Big Joke faces another hurdle on Tuesday as a police ethics committee reviews his contested April 18th sacking. The ruling will determine if he is reinstated or if he must take his case to the Administrative Court. In June, a Prime Ministerial panel report pointed to rampant corruption and division within the police force. Furthermore, it confirmed factionalism centred on senior officers.

The ongoing efforts by dismissed deputy police chief General Surachate Hakparn or Big Joke to be reinstated, face another hurdle on Tuesday. It came after the Police Commission upheld his removal from the force in June. On Tuesday, it was reported that a police ethics committee will hold a hearing on the matter. At length, it is expected to rule on the issue one way or the other after listening to oral representations. Afterwards, General Surachate will either be reinstated or forced to take his case to the Administrative Court.

On Tuesday, July 30th, the Police Ethics Protection Committee of the Royal Thai Police will sit to adjudicate on an April 18th order removing General Surachate Hakparn, or Big Joke, from the force.

On Sunday, the scheduled meeting of the panel was confirmed at Royal Thai Police headquarters.

Previously, on Wednesday, June 26th, the National Police Commission chaired by Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin in a 12-0 vote upheld the order.

Big Joke removal to be reviewed by police ethics protection committee on July 30th

Before this, the order drawn up by then-acting police chief General Kittirat Phanphet had been openly questioned.

In short, an opinion from the Council of State had challenged its legitimacy. Certainly, General Surachate, or Big Joke, contests the move.

On Tuesday, the panel comprising six senior police officers will be open to oral statements.

It is expected that General Surachate or General Kittirat may address the panel.

Excluded from it is Police General Wichian Potphosri, who appears to have formerly been in dispute with the presently dismissed deputy police chief.

Panel to review the legitimacy of General Surachate’s removal amid contested April 18 order signed by the PM

The panel will furthermore review the evidence and file in the case leading up to Tuesday’s juncture.

If it votes to strike down the order, then General Surachate will be reinstated with full privileges backdated to April 18th 2024.

On the other hand, if the order is upheld, it will be up to the former top cop to bring a case to the Administrative Court.

Previously, Big Joke has threatened to issue legal proceedings against Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and key senior officers in the force linked with his removal from the force.

The dispute between the senior officer and now reinstated police chief General Torsak Sukwimol has been openly acknowledged by a shocking panel report delivered in June.

That panel was established by the prime minister on March 20th after momentous revelations of widespread corruption were made by legal representatives of General Surachate.

Certainly, that panel upheld the facts that there is rampant corruption in the police force. In addition, it explained that the force was divided between followers of two cliques linked to the senior officers.

Panel’s June report reveals rampant and damaging corruption and division within the police force

A verbal assurance on March 20th was allegedly made to General Surachate. At length, it concerned a case being pursued against him by Tao Poon Police Station in Bangkok.

The senior officer was told that the matter would be referred to the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC).

However, this did not happen and instead, General Surachate was the subject of an arrest warrant issued in April by the Criminal Court.

In turn, it is because of this warrant that the senior officer was temporarily removed from service on April 18th.

After that, the police did refer the matter to the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC).

Afterwards, an extensive criminal case was filed with Tao Poon Police Station by well-known lawyer Sittra Biebangkerd. This was against current National Police Chief Torsak Sukwimol alleging widespread corruption within the force.

