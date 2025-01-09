American hiker rescued in Mae Hong Son’s scenic Pai district after getting lost in Doi Thong Forest. Tourist police warn visitors of growing risks as the area gains popularity. Certainly, it is a timely reminder of the tragic death of a Belgian tourist in September. Proper guidance, caution and circumpection is urged for safety.

On Wednesday, a senior tourist police officer called for more caution among tourists tackling outdoor areas in the scenic Pai district of the province. His comments came following the rescue of a 68-year-old American tourist earlier in the afternoon. The American was reported missing while hiking in the Doi Thong Forest. However, he was located just hours later after becoming disoriented. The Pai district in northwestern Mae Hong Son province is becoming increasingly popular with Western tourists. However, the area poses dangers to visitors. This was highlighted in particular by the death of a Belgian woman in September.

On Wednesday, Mae Hong Son tourist police in the idyllic Pai district reported a rescue operation for an American hiker who went missing. Reports were received at 9 a.m. that a 68-year-old, identified as Mr. Daniel, was unaccounted for. The U.S. tourist was hiking in the Doi Thong Forest near Ya Po Village.

A search operation was therefore launched. At length, volunteers from the Pai Rescue Volunteers group took to the mountainous terrain searching for the missing man.

Later, at 12:21 p.m., a search party located the American. In short, he had become disoriented and lost his way. Afterwards, the rescue party escorted Mr. Daniel back to base, which they reached at 1:30 p.m.

American hiker rescued after getting lost in Doi Thong Forest and escorted safely back to base

Following this, the American visited Mae Hong Son Tourist Police. He personally thanked the Inspector in charge, Police Lieutenant Colonel Suwit Bunyapen.

The senior officer told reporters that such incidents are increasingly common.

“We strongly advise tourism operators to provide thorough information to tourists and warn them about the importance of travelling with experienced guides,” he explained. “Without proper guidance, such incidents tend to occur frequently.”

Certainly, the Pai district in Mae Hong Son province, in upper northwest Thailand, is growing in popularity. In particular, it is a destination for younger people or those seeking a different experience in Thailand.

At length, the attraction lies in the area’s unspoiled scenery and slower pace of life.

Nonetheless, the influx of more tourists to the area has increased demands on local police and emergency services.

Pai district sees rising tourist numbers, increasing strain on emergency services and local resources

In September 2024, tragedy struck when a 28-year-old Belgian tourist, Chloe Ferrari, was found dead.

The young European woman had gone on a bicycle ride. However, police were disconcerted to discover that she had not taken her personal belongings from her hotel. In particular, she omitted to bring her shoes.

Police and rescue workers were notified of the disappearance on Friday, September 6th. However, inclement weather, including heavy rains and dangerous forest conditions, meant the search was postponed until the next day.

Afterwards, the body of Ms. Ferrari was found in a stream approximately 7 km from Pai town. Her bicycle was discovered parked nearby. In addition, her clothes were also found separately at the scene.

The location was near Mae Yen Waterfall.

Belgian authorities were notified of the find, and an investigation was opened by police into the death.

Police later suggested that her death was due to misadventure and noted no signs of struggle at the scene where her body was located.

Water levels had been very high at the time of her death. Her body was only discovered after they were released, subsequently facilitating the search.

