Trump’s immigration crackdown sees alleged Thai child sex predator arrested in Chicago. Sada Sam’s dramatic ICE takedown aired live as Dr. Phil joined the raid. Colombian tensions flare as Trump quashes protests, while retaliation against Americans is threatened.

The arrest of an alleged Thai sex predator by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Chicago on Sunday summed up a dramatic week in U.S. and world politics. Donald Trump’s hard-hitting immigration policy means business. Sada Sam found himself beamed across TV screens across America as he was taken down. He was arrested and taken for deportation back to Thailand. Within hours, a protest by the Colombian President against the enforced repatriation operation was swiftly tamped down by a bullish Trump. However, on Monday, the Colombian President’s daughter threatened retaliation against upmarket ‘gringos’ living there.

A young Thai man was arrested on Sunday by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Chicago. The arrest of Sada Sam was notably captured live on TV. Indeed, America’s famous Dr. Phil was embedded in the task force unit.

Seventy-five-year-old Dr. Phil, or Dr. Phil McGraw, has over the past two decades become a household name in the United States.

He has appeared in a series of talk shows and productions, all centred around psychological and therapeutic advice. Some of his shows have won Emmy awards. At the same time, he is seen as controversial, with some professional practitioners calling his homespun advice unethical.

Dr. Phil embarks on a true crime media venture with the launch of Merit Street Media in Fort Worth, Texas

In 2023, Dr. Phil launched Merit Street Media, aimed at producing true crime and news programs. The company is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

The ICE team also included the man spearheading the campaign underway since last week to arrest and deport illegal aliens. That is Tom Homan, previously U.S. President Donald Trump’s first appointee after winning November’s election.

Certainly, within hours of the U.S. President being sworn in last Monday, the U.S. government moved decisively on immigration. While troops and security agencies were sent to the border, Tom Homan’s ICE began its campaign.

This saw thousands of criminals rounded up throughout the United States. They included a man arrested for rape but later released by a sanctuary city, a Turkish terrorist arrested in New York, while another swoop netted an MS-13 gang member.

Tough new U.S. immigration campaign swiftly detains criminals across the nation under Trump’s leadership

Even Americans sceptical of Trump were impressed when flights were seen taking off within days, carrying manacled criminals home. Of course, there is opposition, but undoubtedly it has been muted by the speed and apparent robustness of the operation.

Mr. Homan has been doing TV interviews, making it clear that this operation is targeting dangerous people hiding in the United States. He has also threatened to arrest any officials within states who interfered with the federal government’s operation.

A related news story last week saw a frustrated and angry Haitian criminal shout abuse at officials. “F*ck Trump” and “Joe Biden forever,” he told the camera. “I’m not going back to Haiti.”

“Well, he’s wrong; he’s going back to Haiti,” responded Mr. Homan.

Dr. Phil interviews Thai man detained by ICE, accused of sex crimes, as Homan critiques sanctuary cities

On Sunday, Dr. Phil took time to talk to the young Thai man detained. Meanwhile, Tom Homan at length explained the situation. The Thai man was wanted in Thailand for sex crimes against children.

He identified himself as Sada Sam. “Where were you born?” asked Dr. Phil. “Thailand,” said Sam promptly.

After that, the Thai man denied that he had previously been deported from the United States. Significantly, Dr. Phil asked the question two times. At one time, the Thai man appeared to suggest that he was “resettled” before.

Afterwards, when asked what he was being charged with, Sam asked to speak to his lawyer. Certainly, he admitted that he was not a U.S. citizen but confirmed that his mother was.

Colombian president’s daughter warns of gringo deportations as diplomatic tensions escalate with the u.s.

Sam addressed the celebrity as Dr. Phil and expanded that he had seen him before on TV. “I know you’re Dr. Phil, you know, on TV.”

Subsequently, Mr. Homan, the ICE director, intervened and explained the situation. “Again, this is the downfall, the problem with sanctuary cities. People like this walk the streets instead of local law enforcement working with federal agencies. This is what we’re dealing with.”

Dr. Phil addressed Sam again. “You’ve been charged with sex crimes with children.”

“Not really,” the Thai man responded as he appeared to deny the claim.

“Let’s take him in, process him, and lock him up,” Mr. Homan directed as he walked with Dr. Phil back to waiting vehicles.

Colombian president quickly backs down after Trump’s sanctions threat but tensions remain over deportations

Hours later, President Trump was confronted by an obdurate Colombian President, Gustavo Petro. Threatened with sanctions, the Colombian President reportedly quickly backed down.

However, Mr. Petro’s daughter issued a warning to Trump and the United States. “For every Colombian deported, we will return a gringo from the Poblado,” Andrea Petro was quoted by reporters on Monday.

El Poblado is an affluent area of Medellín, Colombia’s second-largest city. It is famous for its chic cafes, fashion boutiques, and high-end restaurants. The area is home to upmarket apartment blocks and hotels, which house many foreigners, particularly Americans.

