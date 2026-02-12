Family of murdered school boss speak of her sense of duty and responsibility. Sacrificed her own life

Hero principal shot dead after offering to replace student hostage in Hat Yai school siege. Teen gunman stole police weapon before storming the school. Funeral held in Songkhla as the suspect faces murder charges pending psychiatric assessment.

Songkhla was in mourning on Thursday after a heroic school principal was gunned down in yesterday’s rampage by an 18-year-old drug-crazed attacker who stormed her school, and mourners heard how Mrs. Sasipatchara Sinsamosorn stepped forward to take the place of a female hostage still in the gunman’s grip, a decision that cost her life when she was shot moments later, while her husband and son addressed the assembled crowd, speaking of her unwavering sense of duty and responsibility and vowing to carry on with strength and resolve in honour of a devoted wife and mother.

A heavy silence settled over Wat Yung Thong on Thursday afternoon as mourners gathered for the funeral of Mrs. Sasipatchara Sinsamosorn. The ceremony began at 3 pm on February 12, 2026, in Tha Chang Subdistrict, Bang Klam district, Songkhla province.

Earlier that morning, Hat Yai Hospital had confirmed her death. She died at 2 am from excessive bleeding and severe internal injuries. Dr. Wirote Yommuang, the hospital director, said the bullet entered the left side of her chest. It travelled across to the right side and then downward. Despite emergency treatment, doctors could not save her.

Meanwhile, senior officials took their places inside the temple hall. Major General Norathip Poynok, commander of the 4th Army Region, presided over the rites. In addition, Education Minister Professor Dr. Narumon Pinyosinwat attended and led the ritual of pouring holy water over the body.

Senior officials and community gather in Songkhla as funeral rites held for slain school director

Senior officers from Provincial Police Region 9 stood nearby. Teachers from Patong Prathankiriwat School gathered in uniform. Relatives and villagers filled the remaining space. The atmosphere remained subdued, yet the turnout was substantial. Mrs. Sasipatchara, 54, was shot on Wednesday afternoon at Patong Prathankiriwat School in Moo 2, Patong Subdistrict, Hat Yai district. The gunman was a teenage male armed with a stolen SIG MPX submachine gun.

Earlier that day, he had been seen behaving erratically on a hill in the community. Therefore, at 2.54 pm, two patrol police officers and a village headman responded. However, he threatened them with a long knife. He then ran toward their patrol vehicle and seized the officers’ firearm.

After taking the weapon, the teenager fled the scene. Subsequently, at 4.45 pm, he arrived at the school on a motorcycle. He entered the compound while carrying the submachine gun. Soon after, gunfire erupted inside the school grounds. Mrs. Sasipatchara was shot in the chest.

In addition, a 14-year-old schoolgirl was shot and later underwent abdominal surgery. Furthermore, a 19-year-old sustained an ankle injury after jumping from the second floor of a building.

Gunman steals police weapon, storms campus and opens fire leaving principal fatally wounded

The attacker then held teachers and students hostage. According to reports, he demanded a meeting with a particular teacher. As tension escalated, police units began to surround the campus.

Meanwhile, the attacker’s sister, who studies at the school, tried to persuade him to surrender. According to Ms. Darawan Chaisuwan, a former colleague, the gunman had initially taken a female student hostage. However, Mrs. Sasipatchara intervened and negotiated with him. She asked to take the student’s place. Shortly after stepping forward, she was shot.

Subsequently, a special police task force mobilised outside the school. Officers positioned themselves around the compound and prepared to act. Finally, at 6.30 pm, they charged and took the suspect into custody. During the confrontation, he sustained a gunshot wound to his ear. He was later treated before being placed in detention.

Authorities identified the suspect as a native of Patong Subdistrict. They said he had recently been released from Songkhla Rajanagarindra Psychiatric Hospital. He had received treatment for mental illness related to drug abuse.

Suspect transferred for psychiatric assessment as police pursue multiple serious criminal charges

On Thursday, Pol Maj Gen Archan Chansiri, deputy commander of Provincial Police Region 9, provided an update. He said the suspect, identified as Mr. Khemanan, was transferred from Hat Yai Hospital back to Songkhla Rajanagarindra Psychiatric Hospital. The transfer was for psychiatric assessment.

Accordingly, legal proceedings will depend on the results of that evaluation. However, investigators are pursuing multiple charges under the Penal Code. These include murder and attempted murder.

They also include attempted murder of a police officer, unlawful detention, resisting arrest, robbery, and property damage. Police linked the charges to two separate incidents. First, the suspect allegedly attacked an officer with a knife at a hut in a rubber plantation in Moo 9, Ban Phru Subdistrict. He then seized the officer’s firearm. Second, the school shooting followed hours later in Moo 2, Patong Subdistrict.

Back at the temple, Mrs. Sasipatchara’s husband addressed mourners. Mr. Jesada Sinsamorn is a teacher at a school opposite Patong Prathankiriwat School. On Wednesday, he learned of the incident quickly and went to the school immediately.

Husband recounts unanswered calls and gunshots as family vows to remain strong for his wife

However, he could not enter the compound and remained outside. He said he heard gunshots from within the grounds. He tried calling his wife, but she did not answer. Later, he learned she had been shot.

He described the impact on the family as profound. Nevertheless, he said they must remain strong. He said they would care for their two children. Their son studies at Thaksin University. Their daughter is in Grade 8 at Hat Yai Wittayalai School. He added that his wife had always been highly responsible. She fulfilled her duties as a principal and as a mother.

Next, the couple’s son spoke briefly. He said he called his mother when the incident occurred. However, she did not answer. Therefore, he contacted his father and learned she had been shot. He returned immediately from the university. He said he would remain strong and fulfil his responsibilities as a son.

After that, Mrs. Sasipatchara’s older brother addressed the gathering. He described her death as a significant loss to the education sector. Moreover, he called for stricter measures from relevant authorities to control such incidents. He said they must be prevented from happening again. As her brother, he pledged to take care of their mother. He also said he would support his sister’s two children.

School closes for mourning as tributes pour in and investigation continues across sites

Mrs. Sasipatchara held a Master of Education degree in educational administration. Over the years, she served as deputy director and director at three other schools in Songkhla province. Since 2020, she had led Patong Prathankiriwat School.

Colleagues described her as dedicated to advancing education. Online, tributes spread quickly after confirmation of her death. However, at the temple, the tone remained formal and restrained.

Meanwhile, Patong Prathankiriwat School announced a temporary closure on Thursday and Friday. The closure was for mourning and counselling of students and staff. On its Facebook page, the school posted a message of condolence. It stated that although it had lost its director, her memory and the goodness she left behind would remain.

Funeral rites continue as police gather evidence from the plantation and school crime scenes

As the ceremony continued, mourners filed past the coffin to perform traditional rites. Uniformed officers stood at attention. Teachers gathered together in silence. The minister remained beside the family during the ritual. Later, attendees offered final respects before slowly dispersing from the temple grounds. Police ended the hostage terror at the Hat Yai school after a drug-crazed man attacked and took the principal hostage.

The investigation, however, continues across multiple locations. Officers are collecting evidence from both the rubber plantation and the school. Statements are being recorded from witnesses, including teachers and police officers.

For now, the case hinges on the psychiatric assessment and the ongoing inquiry. In the meantime, charges remain active under the Penal Code.

Thus, the sequence of events stretched from a hillside confrontation to a fatal shooting inside a school. It began with a knife threat against arresting police. After that, it escalated with the theft of a submachine gun. It ended with the death of a school director who had stepped forward during a hostage crisis.

