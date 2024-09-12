33-year-old-cambodian-construction-crane-operator-died-in-nakhon-sawan-when-it-fell-to-the-ground

A 33-year-old Cambodian crane operator died instantly when a crane collapsed at a 19-story luxury condominium site in Nakhon Sawan. The construction company promised compensation and claimed adherence to safety practices as investigations into the cause begin.

Police and officials in Nakhon Sawan Municipality are investigating the collapse of a crane on Thursday afternoon. In short, it resulted in the death of a 33-year-old Cambodian operator working on a 19-story luxury condominium project. He was identified by police as Mr. Laim Pech. Afterwards, the company managing the project promised immediate compensation while at the same time insisting that it had always put safety first on its sites.

A 33-year-old Cambodian construction worker died instantly on Thursday afternoon in Nakhon Sawan province. Mr. Laim Pech was the crane operator on a 19-story luxury condominium construction project.

Just before 3 pm on Thursday, he was engaged in lifting materials to the 4th floor of the under-construction building. In brief, the crane broke and collapsed, sending him to his death.

Following the shocking incident, police at Nakhon Sawan City Police Station were notified immediately. Police Lieutenant Colonel Anuwat Chantal, the duty officer, confirmed the death. He and other municipal officials headed to the site. Certainly, a full investigation into the accident is underway.

Crane boom collapse causes damage to ten nearby buildings, nearly injuring local residents in their homes

In addition, the crane boom fell on up to twenty different buildings adjacent to the construction site. One of these was the shophouse of 50-year-old Ms. Phongwan Chanthawong. The shophouse is located in Nakhon Sawan Tok, in the Mueang district of Nakhon Sawan Province.

The shocked local told reporters how she was just about to use the toilet. Firstly, she heard something breaking. After that, she heard the impact of the boom. In short, it hit the front of her house, nearly injuring her son, who was in bed. Both mother and son were on the second floor.

In all, police estimate that 10 shophouses suffered damage from the collapsed crane. Certainly, Ms Phongwan’s son was lucky as a chunk of cement landed near where he was previously sleeping. At the same time, the impact destroyed the roof of her home.

Construction company responds with condolences, vows to compensate victims for damages caused by crane

Afterwards, the company managing the project responded quickly. The Central Pattana Residence Co., Ltd. especially sent its deepest condolences to the family of the Cambodian man.

At the same time, it expressed shock at the development, insisting that it adhered to the highest safety practices. In addition, it promised to take responsibility for the death of the migrant construction worker. It also said it would compensate the nearby houses and properties that suffered damage from the incident.

In particular, it suggested that initial compensation would be forthcoming immediately. Furthermore, it said that its senior officers were presently in Nakhon Sawan to respond to and meet those impacted.

Meanwhile, the Mayor of Nakhon Sawan Municipality, Mr. Chitkasem Nirojthanarat, visited the site and the surrounding area. In addition, he instructed local officials to assist impacted locals.

In particular, accommodation must be found for people whose homes were damaged or made uninhabitable. At the same time, a full assessment of the damage will be made. Meanwhile, police will be investigating the death of the young construction worker. Investigators will be trying to establish why the crane broke into pieces under load.

