Atcharanee contacted her and spoke about the ongoing dispute. During that conversation, the victim reportedly said her boyfriend was repeatedly calling her. Furthermore, he allegedly threatened to follow her to the wedding.

Later that afternoon, the friend drove Atcharanee to her parents’ garden house. She said she dropped her off there in the late afternoon hours. Shortly afterwards, the suspect reportedly arrived at the residence where the shooting later occurred.

Friend recounts earlier gun incident and breakup as police examine argument that preceded shooting

The friend also described an earlier incident between the couple. Several years ago, she said, the pair had broken up after the man allegedly fired a gun at Atcharanee. However, the shot missed. A police complaint was reportedly filed at that time. Despite the incident, the couple later reconciled and resumed their relationship. They later had a child together.

Police investigators now believe a heated argument occurred inside the house before the shooting. According to preliminary assumptions, the man shot his girlfriend during the dispute. Afterwards, he allegedly turned the gun on himself. However, investigators stressed that the exact sequence of events has not yet been confirmed.

Meanwhile, forensic teams continue examining evidence recovered from the house. Police are also reviewing the suspect’s possession of the modified blank gun found at the scene. In addition, officers are collecting statements from witnesses, relatives and neighbours as part of the ongoing investigation.

The shooting has shocked residents in the surrounding community. Neighbours described the area as normally quiet. However, the violence inside the house has left the couple’s two-year-old son without his mother in a single night. Police said the investigation remains ongoing while forensic examinations and witness interviews continue.

