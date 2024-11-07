Trump’s stunning victory in 2024 election delivers bigger win than 2016, sweeping key battlegrounds and securing the popular vote for the first time since Bush. With massive gains including in Congress, his return promises sweeping changes to US and World politics.

Former President Donald Trump delivered a decisive victory in Tuesday’s General Election stateside. The controversial US leader nationally either won or was on target to win all seven key battleground states. At the same time, Mr. Trump won the popular vote, the first Republican candidate to achieve this since President George W. Bush in 2004. The victory has stunned the political and media world, even more so than the 2016 upset. Significantly, Trump made gains among Latinos, Blacks, young people and those in debt, while the suburban female wave failed to materialise.

Donald Trump has triumphed in the US presidential election, delivering one of the most unexpected comebacks in American history. The former president, ousted by Joe Biden in 2020, defeated Vice President Kamala Harris.

In short, his victory shocked the nation and has sent ripples through US politics, global markets, and international relations.

Trump’s campaign was marked by unprecedented challenges. He survived two assassination attempts and faced a criminal conviction. Then, in a surprise twist, Biden unexpectedly stepped aside, leaving Harris as the Democratic candidate. However, Harris struggled to secure crucial swing states, allowing Trump to seize the moment.

Trump’s victory in the 2024 election marks one of the most unexpected political comebacks in US history

Trump gained ground in 48 states, even sweeping through the traditionally Democratic “blue wall” in the Midwest. Finally, his comfortable victory in Wisconsin gave him the necessary electoral votes to win the presidency.

With ballots still being counted, Trump was also on track to win the popular vote, a feat no Republican has achieved since George W. Bush in 2004.

In his victory speech at Mar-a-Lago in Florida, Trump called the outcome an undeniable mandate for change. “America has given us an unprecedented and powerful mandate,” he declared, promising a “golden age” under his leadership.

The Republican Party made substantial gains in Congress as well. They gained control of the Senate and maintained a lead in the House of Representatives. This shift in power grants Trump more freedom to pursue his “America First” agenda.

World leaders react quickly to Trump’s win as investors bet on his economic policies

Reactions from world leaders were swift. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hailed Trump’s victory as “history’s greatest comeback” and pledged to strengthen ties between the two nations. Trump and Netanyahu later spoke about Israel’s security and the ongoing Iranian threat.

In the financial markets, Trump’s victory sent investors into a frenzy. Significantly, global investors bet on his economic policies, including tax cuts and trade tariffs. As a result, the dollar surged 1.7% against foreign currencies, its biggest jump since the Brexit referendum.

Wall Street responded positively, with stocks hitting record highs. Firstly, the S&P 500 rose by 2.1%, and the Nasdaq Composite climbed 2.3%. However, European markets fell, with the euro and yen both weakening against the dollar.

At 78, Trump will be the oldest president in US history. His running mate, 40-year-old Ohio Senator JD Vance, will be one of the youngest vice presidents ever elected. This combination signals a shift in the Republican power structure.

Trump’s victory signals a major shift in US politics and his critics voice concerns about his leadership style

Undoubtedly, Trump’s return to the White House represents a dramatic turn of events. Four years ago, his first term ended amid turmoil following his failed attempt to overturn the 2020 election results. His supporters, however, see this victory as an opportunity to reset the nation’s course. They blamed Harris and Biden for rising inflation, increasing immigration, and global conflicts.

Undeniably, Biden, who campaigned on uniting a divided nation, leaves office deeply unpopular. At length, his decision not to run for re-election paved the way for Trump’s return.

Trump will inherit a country divided but ready for change when he takes office in January 2025.

Republican leaders, including House Speaker Mike Johnson, quickly celebrated Trump’s win. Johnson stated that the party was “ready and prepared” to implement Trump’s vision.

However, Trump’s leadership style raises concerns. Critics, including former White House Chief of Staff John Kelly, have warned of his authoritarian tendencies.

Trump’s policies promise sweeping changes both domestically and internationally, with global impact

Trump’s policies are expected to reshape the US. Domestically, he has promised massive tax cuts and a crackdown on undocumented immigration. He has also vowed to aggressively challenge his political opponents. Internationally, he plans to pursue protectionist trade policies, which could disrupt global markets and strain relations with US allies in Europe, Asia, and Latin America.

In Europe, French President Emmanuel Macron expressed a willingness to work with Trump. Similarly, UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer congratulated the president-elect. Trump’s foreign policy priorities include a tougher stance on Iran and efforts to resolve conflicts in the Middle East, though specifics are still unclear.

Trump has also signalled a shift in US policy toward Ukraine.

Certainly, he has urged President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to negotiate with Russia over the invasion. Zelenskyy congratulated Trump, expressing hope that his approach would bring peace to Ukraine.

Trump’s return will bring significant shifts in US trade policies, legal matters, and international relations

Trump’s return has wider implications. His administration is expected to adopt more aggressive trade policies, which could lead to higher tariffs. This could strain relations with US trading partners and have global economic repercussions.

Nontheless, Trump’s legal situation also complicates his comeback. Facing criminal charges, including one related to a “hush money” payment, Trump will now exert more influence over the Department of Justice. In short, this could affect ongoing investigations into his actions as president.

With a more compliant Republican Party in Congress, Trump’s second term is likely to bring significant shifts in US policy. These changes will impact the economy, global markets, and US foreign relations. Trump’s historic victory will reverberate across the world for years to come.

