Disgraced ex-kamnan Praween ‘ Kamnan Nok’ Chankhlai gets life for a police officer’s murder at a lavish party. The shocking case exposed deep police corruption, state contract scams and power struggles, sparking a nationwide crackdown on Thailand’s ‘ Big House’ politics.

The Criminal Court on Thursday sentenced Praween Chankhlai, or Kamnan Nok, to life imprisonment for the September 6, 2023, murder of Police Lieutenant Colonel Siwakorn Saibua. The murder of the senior policeman at a lavish party hosted by the former Kamnan of Ta Kong subdistrict in Nakhon Pathom subsequently led to dozens of others being jailed and a massive criminal probe into the contracts awarded through the Ministry of the Interior and Transport. The murder case also subsequently led to the suicide of the victim’s commanding officer days later on September 11. Subsequently, that death is seen as linked to a feud within the Royal Thai Police. The case of Kamnan Nok highlighted Thailand’s ongoing problem with the ‘Big House’ mentality and local corruption.

On Thursday, the Criminal Court handed down a life sentence to a former subdistrict kamnan for the murder of a senior policeman. The high-profile murder on September 6, 2023, sparked a series of other criminal probes, for instance, into police corruption, failure to report duties, and an ongoing probe into contracts awarded by the Ministry of Transport.

The murder victim was a senior police officer in the Highway Patrol Subdivision 2 in Nakhon Pathom province.

Murder at a police gathering exposes deep-rooted local political influence and corruption in Thailand

The accused was a director of two subcontracting firms. Simultaneously, he was Kamnan of the Ta Kong subdistrict in the centre of Nakhon Pathom.

This explosive case, which happened in a room full of officials and police, shone a light on Thailand’s tradition of ‘Big House’ politics and influence at a local level.

Indeed, the case also led to conflicts at the highest level of the Royal Thai Police.

In particular, a now-dismissed former deputy national police chief forcefully pursued the murder case. The focus was especially on the actions of others including police officers at the scene.

In short, fifteen police officers and seven civilians were subsequently jailed by the Criminal Court in April 2024.

The court on Thursday found 37-year-old Praween Chankhlai guilty of the murder of Police Lieutenant Colonel Siwakorn Saibua, even though he did not pull the trigger.

At length, the judgment revealed just how the murder occurred. Basically, Kamnan Nok, an influential figure, wanted a career change for his nephew, Police Sergeant Major Pisit Chewpreecha. Mr. Praween insisted to Police Lieutenant Colonel Siwakorn that his nephew be made a Highway Patrol officer.

However, the senior officer demurred. Nonetheless, he simply asked the local bigwig and host of the celebratory party to wait. Police Lieutenant Colonel Siwakorn indicated it may be possible when police retirements were next announced. Indeed, this is an annual change of staff in the police force.

Drinking challenge between the senior officer and local strongman escalates into a deadly confrontation

Certainly, this response did not satisfy Mr. Praween or Kamnan Nok. In turn, he challenged Police Lieutenant Colonel Siwakorn to a drinking duel. Eventually, the police officer won triumphantly. Indeed, he declared that he was never beaten.

Nevertheless, this appeared to infuriate Kamnan Nok further. In brief, he banged his fist on the table and stormed off.

Following this, both Police Lieutenant Colonel Siwakorn and Police Sergeant Major Pisit pursued Mr. Praween. Attempts to soothe the local boss, however, failed. Mr. Praween ordered his nephew to leave immediately or risk having his face stained with blood. The senior policeman went back to his table.

After that, Mr. Praween was heard asking for a firearm. Subsequently, he was approached by one of his bodyguards who was armed. This was Mr. Thanachai Manmak. The hired gunman asked his boss what he wanted him to do. In response, Kamnan Nok indicated Police Lieutenant Colonel Siwakorn.

Hired gunman executes police officer in cold blood as stunned officials and fellow officers look on

Consequently, Mr. Thanachai walked over to the policeman and shot him several times in the head at point-blank range. He used a 9mm pistol to murder the top policeman. At the same time, another police officer, Police Lieutenant Colonel Wasin Panpee, was seriously injured. Luckily, he survived after being rushed to the local hospital.

Of course, after this, there was pandemonium. Afterwards, Police General Surachate Hakparn, Deputy National Commissioner, revealed that many police tried to stage a cover-up. For instance, the CCTV recording equipment was disabled and damaged. Consequently, Mr. Thanachai was sent on his way.

Later, the gunman died in a gunfight with armed police in Kanchanaburi province as he attempted to escape to Myanmar. In turn, Kamnan Nok also took flight. He subsequently defended himself by claiming he never ordered the hit. In particular, he claimed it was an overreaction by his bodyguard as he surrendered to police by appointment.

The kamnan may still appeal the judgment handed down on Friday. After that, he can appeal the decision further to the Supreme Court. Nonetheless, he runs the risk of having a death sentence imposed at any one of these stages.

Murder trial exposes illicit wealth, police corruption, and monopoly on state contracts in Thailand

As the lavish party was underway at a substantial police villa on September 6, 2023, a ฿25 million Bentley car was parked outside. The wealth garnered by Kamnan Nok was subsequently linked to a near monopoly on Ministry of Transport highway contracts in his area.

In addition, the corruption probe led to an investigation within the Ministry of the Interior. However, later the Minister of the Interior, in response, launched a nationwide campaign targeting local influential figures.

Additionally, the aggressive investigation led by then-deputy police chief General Surachate Hakparn led to the suicide of the murdered policeman’s superior days later.

Police Colonel Vachira Yaothaisong took his life on Monday, September 11, 2023. That incident is known to be part of a subsequent feud within the Royal Thai Police, which ultimately led to a raid on the home of General Surachate just days before he was tipped to become National Police Chief. That was just weeks later.

The top cop was subsequently expelled from the force in April 2024 in an unrelated matter. However, General Surachate has always claimed he was the victim of a plot to deny him the top job.

