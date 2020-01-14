Three of the UK men were critically injured in the crash after the 53-year-old driver lost control of the vehicle when it hit an island in the centre of the road.

The incident occurred on the highway inbound to Pattaya resulting in Banglamung Highway Police being called to the scene.

Rescue staff from the Sawang Boriboon Foundation also attended.

The 53-year-old driver suffered leg and nose injuries

Police found that the bronze Toyota passenger van had crashed into the island and barricade situated at the centre of the road.

The driver, 53-year-old Thanakorn To-iam, suffered injuries to his right leg and nose in the crash.

His eight UK passengers were all injured with three reported as being in a critical condition. They were taken to the Bangkok Hospital in Pattaya.

Left rear tyre exploded on incoming motorway

The driver explained to police that the party were travelling into Pattaya when the left rear tyre of the passenger van exploded.

Mr Thanakorn said that he was unable to control the vehicle which careered into the barricade. The van sustained extensive damage to the front from the impact.

Police are investigating the incident and testing the driver’s explanation again evidence such as the vehicle’s tyre marks on the road and dashcam video footage.

