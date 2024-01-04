Shocking incident unfolded in Phuket as a British tourist assaulted his friend with a firearm inside a Tuk-Tuk on New Year’s Day. The assailant, identified as Mr Jamie, fled but was later arrested. The gun was discarded on a roadside, along with 36 rounds of ammunition.

A foreign tourist was attacked with a gun while riding a Tuk Tuk. This occurred in the evening in front of a well-known Oasis Spa Shop in the Kamala sub-district of Kathu.

According to investigators, the violent attack was witnessed by the terrified Tuk Tuk taxi driver who fled the scene.

Formerly, he was stunned to see the UK man assault another foreign tourist with a firearm. Earlier, after an uncontrollable argument erupted, the UK national pulled the gun from a knapsack he was carrying.

Magazine clip came out of the gun after the British man used it as a blunt instrument. He attacked his friend in the Tuk Tuk taxi terrifying the driver

It is reported the magazine clip ejected itself from the gun as it was used as a blunt instrument.

Afterwards, authorities launched an investigation into the violent altercation that involved two foreign individuals.

Police investigators from Kamala Police Station visited the crime scene to inspect CCTV cameras and gather evidence.

The Tuk Tuk driver told police he had picked up two foreign tourists. Previously, the intention was to take them to Cafe Del Mar in Kamala. Evidently, this is a well-known and popular beach club in the Kathu area of Phuket.

Detour required as one of the foreign tourists, the UK attacker wanted to charge his phone at the property they were staying at on Soi Paradise, Kamala

However, the situation escalated when one passenger requested a detour to charge his phone in his guest room in Soi Paradise Hua Kuan, Kamala Subdistrict. This was the British man who later carried out the assault.

The property in question was located in an alleyway in the area.

As the vehicle turned into Soi Hua Kuan, the two passengers engaged in a heated argument.

This culminated in one of them producing a gun and striking the other multiple times on the head.

In short, the attacker inflicted significant injuries with the victim bleeding profusely.

The tuk-tuk driver acted swiftly, parking the vehicle. After that, he ran from it and alerted police while the assailant fled the scene.

Following the incident, police investigators collaborated with Phuket Immigration Police. This led them to inspect the residence in the alley where the suspect was believed to be staying.

Police found blood-stained clothing at the residence where the attacker was staying and later tracked him down with his Thai girlfriend at a city hotel

Although the perpetrator was not found, investigators discovered blood-stained shoes and a passport in a drawer, suggesting a swift escape. The house owner confirmed the assailant’s stay there with another friend.

A breakthrough in the case occurred later in the day when police, in coordination with Phuket Immigration Bureau, arrested the suspect. He was only identified as Mr Jamie, a 38-year-old British national.

The investigation revealed that Jamie argued with his friend, during which he brandished a concealed gun.

He assaulted his companion before fleeing with his girlfriend. He was tracked down by the police hours later at a hotel in the Wichit subdistrict in central Phuket. The room was registered in his girlfriend’s name

The firearm used in the assault was discovered discarded on the side of Chaofa Mine Road in Wichit Subdistrict, Mueang Phuket District. At that scene police also recovered a box containing 36 rounds of 9mm ammunition.

UK man faces charges linked with assault as well as the firearm. Police are encouraging locals to report foreigners as part of a national safety campaign

Jamie was taken into custody for questioning about the origin of the firearm. Further legal proceedings are pending.

At length, this may include assault charges and legal action in connection with the possession of the firearm. Certainly, the weapon is being examined closely by investigators.

The incident highlights the unexpected sometimes bizarre behaviour of foreign tourists, especially in popular destinations like Phuket.

Authorities are urging residents and visitors to remain vigilant. The local public is being encouraged to report any suspicious activities.

Actually, the swift action by police in apprehending the suspect is noteworthy. It highlights a national police campaign to maintain public order and safety at this time.

Previously, this was ordered by Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin.

Police are reportedly paying special attention to the activities of foreign tourists.

At the same time, an Immigration Bureau crackdown is underway across the Kingdom. In brief, police are targeting visa infractions and breaches of the Immigration Act.

