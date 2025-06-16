Jilted Thai trucker stabs lover 30 times after she plans reunion with ex-husband just freed from prison. The jealous rage unfolded in Kamphaeng Phet after the woman ended their affair. Suspect fled, then surrendered. Police call it premeditated murder.

Another heartbreaking family tragedy unfolded in Thailand on Saturday night, ending in bloodshed and murder in Kamphaeng Phet Province, in the upper central region of the country. A 27-year-old man, who had been in a relationship with a woman while her husband was in prison, committed the fatal act. The victim, 43-year-old Ms. Somphit, had recently told the man she intended to reunite with her former husband, who had just been released from prison. In response, the suspect, Mr. Phanu Pongloh, drove from Tak Province in northern Thailand to her home, hoping to change her mind. However, the situation escalated rapidly into a deadly confrontation. Before the encounter, Mr. Phanu had consumed beer and was carrying a knife. What began as a plea ended in a violent outburst and murder. Police consequently charged him with premeditated murder.

A 43-year-old woman was stabbed to death in her bedroom just after midnight on June 15. Police say her boyfriend, enraged by her plan to reconcile with her ex-husband, broke into her home and stabbed her more than 30 times.

The suspect, Mr. Phanu Pongloh, 27, was arrested hours later after he fled the scene and turned himself in. He was charged with intentional murder, unlawful entry at night and possession of a weapon without a permit.

The crime took place in Wang Thong Subdistrict, Mueang District, Kamphaeng Phet Province. The victim, Ms. Somphit, owned a popular noodle shop in the village. She had been in a relationship with Phanu for three years.

Woman told lover she would reunite with ex-husband just days after the man’s release from six-year sentence

According to police, she recently told him she wanted to end the relationship. Her plan, she said, was to return to her ex-husband, who had just been released from prison after serving a six-year sentence for attempted murder.

Phanu worked as a long-haul truck driver based in Mae Sot District, Tak Province. He returned to Kamphaeng Phet on the night of the murder, saying he had come to collect clothes before heading to work in another province. However, the younger man in effect sought to confront his mistress. Before this, unfortunately, he suffered rage.

Before arriving, he drank three bottles of beer. Then, instead of entering through the front, he sneaked around the back of the house. He quietly entered the bedroom where Ms. Somphit was sleeping.

Once inside, he picked up her phone and read through her Facebook and LINE messages. He found conversations between her and her ex-husband. The chats discussed her plan to break up with Phanu and rebuild her old family.

Phanu told police the messages made him furious. When Somphit woke up and saw him with her phone, she tried to snatch it back. A loud argument followed.

After a knife struggle suspect stabbed woman repeatedly and fled before calling his mother to surrender

He claimed she first stabbed him once in the stomach with a small pocket knife. He had brought the weapon with him in case he encountered the ex-husband.

According to his statement, he then lost control. He wrestled the knife from her and stabbed her repeatedly. He said he could not count how many times. However, police forensic teams confirmed she had more than 30 stab wounds, including one to the back of her head.

After the attack, Phanu ran out of the house. Then, he got in his truck and drove away. Later, he called his mother and asked her to take him to the police station.

“I didn’t know what to do. I felt numb,” he told officers during questioning.

His mother, Ms. Laemthong Suraphong, 59, also spoke to police. She said that just hours earlier, Somphit had called her in tears. The woman had expressed guilt over her past with her ex-husband and wanted to reconcile with him. She believed she had wronged him by having him imprisoned.

Ms. Laemthong said she did not intervene. She thought it would be better to give her son time to process the news. However, she now regrets not saying anything.

“I was afraid he’d be too upset to drive safely,” she said. “But I never imagined he would do this.”

Confession confirmed by forensic evidence but suspect refuses reenactment fearing revenge by victim’s friends

Phanu confessed in full but exercised his right to refuse a crime reenactment. Police said he feared being harmed by friends of the victim, with whom he had argued in the past.

Deputy Provincial Police Commander Pol. Col. Anek Chanthason led the investigation. He confirmed that the suspect’s confession matched evidence collected at the crime scene. Blood was found throughout the bedroom. The murder weapon, a folding knife, was recovered beside the victim.

According to neighbours, arguments between Phanu and Somphit had become more frequent in recent months. Tensions escalated after her ex-husband returned to the village.

Although the ex-husband has not been identified, police confirmed he is cooperating fully with the investigation. He is not considered a suspect at this time.

Furthermore, police are reviewing nearby CCTV footage to trace Phanu’s movements before and after the crime. Investigators are also gathering witness testimony from friends and relatives of both the suspect and the victim.

Phanu remains in custody and has not requested bail. Prosecutors are expected to proceed swiftly with charges, given the gravity of the case.

Autopsy reveals brutal nature of attack as police urge public to stay calm and allow legal process to proceed

Autopsy reports confirm the violence of the attack. In addition to over 30 stab wounds, the victim suffered multiple defensive wounds on her arms and hands.

This case highlights the deadly intersection of jealousy, betrayal and sexually charged conflict in Thailand. While legal proceedings move forward, the victim’s family is left to grieve the sudden, violent loss.

Police urged the public not to interfere or speculate while the investigation is ongoing. They have asked anyone with additional information to come forward.

For now, the suspect awaits trial. Authorities say the evidence is overwhelming.

