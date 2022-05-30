First case detected in Thailand is a transit passenger who only spent two hours at Suvarnabhumi Airport and was asymptomatic. Nevertheless, the Ministry of Public Health remains vigilant and is putting in place plans for potential protocols if required.

Thailand on Monday confirmed its first case of monkeypox. A top official revealed that the case was that of a transit passenger travelling from Europe to Australia last week who was in the kingdom for only two hours. The news follows an announcement on Sunday that three suspected cases of the virus were, in fact, instances of the herpes virus.

Dr Chakkarat Pitayowonganon, the Head of the Epidemiology Division at the Department of Disease Control on Monday confirmed that Thailand has detected a verified case of monkeypox in connection with an Australian business class passenger who transited through Suvarnabhumi Airport last week.

This followed a false alarm in recent days when three suspected cases turned out to be cases of the herpes virus which is a similar virus to both smallpox and monkeypox according to officials.

Department of Disease Control boss confirms false alarm as three suspected cases turned out to be herpes

On Sunday, the Department of Disease Control Chief, Dr Opas Karnkawinpong, confirmed that lab results had shown the cases to be herpes.

Dr Opas used the occasion to assure people that the monkeypox virus is quite unlike the airborne virus that drove the pandemic in Thailand for the last two years as it is less easily transmitted and requires extremely close contact.

‘However, initial information shows that monkeypox infection does not spread as easily as Covid-19. Transmission requires close interaction with a symptomatic individuals,’ Dr Opas told reporters.

Business Class passenger in transit from Europe to Australia last week tested positive for Monkeypox

On Monday, Dr Chakkarat did not identify the patient who tested positive for monkeypox at the airport except to say that he was flying from a European country and later continued his journey onwards to Australia.

The passenger is believed to have also been asymptomatic for the disease but a test conducted showed he was carrying the virus.

It is understood that he was in Thailand for just two hours as a transit passenger at Suvarnabhumi Airport before flying onwards to his destination in Australia.

As a result of this, 12 staff and passenger crew are in the process of being monitored for the disease although the top medical official felt that it was quite fortunate that the airline passenger was travelling business class as this allows for increased seating room and distances between passengers on the plane.

Ministry plans possible quarantine, other protocols as it screens for cases, no need for action now

‘The patient who travelled to Australia for several days was found to be infected. It’s good that the patient was sitting in Business Class sitting far enough apart. The infection is not easy to transmit. Must be really close if not far away because the germs do not float away by themselves. As in the transmission events in Europe, there must be close hugs and kisses, so this disease is not easily contagious. You have to come in direct contact with the patient during the period of illness,’ he explained to reporters.

He announced that the ministry was putting in place treatment procedures and rules concerning quarantine but there was no need, at this point, for any further action beyond monitoring the people who were in contact with the transit passenger for the next two to three weeks.

Major risk to Thailand are incoming travellers

Dr Chakkarat said the ministry was monitoring the disease and deemed the major risk of it spreading in Thailand as coming from people entering the country from abroad.

This was particularly so with high-risk countries which now include Spain, Portugal, the United Kingdom and Canada.

The latest figures show 406 confirmed cases around the world with more countries being added to the list including Ireland, Malta, Mexico, Ecuador and Pakistan.

Currently, Spain, the epicentre of this latest virus, has the largest number of cases with 134 followed by the United Kingdom with 101, Portugal with 74 and Canada with 63.

Germany now also has 22 cases.

Further reading:

Thailand Pass to be used in Monkeypox screening at airports with new RT-PCR test for the disease

Thailand Pass app retained for foreign tourists but Thai nationals are to be exempted after June 1st

Face masks to be still needed in Thailand even after the emergency said Minster Anutin this week

Thailand Pass linked to Emergency Decree as Anutin wants priority for Thais ahead of foreign tourists

Proposal to scrap Thailand Pass from June 1st as Thailand seeks tourism-driven economic growth

Anutin may agree to abolish Thailand Pass but wants all foreign tourists to have booster shots

Thailand Pass stalling visitors who wish to travel after May 1st as industry wants the app scrapped

Test and Go scrapped, a giant step by officials that removes testing for incoming air passengers to Thailand

Decision time on plans to ease further restrictions on foreign tourists with strong conflicting views at this time

Minister proposes that vaccinated tourists fly in without notice from May 1st to boost the economy

Fears growing that Covid may yet derail plans to reopen fully to foreign tourism from July 1st next

Minister says Thailand Pass could be gone by June 1st, but suggests the retention of a test on arrival

Travel sector calls for endemic status, scrapping of Thailand Pass and full normality on entry to the country

Thai tourism emphasises its neutrality in the Ukraine war, calls for a review of payment systems

Thailand moving to scrap all tourist restrictions this year once the Covid virus is declared endemic

Opposition targets Test and Go for spreading the virus as government insists on endemic status

Test and Go ready for take off again but this time with added baggage including a second PCR test

PM orders a re-evaluation of the balance between public health and economy as Omicron fears ease

Pandemic drawing to a close, senior public health official says growing Omicron strain is harmless

Top official describes the popular ‘Test and Go’ entry as a loophole exposing Thailand to Omicron

Tourism business owners think the unthinkable, the Omicron storm may bring with it good news

Minister suggests that ‘Test and Go’ now paused entry regime may be restarted in the New Year

Omicron nightmare for already troubled tourism sector: plan to suspend ‘Test and Go’ entry route

Omicron has arrived in Thailand but top officials believe they can manage an escalating situation

Thailand pushes ahead with foreign tourism drive, may defer switch to antigen testing over Omicron

Health officials asks for a review of the list of 63 countries allowed to enter without quarantine

Nightlife to reopen on a certified basis as officials try to balance public health and the economy

Thailand Pass is being upgraded but passenger stress stories continue with cancellation threats

Tourism reopening may lose momentum as government pivots back to public health priorities

Incoming passengers vent frustration at problems and bugs with the Thailand Pass system this week

Kingdom may see up to 1 million tourists this year but it will be an uphill battle to get back to 2019

Vaccinated tourists from 63 countries can leave SHA plus hotels after 1st night says top official in Phuket

Fears for travellers trying to access Thailand in the interim period as Thailand Pass launch nears GO

Russian and Indian travellers unhappy at entry rules for November 1st, call for simpler plans

Most tourists will be able to travel freely in Thailand once they pass their first test on arrival here

46 countries green-lighted as Thailand’s tourism business is set to take off from November 1st

Bright lights may be turned on again for foreign tourism as hated Certificate of Entry is to be axed

TAT boss: quarantine remains for 1 day to test all visitors, no going back to old tourism pub scenes

PM’s reopening order-only the beginning of the end of this cataclysmic crisis for Thai tourism

High-quality tourism dream may be making the COVID-19 crisis for the industry even worse than it should be

Tourism chief again plans to open up Thailand’s rock bottom tourism industry to cryptocurrencies

Dysfunction hits reopening of Thailand to tourism as Health Minister dismisses October 1st date

Bangkok reopening delayed as figures for fully vaccinated must nearly double by October 15th to go ahead

New normal tourism may see foreign and local tourists segregated at Pattaya tourist attractions

Only 13% will visit Thailand under the kingdom’s demanding entry process with 2021 economic growth at stake

October reopening of foreign tourism to Thailand could be another false dawn with cumbersome entry regime

Richest man in Thailand says COVID-19 is like a World War, the kingdom could end up a big loser in the end

Foreigners in Thailand have nearly ฿600 billion in the bank as inequality and poverty rise alarmingly

Rising prospect of GDP contraction for 2021 may see government breach the legal public debt limit

A dead mother beside her children and a taxi driver who slept, show us a nation riven by an extended crisis

Economic fears rising as Thailand faces a bigger crisis than 1997 with rising job losses and debt