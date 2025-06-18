Boiler Room Scam Busted! Thai cops and Aussie police raid luxury Samut Prakan mansion, arrest 13 foreigners running fake bond call centre targeting 14,000+ Aussies, stealing over AU$2 million in life savings. Ringleaders caught after years on the run.

On Tuesday, the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) conducted a major raid at a sprawling ฿70 million mansion in Samut Prakan. Inside, officers discovered a well-organized boiler room operation targeting unsuspecting Australian investors. Thirteen foreign nationals were arrested, and police carefully preserved the scene as evidence. The raid came after months of investigation by Thai authorities working closely with the Australian Federal Police. The operation was led by a UK and an Australian man who had previously run the same scam in Bangkok before relocating to Indonesia. This scam in Bangkok had siphoned the life savings of over 14,000 Australians, resulting in losses of at least AU$2 million.

Thai authorities, in coordination with the Australian Federal Police (AFP), have successfully dismantled a major international scam ring. The effort, known as Operation Firestorm, culminated in the arrest of 13 foreign nationals operating out of a luxury mansion in Samut Prakan, Thailand.

These arrests followed a joint investigation targeting a sophisticated call centre scam. The suspects, including five Australians, six Britons, one Canadian, and one South African, had rented a 70 million baht mansion.

The group used it as their base of operations to defraud Australian citizens through fake investment schemes. At 1:30 p.m. on June 17, senior officers from the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) held a press conference.

Among them was Pol. Lt. Gen. Jiraphop Phuridet, Commander of the CIB, and Pol. Maj. Gen. Witthaya Sriprasertphap from the Crime Suppression Division.

Officials announce success of Operation Firestorm targeting fake bond investments promising high returns

They were joined by Ms. Christie-Lee Cress, a senior AFP official. Together, they announced the success of Operation Firestorm. According to police, the suspects used the rented house to operate what is commonly called a “boiler room.”

This term refers to a fake call centre that pressures victims into making bogus investments. In this case, the group targeted Australians, promising high returns from fake bond investments. The group told victims they would receive annual returns of 7 to 10%.

They claimed the bonds would mature in one to three years. However, none of the companies they mentioned actually existed. Authorities reported that more than 14,000 Australians were affected. Estimated financial damages exceeded AU$2 million. Initial investigations revealed that some victims had lost their life savings.

Secluded mansion with CCTV and dead-end location to mask sophisticated call centre operation in Samut Prakan

To mask their operation, the suspects carefully chose a secluded property. The mansion, located in Bang Phli Yai Subdistrict, was at the end of a dead-end street. It was surrounded by a fence and equipped with only one CCTV camera at the entrance.

Notably, the garage had a tarpaulin cover. Someone on-site would open and close the cover when cars entered or exited. This tactic was used to obscure the number and identity of those visiting. Surveillance showed that cars came and went starting around 5:00 a.m.

They departed by 3:30 p.m., which matched office hours in Sydney. This detail further confirmed that the gang’s calls were timed to target Australians during business hours. Police began tracking the gang in early 2024.

Initially, the suspects had been living in Pattaya. Later, they moved to Bangkok and began holding meetings at a hotel in the Rama 9 area. Eventually, they settled into the mansion in Samut Prakan. Following weeks of surveillance, officers secured a search warrant.

Upon entering the house, they found a scene resembling a corporate office. Desks were divided by partitions. Each suspect was seated at a desk, making calls. The police seized 58 pieces of evidence. These included laptops, smartphones, routers, written scripts, and printed documents about fake companies. One computer held a database of over 14,000 Australian names.

Laptops, smartphones and documents seized proving massive database of over 14,000 Australian victims

The AFP later confirmed that many listed names belonged to real scam victims. According to officials, damages from this single operation exceeded AU$2 million. During interrogation, the suspects initially denied the charges.

They claimed they had responded to job ads on websites. They said a friend invited them and that they were unaware the job was illegal. The suspects stated they received a salary of AU$3,000. In addition, they earned a 2.5% commission for each successful transaction. Their job, they claimed, was simply to call and persuade people to invest.

However, when questioned further, all admitted they had no valid work permits. They had entered Thailand legally but were not authorized to work.

The Immigration Bureau confirmed this information through its database. Pol. Col. Pleun Klinpayom said their visas would be revoked. He added that all 13 suspects would be blacklisted from re-entering Thailand in the future.

Some suspects previously arrested in Indonesia before fleeing to Thailand with a long history of similar scams

Significantly, this is not the first time some of the suspects have been in legal trouble. Investigators said members of this group had previously operated scams in other Southeast Asian countries.

They were last arrested in Indonesia before fleeing to Thailand. Police identified the ringleaders as Mr. Mark Dennis, 54, an Australian national, and Mr. Mark Andrew Howship, 56, a British national.

These two men reportedly led the operation and had been orchestrating similar scams for two decades. Ms. Christie-Lee Cress, representing the AFP, expressed deep concern.

She noted that Australia continues to be a prime target for international scam networks. Over the past four years alone, Australians have lost more than AU$4.45 billion to fraud. She added that criminals are now using cryptocurrencies to launder stolen funds.

This trend makes tracing transactions more difficult. However, cooperation between international law enforcement agencies has been increasing.

Operation Firestorm part of wider crackdown on cybercrime by Thai and international agencies

Importantly, Operation Firestorm is part of a broader crackdown on transnational cybercrime. Thai authorities have already dismantled multiple call centres linked to fraud rings across the region. The CIB has been working closely with foreign counterparts, especially the AFP.

Meanwhile, the suspects remain in Thai custody. They will be prosecuted under Thai law for working illegally and participating in organized crime. Afterwards, they may face extradition, depending on bilateral agreements.

The arrest has sent a strong message. International criminals can no longer consider Thailand a safe haven. With enhanced surveillance and inter-agency cooperation, the Thai government aims to dismantle all foreign-led criminal operations within its borders.

Authorities continue to examine the evidence collected. Investigators are analyzing data found on seized devices, including names, emails, and contact histories. This may lead to identifying more victims and possibly other perpetrators.

Public urged to report scams immediately as authorities continue to analyze evidence and warn about fake jobs

The CIB has urged the public to remain vigilant. If anyone suspects a scam or receives suspicious calls, they should report them immediately. Information shared by victims can assist in ongoing investigations.

Furthermore, the case has raised awareness about fake job postings online. Many scammers recruit staff through seemingly legitimate platforms. Job seekers are often unaware they are joining criminal enterprises.

This incident also demonstrates the importance of proper work documentation for foreigners in Thailand. The government has reiterated that foreigners must obtain correct permits before engaging in any employment. Moving forward, Thai and Australian authorities plan to strengthen joint operations.

Both nations recognize that cybercrime knows no borders. As scams grow in sophistication, so must the methods used to combat them.

Operation Firestorm disrupts major criminal network and protects thousands in global fight against fraud

This case marks a significant step in the global fight against financial fraud. Operation Firestorm has not only disrupted a major criminal network but also protected thousands of potential victims.

For now, the luxury mansion that once served as a fraud hub sits empty. But its exposure serves as a potent warning to other gangs: international cooperation is closing in, and justice is catching up.

Bangkok previously was known to be home to such boiler room operations. However, over a decade ago, the Immigration Bureau crackdowns of that era are thought to have driven them out. Many moved to Cambodia or, as in this case, Indonesia.

