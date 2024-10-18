Yahya Sinwar’s death marks a turning point in the Israel-Gaza conflict, celebrated in Israel as a blow to Hamas. While Netanyahu gains support, many Palestinians see Sinwar as a controversial figure, leaving them longing for peace amidst ongoing violence and a humanitarian crisis.

The killing of arch Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar is being seen as a coup for the political leadership of Israel’s war leader Benjamin Netanyahu. Undeniably, the death of the architect of the October 7th, 2023 atrocity was celebrated in Israel. Yahya Sinwar was a monster to Israelis for what he unleashed last year. At the same time, it has left Palestinians in Gaza just wanting the whole nightmare to end. Before Thursday’s killing, many Palestinians secretly detested their war leader for drawing down devastations on the enclave. However, there are some who now claim that his death has rehabilitated his reputation. Certainly, although no one expects the conflict to end soon, this is seen as a turning point.

The death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar on Thursday marks a key moment in the Israel-Gaza conflict. Certainly, Israel had long claimed that Sinwar was hiding in tunnels, avoiding airstrikes.

However, when Palestinians saw footage of his death, he was fighting above ground. In the drone footage, Sinwar is seen in military fatigues. In particular, he is seen with one arm severed and is using a stick to attack the drone.

His death, at length, was confirmed by Israeli officials. It happened during a raid in Rafah and afterwards sparked diverse reactions in both Gaza and Israel.

Reactions to Sinwar’s Death highlight the bitterly divided perspectives in both Gaza and Israel

Sinwar’s death follows Hamas’s October 7 attack, which killed 1,200 Israelis, according to Israeli authorities. At the same time as being reviled in Israel for his role, he was similarly detested in Gaza.

Many there blamed Sinwar for provoking Israel’s harsh response. In turn, this has killed over 42,000 Palestinians so far. Despite this, his death has shifted some opinions.

“Even people angry with Hamas felt sorry when they saw he died fighting, not hiding,” said Mohammed Sobeh. Mohammed is a resident of Khan Younis. Sinwar’s final stand seemed to soften the criticism he faced. Many undoubtedly blamed him for the war, but his defiance resonated with them.

Mkhaimar Abusada, a political science professor at Gaza’s Al-Azhar University, confirmed this change. “Most Palestinians in Gaza now respect him again. He died fighting, like many Hamas fighters,” Abusada said. “The criticism has disappeared.”

Social media tributes and entirely contrasting responses from Iran and Israel to the killing of Sinwar

Social media in Gaza was filled with tributes to Sinwar after his death. Many supporters hailed him as a martyr who fought bravely. “Sinwar died on the battlefield in Rafah, not hiding in tunnels,” said Youssef Issa Abu Medhat on social media.

Iran’s foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, also praised Sinwar, calling his death inspirational for resistance fighters. He shared a still image from the drone footage, showing Sinwar’s last moments as a fighter, praising his courage.

In Israel, the reaction was very different. In contrast, the news of Sinwar’s death sparked celebrations. Israelis see Sinwar as the mastermind of the October 7 attack, one of the deadliest in their history. Indeed, a generation of Israelis will never forgive the barbarity and heartless nature of what happened in October 2023.

Political implications of Sinwar’s death for Netanyahu and Israel’s future Defense Strategy

In truth, it is what is behind rising support for the country’s controversial war leader Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Israel’s defence minister, Yoav Gallant, confirmed that no hostages taken by Hamas on October 7 were harmed during the raid.

He described Sinwar’s final moments as those of a man “on the run, caring only for himself.” Gallant said this sent a clear message to Israel’s enemies. Israeli military officials noted that Sinwar had 40,000 shekels in cash and a pack of Mentos when found.

Gallant emphasised that Sinwar’s death showed that even top Hamas leaders cannot escape justice.

Hamas faces a leadership void after Sinwar’s death and previous losses at the top of its decimated force

With Sinwar’s death, Hamas now faces a leadership gap. Before Thursday’s attack, several other key Hamas leaders have also been killed by Israeli strikes. At the same time, its ranks in Gaza have been decimiated.

Abusada believes Hamas will struggle to replace Sinwar, though the group has survived the loss of leaders in the past.

“This won’t end Hamas or Palestinian resistance,” Abusada warned. However, he pointed to Israel’s past killings of Hamas leaders. Hamas has faced such challenges before but continues to function.

Mixed reactions too among Palestinians on Sinwar’s legacy amidst a devastating War on civilians

While some Gazans revered Sinwar’s final stand, many were exhausted by the relentless violence. Gaza has suffered heavily from airstrikes, leaving much of the region devastated.

For instance, Mohammad Nafiz, a 28-year-old from Khan Younis, expressed confusion. “I thought I’d be happy when Sinwar was killed, but it feels strange,” he said.

For many like Nafiz, ending the war is more important than the death of any leader. A 42-year-old man from northern Gaza shared a similar view. “The assassination of Sinwar and other leaders is no surprise. We just want the war to end,” he said.

The ongoing humanitarian crisis and its impact on Gaza comes with leadership changes

Israel’s military campaign, particularly in northern Gaza, continues to kill dozens daily. Human rights groups accuse Israel of laying siege to northern Gaza and starving its inhabitants.

Israeli officials deny these accusations. Meanwhile, the humanitarian crisis in Gaza worsens, with famine and disease looming. Sinwar’s death may be a symbolic victory for Israel, but it’s unlikely to end the conflict.

Hamas’s leadership gap could change the group’s dynamics, but Palestinian resistance is expected to continue. For many in Gaza, war fatigue overshadows any celebration or grief.

As one resident put it, “All we care about is ending the war. The rest doesn’t matter anymore.”

