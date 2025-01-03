American tourist charged with reckless driving after fatally hitting woman with dirt bike in Chiang Mai. Tearfully begs forgiveness from the victim’s family, who show compassion despite grief. The tragedy highlights the dangers of high-powered motorbikes in Thailand.

A 37-year-old American man was charged by Mae On Police in Chiang Mai with reckless driving causing death. This came after a 58-year-old woman died in Mae On Hospital on Thursday, having earlier been knocked down by a high-powered dirt bike while going to dinner.

A 37-year-old American man broke down emotionally at Mae On Police Station in Chiang Mai on Thursday. This occurred after police officers reported that a 58-year-old woman he had hit with a motorbike had passed away.

On Thursday afternoon, the American, identified as 37-year-old Mr. Philip, was riding a dirt bike with a friend. The incident happened on Road 1317 in the Ban Sahakon sub-district. Mae On is a district approximately 40 km east of Chiang Mai, known for its scenic beauty.

American tourist fatally strikes woman crossing road with dirt bike in Chiang Mai’s scenic Mae On district

Previously, the American had been riding the dirt bike with a friend. Subsequently, the vehicle struck 58-year-old Ms. Kia Sae-wang. Mrs. Kia was from the Chang Phueak district, north of Chiang Mai City. She was crossing the street in front of the Mae On Flower Garden, on her way to dinner.

Afterwards, Mr. Philip appeared extremely upset at the scene. Volunteers from the Wiang Fa emergency service were summoned. CPR was administered to the woman, and she was taken to Mae On Hospital.

Police escort grieving family and distraught American to the station after fatal dirt bike collision

Meanwhile, police escorted the victim’s family and Mr. Philip to the local police station.

Following the breaking of the news, the American became even more emotional. At length, he lay prostrate in front of Mrs. Kia’s relatives.

Remarkably, at the scene, they accepted that the US man was remorseful. They showed understanding as opposed to anger, despite their grief at the loss of a loved one.

Later, Mae On Police announced that Mr. Philip would be charged with reckless driving causing death.

Further reading:

29-year-old UK tourist behind bars in Pattaya after punching a 58-year-old Australian to death

Crackdown ordered on organised crime in Pattaya, stricter visa screening after Ralter Mack murder

Germans linked with Ralter Mack murder behind bars in Pattaya with strong evidence in the case

Grim end for German property mogul in Pattaya, body cut up and sealed in a freezer by his callous killers

Investigators quiz German property broker and partner as they impound black SUV in the Ralter Mach case

Police have identified two young women who may have parked the car of missing German in Pattaya

Police launch a full probe into the death of Finnish national near Pattaya with his throat cut in bed

UK man’s killer behind bars after shooting him off his motorbike on Thursday at point-blank range

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>