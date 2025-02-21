Senators are up in arms about Department of Special Investigation (DSI) probe into the 2024 election

Senator’s Fury over Election probe. Thailand’s Senate erupts over a DSI investigation into alleged vote-rigging in the 2024 election. Minister of Justice Thawee Sodsong plays down claims of a constitutional crisis, but Senate leaders vow legal action to defend their authority.

A serious constitutional crisis was threatening on Friday after leading members of the Senate castigated Minister of Justice Thawee Sodsong. It came following reports that the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) had opened a preliminary investigation into the 2024 Senate election. Significantly, this is only the first step, as such an investigation must later be approved by a 21-member independent committee. This is required for the elite police agency to take on the matter as an extraordinary case. In brief, the basis of the probe is evidence presented to the minister. This evidence purports to show cheating in the election of 250 senators, particularly a predetermined outcome for 138 seats. On Friday, Mr. Thawee played down the matter. He said he was happy to clarify the issue to parliament and insisted that there was no political motive behind the move.

Thailand’s Minister of Justice, Police Colonel Thawee Sodsong, came out on Friday afternoon to defend himself. This came following a ferocious attack earlier in the day from leading members of the Thai Senate.

Senators had previously accused the minister of sparking a constitutional crisis. Indeed, it follows moves by the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) to investigate the propriety of the 2024 Senate election. Last year, the election results were widely questioned, particularly by outgoing senators.

This came particularly after the emergence of a ‘blue’ group of senators. These are aligned with the Bhumjaithai Party, a fact that is widely accepted in media and political circles.

Political tensions rise as Christmas Eve incident disrupts efforts to amend the 2017 Constitution in Thailand

In recent weeks, theis political grouping in the upper house has been instrumental in blocking or sidelining government and opposition efforts to amend the 2017 Constitution.

However, on Friday, the Minister, who is also the Secretary-General of the Southern Muslim Prachachat Party, attempted to defuse the ire of senators. In brief, he explained the background to what was happening.

Firstly, he clarified that while the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) has opened an investigation, it must yet present the case to a heavyweight committee.

This is the Special Case Committee (SCC), which includes representatives of the Council of State, the police, the lawyers’ council, and the Office of the Attorney-General (OAG). In total, it has 21 members.

Significantly, the minister explained that the genesis of the case was a whistleblower. This person had approached Mr. Thawee with evidence, including a cheat sheet and other documents. It purportedly showed that before the election, there were 138 senators, across 20 voting units, were allegedly pre-selected.

Minister Thawee questions Senate election cheat sheet as investigation into voting irregularities unfolds

Undoubtedly, the Senate election in Thailand last year was a complicated affair. Overseen by the Election Commission, it was essentially a closed election among influential groups in the country.

The process spanned local, provincial, and national levels. Nonetheless, Minister Thawee said on Friday that he was concerned that mathematically, the election outcome should not have been predictable. However, he said this is what the evidence before him suggested. He said it must be tested by experts.

He admitted that no investigation had yet been completed. Additionally, he expressed readiness to clarify matters before parliament. Earlier on Friday morning, top senators held a press conference in Hua Hin, Prachuap Khiri Khan. Senate leaders addressed reporters at the Suan Son Patipat Hotel.

These included Senate President Mr. Mongkol Surasajja, and the First Vice President of the body, Police Colonel Kob Atchanakitti. They were joined by Police Major General Chattawat Saengphet.

Police Colonel Kob accused those behind the probe of defamation and of undermining the peace and security of the state. He dismissed claims of secret societies and conspiracy as baseless and without foundation.

He warned that the upper house exercises important legislative power to oversee the government and uphold the constitution.

Senate leaders demand accountability while warning against defamation and threats to constitutional stability

In turn, he stated that whoever defames senators and undermines confidence in the legislative process must be held accountable for their actions. Both government agencies and administrators must also be responsible for their actions.

Regarding certain petitioners who previously entered the selection process but were unable to secure seats, he emphasized that they must be accountable.

Before him, the Senate President explained that senators were reacting to reports that the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) was contemplating a criminal investigation. Specifically, a special case where criminal acts may be investigated which threaten the country’s security and constitution.

The Senate President referred to Section 116 of the Criminal Code, or sedition, as the basis for the proposed probe. He informed reporters that the investigation would examine the 2024 election and the selection of senators.

However, he strongly objected to this course of action. Mr. Mongkol noted that the Election Commission was already investigating this matter. Nevertheless, last year, after the election, the oversight body gave clearance for senators to take their seats.

Senate vows legal action to protect its authority as concerns grow over the credibility of any investigation

In respect of the Election Commission’s enquiry, the Senate had already provided input and information. However, Mr. Mongkol warned that this new investigation risked undermining the authority and stature of the upper house.

In particular, he vowed that to prevent this, his colleagues would take legal action to the fullest extent.

He stressed that senators must move to protect their rights and dignity. Another senator, Police Major General Chattawat Saengphet, said the latest move certainly undermines the Senate’s position and authority.

He accused Minister of Justice Mr. Thawee of damaging the body’s reputation. He warned that the public might grossly misunderstand the situation.

All Senate members came honestly, transparently, and competed in accordance with constitutional provisions.

Regarding accusations of being a gang or conspiracy, he clarified this as utter misinformation. He warned he was now prepared to gather information and utilize the law to refute accusations against all Senate members.

Senators insist the 2024 election was conducted fairly while critics demand a forensic review of the voting

Police Major General Chattawat insisted that the 2024 Senate election was conducted fairly as provided for under the 2017 Constitution.

He emphasized that the upper house exists to prevent disorder and dishonest people from dictating the kingdom’s governance. He warned that anyone attempting to distort matters and undermine their mission must be held accountable according to the law.

Meanwhile, former Conservative senator Mr. Somchai Saengkaew came out to support the investigation. He agreed that the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) should conduct a thorough criminal investigation.

Before the 2024 election results were announced, the former senator had voiced concerns about the process’s integrity. He called for voting ballots and ballot boxes to be forensically examined.

Former senator supports election probe but urges fairness while cautioning against political interference

However, he cautioned that this investigation must be fair and impartial, not used for political purposes, particularly to benefit reserve senators on standby lists.

“I support the DSI in investigating this matter within its duties and authority. They must perform their duty thoroughly to ensure the election of senators is scrutinized without doubt. However, the DSI must proceed cautiously to avoid targeting current senators to replace them with reserve senators. Additionally, they must ensure their actions serve the public interest, not politics,” said Mr. Somchai. “I hold no bias against the current Senate but aim to uphold the Senate system as a critical factor in our legislative process. Currently, there are efforts to discredit the upper house which are unnecessary,” added Mr. Somchai.

