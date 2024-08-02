Pheu Thai MP warns critics of Digital Wallet may face prosecution if they are spreading false information. Successful start with 18.8M users registered on the first day. Scheme aims to boost the economy, with adults eligible for ฿10,000 giveaway until September 15.

Thailand’s Digital Wallet registration process got off to a shaky start on Thursday although ultimately it was a successful day for the government of Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin. On Friday, Pheu Thai Party list MP and Deputy Secretary-General Linthiporn Warinwatcharoj warned that critics of the scheme who go overboard and speak untruths online may face prosecution.

Thailand’s Digital Wallet Stimulus Programme registered 18.8 million users on its first day on Thursday. The achievement was hailed by Deputy Secretary-General of the Pheu Thai Party, Ms. Linthiporn Warinwatcharoj. Ms Linthiporn is also a Pheu Thai Party list MP.

Thai adults have until September 15th to register for the ฿10,000 giveaway, with an estimated 45 million people meeting the limited criteria set.

In short, those not earning, on relatively low incomes or who do not have large financial deposits.

Registration presently open for Thailand’s ฿10,000 Digital Wallet giveaway until September 15th deadline

Ms. Linthiporn emphasised that the measure was needed to inject financial momentum into the kingdom’s stalling economy.

The MP underlined that spending under the scheme will begin in the fourth quarter of 2024. At length, beneficiaries will be able to use the wallet at small and medium-sized retail outlets, as well as some department stores.

However, one condition of the measure is that the spending must take place in the district in which the person is registered.

Critics of the scheme include Bank of Thailand Governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput and other officials at the central bank. Mr. Sethaput has repeatedly called for a more targeted package.

MP Linthiporn defends the Digital wallet programme. Criticised detractors and praised PM Srettha Thavisin

Presently, it looks like the first targeted tranche of the programme will proceed in the final three months of 2024. Officials estimate that ฿162 billion will enter the economy at this time, coinciding with New Year’s Eve celebrations.

The plan is for the second tranche to take place in early 2025, in time for the Songkran holidays.

At the same time, the measure, according to the Ministry of Finance, will be funded directly from the government purse and extended budgets for 2024 and 2025.

A supplementary bill allocating ฿122 billion of the projected amount has just been successfully ushered through the House of Representatives by Minister of Finance Pichai Chunhavajira.

Nevertheless, there has been widespread concern about the project. Critically, at one point, both the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) and the Council of State raised their reservations with the government.

฿162 billion injection expected from Digital Wallet, despite Anti Corruption Commission’s stated concerns

However, on Friday after Thursday’s relatively successful launch, Ms. Linthiporn Warinwatcharojj warned those who go too far in criticising the plan that they may face prosecution if they spread untruths online.

She also singled out former Minister of Commerce Jurin Laksanawisit for reproach.

Meanwhile, she praised Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin for sticking with the plan. She compared it to the ฿30 universal healthcare programme pushed by former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra over twenty years ago.

“I would like to leave a message to Mr. Jurin Laksanawisit of the Democrat Party: Digital wallet is the hope of the people, not money to buy food as alleged. Prime Minister Srettha knows how to think outside the box, how to generate income, and how to open the country’s doors to attract foreign investment. If Mr. Jurin can only think of inventing rhetoric and devaluing the digital wallet policy, it will be a waste of time. I would also like to warn some groups of people who are trying to destroy this project, creating fake news that may be considered as giving false information to the public through various platforms; if it does not result in anything good, they may be prosecuted,” she thundered.

Linthiporn warns Digital Wallet scheme critics that anyone uttering falsities online could face prosecution

Reports from government sources suggested that Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, Finance Minister, and Deputy Prime Minister Pichai Chunhavajira stayed up late on Wednesday night to review the launch.

Certainly, it got off to a hectic start with over 10.5 million registrants confirmed in the first six hours. After that, the system stalled due to the huge load being placed upon it.

On Thursday, Mr. Srettha took to X to allay any concerns. Such a development was understandable given the massive demand on the first day. The Thai public was using the hitherto proven Thang Rat application.

Many who are adept and already had their information confirmed in response to some aspects had no problem. Additionally, the quality of the internet connection in some places had a bearing.

The whole exercise is being monitored by a War Room at the Finance Ministry.

Notably, a key problem with the process was the face-scanning application. Users were required to submit a live photograph to be matched with their national ID. Those who were most successful had already downloaded the application and were ready.

Digital Wallet launch faced technical issues. Prime Minister reassured the public on social media, all was well

Nonetheless, while there were frustrations at some points throughout the kingdom, there was understanding.

The public is looking forward to the benefit of the digital payments in an economy currently starved of cash. For instance, recent surveys show declining consumer confidence and purchasing power.

The downturn, linked with falling manufacturing output, has even filtered into the hospitality sector, which has benefited from an uptick in tourism this year.

One of those who had problems registering was 48-year-old Mr. Sutep Sripeng from Chiang Mai. The taxi driver had tried all morning on Thursday, but then the system crashed.

He would keep trying. He has until September 15. Mr. Sutep, however, was concerned about the restricted nature of the scheme’s terms prohibiting certain purchases. This includes alcohol, marijuana and over a dozen other items.

Thai public anticipates benefits of Digital Wallet in cash-strapped economy despite some initial glitches

Meanwhile, in central western Thailand, a group of fresh food vendors at a local market got together to help each other overcome the registration process.

They ultimately failed as the system crashed but were not too disappointed. They would get there. Meanwhile, 67-year-old Ms. Chawiwan Jonphong failed to get past the face scan process.

She explained that she had used such a system before and never had a problem. This time, alas, it would not go through.

‘Let me tell you, it was really annoying. I am tired of a system that makes something easy difficult,’ was her message to the Thang Rat developers.

At the same time, in Nonthaburi near Bangkok, Mr. Jirawat Srisura was having better luck. He was confirmed as registered to receive his ‘rights’ under the government’s scheme.

He told reporters he would use it to support his family’s day-to-day expenses.

Market vendors and citizens faced issues with Digital Wallet registration, 18.8 million however saw success

Finally, in the Phra Khanong district of Bangkok, 63-year-old Wanida Isara set out on Thursday to her local post office.

She had decided previously the registration process was too much for her. She brought her smartphone to the bustling local post office.

Significantly, she was the only person there to avail of the service. A team had been waiting to assist those without the skills or who required to be registered offline.

In short, Ms. Wanida was fully registered before she returned home.

Thai adults have until September 15th to complete the process. Afterwards, all will be confirmed on September 22, 2024.

