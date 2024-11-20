nightmare-road-traffic-accident-in-nakhon-pathom-as-an-isuzu-pickup-sped-away-from-a-police-patrol

A deadly crash in Nakhon Pathom claims seven lives as an Isuzu pickup, suspected of carrying migrant workers, flees from police and crashes into a pole before plunging into a canal. Police suspect the incident may be linked to human trafficking.

Police in Bang Len, Nakhon Pathom, are investigating a horrific road accident that occurred around midnight on Tuesday, November 19, at a notoriously dangerous bend in the road. A grey Isuzu D-Max pickup truck, carrying five women in the back and two men in the passenger compartment, hit an electricity pole at speed. The vehicle was being pursued by a local police patrol. All seven passengers were killed.

Police at Ban Len Police Station in Nakhon Pathom are investigating a deadly crash early Wednesday morning. A grey Isuzu D-Max pickup truck, suspected of transporting migrant workers, hit an electric pole and plunged into a canal.

Tragically, seven people were killed in the incident. The crash followed an encounter between the pickup and a police patrol late Tuesday night.

Specifically, officers noticed the vehicle parked in the dark near the Bang Len Provincial Electricity Authority. The pickup’s lights were off and its occupants appeared suspicious. As a result, the officers decided to investigate further.

Police pursuit ends in deadly crash as suspected migrant transport vehicle hits pole and plunges into canal

Police circled back to make enquiries, but the pickup abruptly started up and sped away. Consequently, officers pursued it but lost sight of the vehicle shortly before the crash.

The incident ended at the Koh Rat curve, a sharp bend near Wat Koh Rat temple.

At 12:30 a.m. on November 20, Pol. Lt. Col. Prachya Buranat, an investigation officer, was informed of the crash. The Isuzu D-Max, registered as 3 Tho 2488 Bangkok, had hit an electric pole before falling into the canal.

Emergency responders, including police, volunteers, and the Bang Len Provincial Electricity Authority, arrived promptly.

To ensure safety, electricians disconnected the power. At length, the vehicle was found heavily damaged in the canal.

Two men, trapped inside the wreckage, were identified as Burmese nationals. One was the driver, Mr. Aung Aung Oo, based on a license recovered at the scene. His registered address was in Khlong Nueng Subdistrict, Khlong Luang District, Pathum Thani Province.

Five Burmese women found dead nearby as officials uncover tragic details of crash in Bang Len canal

Nearby, five women’s bodies were found in the canal. In short, all were identified as Burmese nationals.

Later, officials retrieved their remains for medical examination. Documents and identification confirmed their foreign nationalities.

Furthermore, initial investigations revealed the pickup had fled after being observed acting suspiciously. The vehicle sped away before losing control at the Koh Rat curve.

The curve, is particularly known for its sharp turn, has a history of accidents. As a result, the truck hit an electric pole and overturned, plunging into the canal.

Meanwhile, the devastataion of the crash scene revealed scattered personal belongings, including clothing, blankets, and a rice cooker.

These suggested the group may have been traveling long distances. Therefore, authorities are investigating the cause of the crash and the background of those involved. In addition, they are examining the purpose of the journey and any links to migrant worker transport.

Nakhon Pathom is in Thailand’s central region, west of Bangkok.

Undoubtedly, police suspect the vehicle may be connected to the human trafficking of Burmese nationals into Thailand.

