In a swift 5-minute encounter, Thai forces annihilated a drug gang on the border. Tragically, 15 were killed, as 2 million meth pills were seized. Amidst the macabre recovery of bodies, officials express gratitude. The clash is a reminder of the ongoing war on drugs and emphasises the perils faced by those on the frontline.

On Saturday, a crack taskforce in northern Thailand wiped out a drug trafficking caravan linked with notorious border area drug cartels. The deadly clash was over in 5 minutes after the drug traffickers responded with gunfire. 15 bodies were found spread out across an upland area. In the aftermath, security forces recovered over 2 million crystal methamphetamine pills. Five drug traffickers are thought to have escaped.

Thai security forces intercepted a team of drug mules on Saturday evening with lethal consequences. No less than 15 carriers with identical knapsacks full of crystal methamphetamine were gunned down.

The incident occurred along the Thai-Myanmar border.

The deadly shootout is part of the ongoing war against drugs and the dangerous battle against drug trafficking. The violent clash erupted when Thai task force soldiers confronted the smuggling gang. The military unit seized a significant cache of 2 million methamphetamine pills.

Drug traffickers ran into an elite task force which guards the border in both Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai provinces. Intelligence received gave them away

Previously, the chain of events leading to the confrontation began when Taskforce 35, the Northern Border Narcotics, Precursors, and Chemicals Interception and Suppression Command, received critical intelligence. It related to news of a drug smuggling group utilising the Hmong Kao Lang channel.

At any rate, this group was reportedly attempting to transport narcotics through Ban Pang Mahan. This is in the Thoet Thai sub-district of Mae Fah Luang in northern Chiang Rai Province.

In response to the intelligence, the Pha Muang Army and the 1st Cavalry Company swiftly mobilised. They initiated a surveillance operation.

By 7:00 pm, the teams had identified a group of approximately 20 suspicious individuals carrying backpacks.

Groups responded to the task force warning with gunfire leading to the loss of 15 lives. Five drug traffickers thought to have survived the encounter

Consequently, the traffickers then entered the surveillance area. When confronted by Thai armed forces, the group responded with gunfire. Officers report the traffickers using an unknown type of firearm, leading to a five-minute clash.

In contrast, Thai security forces emerged from the clash unharmed. Commanders emphasise the resilience and determination of the Thai professional soldiers in the face of grave danger.

However, the aftermath of the ambush resulted in the tragic loss of 15 lives. At any rate, five within the drug smuggling gang survived the encounter.

Meanwhile, further inspection uncovered 17 fertiliser sacks, cleverly converted into backpacks, containing a total of 2,040,000 methamphetamine tablets.

The scale of the drug smuggling case and decisive response prompted an immediate reaction from top brass.

Area declared a control zone by the government in line with Narcotics provisions. PM and Minister of Justice congratulate armed forces on a job well done

Police Lieutenant General Panurat Lakbun, Acting Secretary-General of the Narcotics Control Board, visited the site on December 17, 2023.

Afterwards, he told reporters he was there to assess the situation. He expressed gratitude to security forces involved in preventing the drugs from entering the country.

The incident has prompted a strong response from the government. Prime Minister Settha Thavisin and Minister of Justice Police Colonel Thawee Sodsong congratulated the armed forces. Significantly, the government also invoked Section 5 (10) of the Narcotics Code.

In effect, the move designates the area in question as a control zone, aiming to block further drug intrusions.

Taskforce 35 is a collaborative effort involving multiple security agencies. Commanded by General Tonrit Thawornwong, commander of the 3rd Army. At length, the unit is tasked with intercepting drugs in the northern border area. It operates across Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai provinces.

Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB) boss thanked the security forces involved in the lethal interception. Pointed out that it is dangerous work

Certainly, Lieutenant General Panurat emphasised the challenges and risks faced by soldiers in the line of duty. He also acknowledged the difficulty of operating in such high-risk border areas. He expressed gratitude for the sacrifices made by such men.

At the same time, the senior official offered words of encouragement for their continued efforts in safeguarding the nation.

Later, the aftermath of the clash prompted a significant recovery operation. This underlines the complexities involved in dealing with such incidents. Hundreds of rescuers from various foundations dedicated over 14 hours to retrieve the 15 bodies from the uplands area.

The group belonged to drug cartels from Mae Fah Luang border flash points in Chiang Rai Province.

Rescue mission to retrieve bodies faced an arduous task on Sunday. One kilometre hike to the contact site to witness a macabre scene on a hilltop

Indeed, the challenging terrain, situated between Ban Phaya Phrai and Ban Pang Mahan, demanded precision and resilience from the rescue teams. The impact point, a steep forested area, required the rescue team to drive into a parking lot and walk approximately 1 kilometre to locate the contact site.

Subsequently, upon arrival, rescue workers saw a grim scene, with bodies scattered throughout. The treacherous conditions forced the use of abseiling equipment to retrieve bodies that had fallen into the valley. The bodies were then carefully wrapped in cloth and tied to sticks for easier transportation out of the forest.

Subsequently, the enormity of the recovery mission involved numerous organisations.

It included the Siam Chiang Rai Foundation, Siam Mae Sai Foundation, Sangtham Public Charity Foundation, and Amarin Tai Rescue. Army rescue teams also played a role. Approximately 80-100 rescue workers and volunteers collaborated on the poignant mission.

Paperwork can take up to five years

Following a preliminary autopsy, the bodies, often unclaimed by relatives, were entrusted to rescue workers for burial. This will be at Ban Hua Doi Cemetery, Tha Sai sub-district of Mueang Chiang Rai. The extensive legal process and the aftermath of such actions typically take no less than five years.

It culminates in a cemetery cleansing ceremony performed by rescue workers.

In summary, the tragic incident and the follow-up mission shed light on the critical role played by rescue units in handling the aftermath of such confrontations.

Often overlooked, these units provide an essential service. They ensure a dignified closure to a violent tragedy linked with the illegal importation of evil into the country.

