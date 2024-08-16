Thailand remains vigilant as Sweden reports its first case of the dangerous Clade 1b monkeypox variant. The World Health Organization’s global emergency declaration heightens fears of the virus spreading beyond Africa.

Thailand’s Department of Disease Control has been ordered to be on alert due to the latest outbreak of monkeypox. This follows the declaration of a global emergency by the World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday. On Thursday, Sweden announced that it had detected a case. This has prompted fears that the threat may be spreading outside the African continent. Nonetheless, Thai authorities have assured the public that the Kingdom has the ability to handle any eventuality while officials are maintaining a state of vigilance. Thailand in 2023 dealt with hundreds of cases of the disease, nearly all locally transmitted.

Stockholm, August 15, 2024 — Sweden has reported the first case outside of Africa of the more dangerous variant of mpox (formerly known as monkeypox), sparking concerns after the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak a global public health emergency just a day earlier.

The Swedish Public Health Agency confirmed on Thursday that the patient in Stockholm was diagnosed with the Clade 1b subclade of the virus.

In short, this is the same strain that has been responsible for a significant outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). The disease has been prevalent there since September 2023.

This marks a significant development, as the Clade 1 variant has not been reported outside of Africa until now.

Sweden Confirms Mpox Case

In a statement released on Thursday, Sweden’s state epidemiologist, Magnus Gisslen, announced that the patient had contracted the infection during a visit to a region in Africa where the Clade 1b variant has been spreading rapidly.

“A person who sought care in Stockholm has been diagnosed with mpox caused by the Clade I variant,” Gisslen said, adding that the patient had received the necessary medical treatment.

Although the infection has caused alarm, health authorities were quick to reassure the public. The Public Health Agency emphasised that Sweden has “the preparedness to diagnose, isolate, and treat people with mpox safely.”

Furthermore, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) currently assesses the risk to the general population as “very low.”

The agency reiterated that while the discovery of the Clade 1b subclade of mpox outside Africa is notable, it does not signal an immediate risk for widespread transmission in Sweden or Europe.

“The fact that a patient with mpox is treated in the country does not affect the risk to the general population,” Gisslen said.

WHO Declares Global Public Health Emergency

The WHO’s declaration of mpox as a public health emergency of international concern came just hours before Sweden’s announcement. The outbreak of the Clade 1 variant has been particularly devastating in the DRC and neighbouring African countries, where the virus has claimed 548 lives since the beginning of 2024.

In recent years, mpox has emerged as a growing global health issue. The virus, which was first identified in humans in 1970 in the DRC, is transmitted to humans through close contact with infected animals, typically small mammals such as rodents.

Human-to-human transmission is also possible, primarily through close physical contact, including skin-to-skin contact with an infected person’s lesions, bodily fluids, or respiratory droplets during prolonged exposure.

Mpox: Symptoms and Spread

Mpox symptoms typically include fever, muscular aches, and large boil-like lesions on the skin. While the disease can be severe, it has traditionally been contained within specific regions in Africa. The Clade 1b subclade has proven to be more virulent and deadly compared to other variants of the virus, leading to heightened concern following its spread beyond Africa.

The spread of mpox beyond the African continent poses new challenges for global health authorities, who are now faced with preventing outbreaks in regions that have not previously experienced the more dangerous variant of the virus. However, mpox is not easily transmitted in the same way as respiratory viruses like COVID-19, and effective isolation and treatment protocols can mitigate the spread.

In the case of Sweden, the public health authorities are optimistic about their ability to manage the isolated infection. “Sweden has the systems in place to handle this situation effectively,” Gisslen said, referencing the country’s preparedness for viral outbreaks.

Ongoing Outbreak in the DRC

The situation in the Democratic Republic of Congo continues to worsen. Certainly, the outbreak of Clade 1b mpox there shows no signs of abating. With nearly 550 confirmed deaths and thousands more infections, the DRC remains at the epicentre of the crisis. WHO officials have deployed additional resources to the region. They are working with local health authorities to contain the spread of the virus.

The WHO’s decision to declare mpox a global public health emergency was not taken lightly. It was driven by the virus’s rapid spread and the ongoing high fatality rate in the DRC. This status elevates international attention to the crisis. In addition. it directs more resources and global coordination efforts towards managing the outbreak.

International Response

The international community is now mobilising to prevent the further spread of the mpox Clade 1b variant beyond Africa.

European health officials, in particular, are on high alert after Sweden’s announcement. Public health experts are calling for enhanced surveillance and diagnostic testing. Especially in areas with significant travel connections to African countries affected by the virus.

There are also calls for a renewed focus on vaccine distribution and antiviral treatments.

Vaccines developed for smallpox have shown effectiveness against mpox. Furthermore, some antiviral drugs are also being deployed to combat the disease in severely affected areas.

At this time, the case in Sweden has not led to widespread panic. Nonetheless, the emergence of mpox outside Africa serves as a stark warning. Notably, it highlights interconnectedness of global health concerns.

Threat to Thailand is being carefully monitored even though last year the country managed hundreds of cases

Officials at the Ministry of Public Health are presently monitoring the situation in Thailand. In particular, they are studying updates and data emerging from the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Public Health, Dr. Opas Karnkawinpong, briefed the media this week. He said he had ordered the Department of Disease Control to remain in a state of vigilance.

In 2022, Thailand dealt with a number of instances of mpox. However, hundreds of cases were reported in 2023. This included one death, that of a man already infected with HIV. Data from the Department of Disease Control showed that 84% of those infected were also infected with HIV.

Certainly, nearly all cases reported in Thailand last year were locally transmitted.

The confirmation of Sweden’s first case of mpox caused by the Clade 1b subclade is significant. There is presently an ongoing challenge to prevent this more virulent virus variant from spreading.

Further reading:

First monkeypox case in a woman as fears grow that its stigma may be its most dangerous aspect in Thailand

Girlfriend of German tourist infected with monkeypox tests negative in Phuket for the virus infection

Second case of monkeypox in Bangkok identified in a 47-year-old who had sex with foreign men

Mysterious African monkeypox sufferer arrested after illegally crossing the border into Cambodia

Monkeypox case in Thailand confirmed in transit passenger at Suvarnabhumi Airport last week

Thailand Pass to be used in Monkeypox screening at airports with new RT-PCR test for the disease