29-year-old-uk-tourist-behind-bars-in-pattaya-after-punching-a-58-year-old-australian-to-death

29-year-old UK tourist arrested in Pattaya after punching 58-year-old Australian man, resulting in his death. The victim, John Max Neale, was a construction worker from Australia. Police continue investigating, but the UK man refuses to cooperate with inquiries.

A 29-year-old UK tourist is being held at Pattaya’s Remand Prison after he punched a man in the early hours of Friday morning, leading to the man’s death. The victim was 58-year-old John Max Neale, who lived in Western Australia. Mr. Neale worked in the construction industry and originally hailed from Leicestershire in the United Kingdom. Police in the resort city, notorious for its sex industry, continue to investigate the incident. However, the UK suspect refuses to cooperate with their inquiries.

A 29-year-old UK tourist in Pattaya is being held in Pattaya Remand Prison after being charged in connection with the death of a 58-year-old Australian man last Friday morning.

Police Major Tanongsak Inphadung confirmed the details of the case to UK media on Tuesday night.

The victim, identified as John Max Neale, originally from Leicestershire, UK, was a 58-year-old resident of Western Australia. The incident occurred around 4 a.m. in South Pattaya and reportedly stemmed from an argument between the two men.

A punch led to the fall that caused a fatal injury to the Australian tourist, according to police reports

Mr. Neale was allegedly punched by the younger man and subsequently fell to the ground, unresponsive. Eyewitness reports suggest Mr. Neale may have hit his head on the pavement during the fall.

Efforts were made to revive him, but they were unsuccessful. He was later transported to Pattaya Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. This led to a police investigation into the circumstances of his death.

Both men were staying on the same floor of a ‘Walk-in Mansion’ apartment building in the area. The altercation is said to have occurred just across the street from the building.

Following the incident, the 29-year-old UK tourist was detained by police for questioning. Police Major Tanongsak confirmed that an interpreter was provided, but the UK man refused to answer police questions or cooperate with the inquiry.

Officers gather evidence from eyewitnesses and CCTV as part of the investigation into the fatal altercation

Police stated that they have several eyewitnesses and CCTV footage to clarify what happened. According to reports, Mr. Neale was struck by a punch from the younger man. Meanwhile, more details have emerged about John Max Neale.

He was a construction worker who operated his own consultancy firm, a common practice in Australia. Records show that Neale was doing well financially. In July, he purchased a home for $480,000 in Newman. This is approximately 1,000 km north of Pilbara in northern Western Australia, a region known for its stunning landscapes.

There is also evidence suggesting Mr. Neale had a history of alcohol-related issues. In December 2023, he lost his driver’s licence and was fined $1,250 for drunk driving. Additionally, he was fined $600 for speeding.

Authorities order an autopsy while trying to establish the basis for the fatal argument between the men

Police Major Tanongsak further confirmed that an autopsy had been ordered on the deceased’s body as part of the investigation into his death. Authorities believe Mr. Neale had been drinking heavily on Friday before the incident.

At this stage, police have no clear understanding of the reason for the hostility between the two men. Pattaya continues to be a popular destination for single men.

Every year, millions of tourists flock to the resort city, notorious for its anything-goes red-light nightlife, particularly at the southern end of Beach Road, where entertainment venues with thumping music, neon lights, and scantily clad performers proliferate.

The city and surrounding areas also have other attractions. Over the last six decades, Pattaya has become a home away from home for many single men who return regularly.

