Following our June 12th report, Ashton Jones’s family remains devastated and desperate. The 29-year-old Welsh father of two was found near death in Pattaya earlier in June. After emergency brain surgery, his father Darren flew to Thailand to fight for his son’s survival and push for his urgent return to the UK. Despite ongoing police enquiries, no answers have come about what happened after Ashton was separated from friends on June 3rd in Bangkok. The silence only deepens the family’s anguish. Meanwhile, a GoFundMe campaign with over 1,300 donors has raised just 46% of the £50,000 needed. This money is critical—not only for Ashton’s soaring hospital bills but also for a life-saving medical evacuation back home. Time is running out, and without urgent support, his chances grow bleaker by the day.

Ashton Jones, a 29-year-old father of two from Cwmbran, Wales, is currently fighting for his life in a hospital in Chonburi, Thailand. Indeed, his story is one of unimaginable misfortune, spiralling from a dream holiday into a devastating ordeal marked by violence, trauma and an urgent struggle to bring him home.

On May 30, Ashton travelled to Thailand with two close friends. Their plan was simple: a short getaway to experience Bangkok’s vibrant nightlife and make some unforgettable memories.

At first, everything went smoothly. The group explored the city, enjoyed the food and shared laughter.

However, the trip took a tragic turn on the night of June 3.

That evening, while enjoying a night out in Bangkok, Ashton became separated from his friends. The circumstances remain unclear, but it is believed he left the nightclub alone or was possibly lured away.

Frantic search and devastating discovery after Ashton Jones found unconscious with severe injuries in Pattaya

Meanwhile, hours passed with no contact. His friends searched frantically through the night, and eventually, they contacted the police. Days later, they received horrifying news: Ashton had been found unconscious in Chonburi province—more than 50 miles from where he had last been seen.

He had suffered catastrophic injuries, including a bleed on the brain, a fractured cheekbone and a broken nose. Hospital staff in Chonburi had already performed emergency brain surgery. Part of Ashton’s skull had been removed to relieve pressure on his brain and doctors placed him on life support.

Without travel insurance, Ashton’s medical expenses immediately began to mount. His family in Wales was contacted and quickly plunged into a nightmare. His father, Darren Jones, boarded the next available flight to Thailand. Upon arrival at Chonburi Hospital, the reality was even more distressing than expected.

Ashton lay restrained in a hospital bed, connected to machines, barely alive. Darren was asked if he wanted a Do Not Resuscitate (DNR) order signed. He refused. That decision, thankfully, may have saved his son’s life. In the weeks since, Ashton has shown some signs of recovery. He is now off one of the life support machines, though he still requires a ventilator and intravenous feeding.

However, he remains restrained due to involuntary violent reactions—likely triggered by the trauma or neurological damage he has suffered.

Family and friends speak out on Ashton’s brutal beating and costly medical evacuation efforts underway

According to Angela Shepherd, a family friend who has been acting as a spokesperson, the past month has been harrowing.

“We don’t know what happened. He got separated from his mates, and a few days later, we were told he was in intensive care. He was beaten nearly to death.” Ashton’s family has been working closely with a repatriation company to arrange a medical evacuation back to Wales. But the costs are immense.

The specialist air ambulance flight, coupled with ongoing medical bills, is expected to exceed £50,000. So far, just over £23,000 has been raised through a GoFundMe campaign, which has drawn more than 1,300 donations. The generosity has been heartwarming, but the gap remains wide.

The emotional toll on his loved ones has been brutal. Ashton’s grandmother, Beverley Walker, who helped raise him, described the family’s anguish. “We’re heartbroken and desperate. We have no answers, no explanation. Every day we wake up praying for news.” She added that Ashton suffers from epilepsy and has no memory of the incident.

More disturbingly, a photo sent to the family showed Ashton tied to his hospital bed. His cousin Sophie, 26, said the image was unbearable. “It’s heartbreaking. We’re all so close, and seeing him like that is devastating.” Sophie added that language barriers have made everything harder. “No one at the hospital speaks English. Communication has been nearly impossible. We’re desperate for a translator.”

Strangers offer vital help amid overwhelming challenges navigating Thai healthcare without insurance

Some solace has come from strangers who stepped in to help. Darren was offered a place to stay by a couple living near the hospital. They have also been translating medical updates. Angela described them as “a godsend.”

Still, the burden of navigating Thailand’s healthcare system without insurance or fluent Thai has been overwhelming. The family says they’ve exhausted their savings. “We’ve paid what we can—for flights, accommodation, and some of the hospital bills—but it’s not enough,” Beverley said.

While Ashton has regained minimal consciousness, his condition remains critical. He cannot speak, eat or drink on his own. He continues to experience seizures and remains unaware of his surroundings. Doctors have not yet offered a prognosis and there’s no clear timeline for recovery.

Worse still, the Thai authorities have offered little clarity about what happened that night. Ashton’s family suspects he was attacked, perhaps robbed or assaulted in a random act of violence. Yet no witnesses have come forward. No CCTV footage has been found. Thai police have been contacted for comment, but so far, there has been no public statement.

UK government confirms support as family pleads for urgent help to fund costly medical evacuation back home

The UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office has confirmed they are in touch with the family and are offering support. A spokesperson said: “We are supporting a British man who has been hospitalised in Thailand and are in contact with his family and the local authorities.”

As the days pass, Ashton’s family remains in limbo. Every moment counts. They are urging the public to continue supporting their fundraising campaign. Every contribution helps move Ashton one step closer to receiving care back home in the UK.

Angela Shepherd said, “Ashton is a dad. His kids need him. He deserves a second chance, and the best place for him to heal is at home with his family.” She described speaking to Ashton briefly. “He managed to say he just wants to come home. That’s all he wants now.” Although donations have been pouring in, the total still falls far short of what’s needed. With hospital costs continuing to climb and the price of repatriation increasing daily, time is running out.

Tragic incident highlights dangers of travelling without insurance and urgent family plea for awareness

This incident is yet another tragic example of how a lack of travel insurance can lead to financial ruin and emotional devastation. While Thailand remains a popular destination for young tourists, it also presents risks.

Behind the neon lights and lively nightlife, there are hidden dangers that can upend lives in a matter of minutes. Ashton’s family has issued a plea not only for help but for awareness. “People think it won’t happen to them,” said Beverley. “But it happened to us. Please don’t travel without insurance. It’s not worth the risk.”

For now, Ashton remains in a hospital bed 6,000 miles from home. His loved ones continue to hold onto hope. They believe that with enough support, they can bring him back to the UK where he can begin the long road to recovery surrounded by his family and friends.

To support Ashton’s recovery and return, donations can be made via the GoFundMe page set up by his family. Every pound, dollar or baht helps ensure he receives the care he desperately needs and the chance to come home.

