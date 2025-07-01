PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra was suspended by the Constitutional Court amid a phone call scandal. Deputy PM Suriya Jungrungruangkit takes over as acting PM with full powers, including dissolving parliament. Paetongtarn will be sworn in as Culture Minister on July 3.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra left Government House on Tuesday after the Constitutional Court suspended her earlier in the day. She will return on July 3rd to be sworn in as Minister of Culture. Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungruangkit takes over as acting Prime Minister. Prime Minister’s Office Minister Chusak Sirinil confirmed that Suriya wields full powers, including the critical authority to dissolve parliament.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra was suspended from her duties today by the Constitutional Court. The court ruled 7-2 to suspend her while quite expectedly accepting the case filed against her by Senate President Mongkol Surasajja. The petition involves allegations based on a controversial phone call with Cambodian leader Hun Sen on June 15.

After the decision came through, Ms. Paetongtarn was seen entering Government House with her older sister, Ms. Pinthongta Shinawatra. She was also seen on Tuesday supporting their father, Thaksin Shinawatra, at the Criminal Court in Bangkok. The former Prime Minister was standing trial on the first day of evidence in an Article 112 lèse-majesté case against him.

The news of Ms Paetongtarn’s suspension was met with solemn relief in Bangkok. Many view this as a step to ease rising political tensions in the capital. Following the suspension, Deputy Prime Minister Suriya Jungrungruangkit, also Minister of Transport, was announced as acting Prime Minister. He will assume full powers during Paetongtarn’s suspension.

Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai ruled ineligible to act PM following cabinet reshuffle

It was later explained that Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai was ineligible to act as Prime Minister. This is because he recently moved from the Ministry of Defence to the Ministry of the Interior. This cabinet reshuffle, officially approved in the Royal Gazette on Tuesday morning, affected his eligibility.

On Tuesday afternoon, Paetongtarn Shinawatra appeared smiling but somewhat emotional. She waved goodbye to aides and top ministers as she retreated from public duties. The new cabinet will be sworn in on Thursday, marking a formal transition. Paetongtarn will take on the role of Culture Minister moving forward.

The Constitutional Court’s decision to accept the case follows Sections 170 and 82 of the Constitution. These sections cover the conduct and character of the Prime Minister. Critics accuse Paetongtarn of acting against the state’s interests and lacking honesty. Some even claim she committed treason in connection with the phone call with Hun Sen.

On Tuesday, Chusak Sirinil, Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office, informed the media about the acting Prime Minister’s powers. He confirmed that Suriya Jungrungruangkit has full authority. This includes swearing in ministers and potentially dissolving parliament.

Opposition People’s Party demands general election amid warnings of political vacuum and instability risks

Meanwhile, the opposition People’s Party called for a General Election on Tuesday. They argued the government must act to avoid political risks. They warned of a potential political vacuum if action is delayed.

Suriya Jungrungruangkit is one of the cabinet’s most experienced ministers. He has served under several governments, including those led by Chuan Leekpai, Thaksin Shinawatra, Yingluck Shinawatra, General Prayut Chan-o-cha and Srettha Thavisin. He also served under Paetongtarn Shinawatra after she became Prime Minister. Alongside Somsak Thepsutin, he leads the influential Sanmitr group within the cabinet.

Despite being regarded as a capable minister, Suriya was involved in a controversy during Thaksin Shinawatra’s government. The issue related to scanner procurement at Suvarnabhumi Airport. However, the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) acquitted him due to insufficient evidence.

The royal command appointing the new cabinet brought several changes. Phumtham Wechayachai left his role as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence. He became Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior. Narumon Pinyosinwat moved from Minister of Agriculture to Minister of Education. Sudawan Wangsupakitchkosol changed from Minister of Culture to Minister of Higher Education, Science, Research, and Innovation. Decha Ich Thongkhao was promoted from Deputy Minister of Public Health to Deputy Minister of the Interior.

These ministers must wait for the oath-taking ceremony on July 3 before assuming their duties. The ceremony aligns with constitutional procedures.

Following the Constitutional Court’s decision regarding the audio clip case, the government prepared for transition. Deputy Prime Minister Suriya Jungrungruangkit was appointed acting Prime Minister with full authority.

Acting Prime Minister Suriya must call cabinet meeting to ensure smooth governance and appoint deputy PMs

Suriya must call a cabinet meeting to pass a resolution. This resolution will appoint other deputy prime ministers with the authority to manage personnel and budgets. It will ensure smooth governance during the transition.

The Office of the Cabinet Secretariat is left dealing with an unusual situation. It is rare for a Prime Minister to stop performing duties before leading a cabinet oath-taking ceremony. Normally, the Prime Minister leads the Cabinet to the royal audience. Discussions with the Office of the Council of State are ongoing to confirm legal procedures.

Born on December 10, 1954, in Bangkok, Suriya Juangroongruangkit is a veteran politician. He is the son of Ahong Sae Chung and Muai Siang. He has five siblings and is an uncle to Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit and Pongkawin Juangroongruangkit, Minister of Labour.

Suriya attended Triam Udom Suksa School and initially studied medicine at Mahidol University. Due to political unrest, he left to study abroad. He earned a Bachelor’s degree in Industrial Engineering from the University of California, Berkeley, in 1978.

He is married to Surisa Chungrungruangkit. The couple has one son, Sathanan Chungrungruangkit.

Suriya’s long political career spans 25 years with multiple parties and key cabinet roles under various PMs

Suriya’s political career spans 25 years and four political parties. He first entered politics as Deputy Minister of Industry in the Chuan Leekpai government in 1998. He was elected as a Thai Rak Thai Party MP in 2001 and later became party secretary.

His tenure as Transport Minister under Thaksin Shinawatra was marked by the scanner procurement controversy. Despite investigations, he was cleared by the NACC.

From July 2019 to March 2023, Suriya served as Minister of Industry under General Prayut Chan-o-cha’s government. He currently leads the Sam Mitr group within the cabinet, alongside Somsak Thepsuthin.

In the 2023 election, the Pheu Thai Party formed the government as the second largest party. Srettha Thavisin became Prime Minister. Mr Suriya was appointed Minister of Transport and later promoted to Deputy Prime Minister under Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra.

On July 1, 2025, reporters noted that Paetongtarn cancelled public engagements. She did not attend the Pheu Thai Party MP meeting that day. The meeting was to prepare for the royal audience and oath-taking on July 3.

Deputy Prime Minister Suriya to lead cabinet oath-taking and exercise full authority over all ministers

Deputy Prime Minister Suriya will lead the new Cabinet during the oath-taking ceremony. He will also convene a new cabinet meeting afterwards. The meeting will consider granting powers to other deputy prime ministers and ministers attached to the Prime Minister’s Office.

Chusak Sirinil confirmed that Suriya has full authority to adjust the cabinet and dissolve parliament if necessary. He emphasised that Suriya can lead the new cabinet to swear in ministers, including Paetongtarn, who will serve as Culture Minister.

The Constitutional Court ruling requires Paetongtarn to stop performing her duties as Prime Minister. She has 15 days to explain her position. At a press conference, she accepted the ruling and vowed to prove her intentions were for the country’s benefit.

Paetongtarn stated she acted to protect Thailand’s sovereignty and prevent bloodshed. She apologised to the Thai people for any dissatisfaction caused by her actions. She said she remains committed to serving the country in any capacity.

During the press conference, she appeared calm and smiled. Afterwards, she left Government House with senior officials. She waved and smiled at reporters before departing.

Prime Minister’s lawyers prepare defence amid political precedent as conseravtive opposition tensions continue

Phumtham Wechayachai and other officials were seen entering the Thai Khu Fah Building to support Paetongtarn. The Prime Minister’s legal team is preparing a defence to the charges submitted by 36 senators. They must clarify their response to the Constitutional Court within the 15-day timeframe.

The situation is not unprecedented in Thai politics, given the vagaries of the 2017 Constitution. A similar order was made in 2022 against PM Prayut Chan-o-cha; however, that matter was relatively minor. General Prayut was reinstated in the next month.

The government is now navigating a challenging situation while maintaining stability. The oath-taking ceremony on July 3 will formalise the new cabinet lineup. It will also mark Paetongtarn’s official move to the Culture Ministry.

Meanwhile, the opposition continues to call for early elections. However, the conservative opposition is angling for power within the present parliament. They warn that political uncertainty could worsen if no decisive steps are taken. The government insists it is managing the transition smoothly and according to constitutional law.

